Covid-19 live updates, April 14: Epidemiologists at odds over end of lockdown; Spain goes back to work

9.00am: Return of the Zoom select committee

The Epidemic Response Committee returns this morning to kick off another week of Zoom meetings. Today at 10 they’ll be comparing notes with Australia’s chief medical operator Brendan Murphy and Singapore’s director of medical services Kenneth Mak, before New Zealand’s own director general of health Ashley Bloomfield joins them from around 11. Then at 12 they’ll be joined by finance minister Grand Robertson. Quite a line-up, we’ll have updates throughout the morning, and a link to the stream where you can watch the whole thing live.

8.40am: Rest homes want testing for all new residents

Rest homes are considering buying their own testing kits after the Ministry of Health turned down their request to test all new admissions, the Aged Care Association’s Simon Wallace says. Aged care facilities and their residents have proven uniquely vulnerable to Covid-19: four have reported outbreaks so far, and three of the country’s five Covid-19 deaths to date have been rest home residents. The association wants all new admissions across the country to be tested – a total of around 700 tests a week – but Wallace told RNZ the association’s request to the MoH has “fallen on deaf ears”. On Morning Report this morning, prime minister Jacinda Ardern said rest homes shouldn’t have to buy their own testing kits, and said she would seek advice on the matter.

8.20: Easter road toll zero

A silver lining to all the pain and disruption of Covid-19 and level 4 lockdown: the country recorded a total of zero road deaths over the Easter period for only the second time since records began, the NZTA has reported. In case it comes up as a question in your online pub quiz this week, the last and only other time the Easter road toll was zero was back in 2012. Last year’s Easter road toll was four.

7.50am: Auckland epidemiologist advocates for level two, Otago’s Baker disagrees

A division exists between two epidemiologists who have been widely quoted through the Covid-19 outbreak. Stuff has a story this morning quoting the University of Auckland’s Simon Thornley as advocating for a move to level two following the end of the lockdown’s end.

“The data is now clear, this is not the disaster we feared and prepared for,” he told Stuff. “Elimination of this virus is likely not achievable and is not necessary.”

The latter statement contradicts the position of the government, the Ministry of Health and Dr Michael Baker, one of the most prominent public health experts through the crisis so far. He was interviewed by Corin Dann on Morning Report just after 7am, and reiterated that elimination was, in fact, achievable. “The goal is elimination – that’s no transmission in New Zealand,” Baker said.

When asked whether he believed we were tracking towards elimination with the recent decline in positive tests, he expressed cautious optimism, but said there was not yet sufficient evidence to determine that. “We haven’t had the data presented to tell us that,” he said. ‘I think we are very close, but we haven’t had the data presented that way on the ministry website.”

In terms of what lies on the other side of lockdown, he said that level two was not plausible. “We’re not going from lockdown to nothing,” he said, adding that it would be “business as near to normal as possible. But it will be different.” Level two was attainable, he said, but cautioned that “it could take many months”.

On Breakfast on TVNZ1, professor Shaun Hendy of the University of Auckland presented a different argument to his colleague Thornley, making the case for an extended lockdown, should it be required.

“The risk is, if we come out too early, then we’re going to be faced with another level four lockdown in a few months,” said Hendy. “From a point of view of the country, more certainty now might be preferable to having that uncertainty hanging over us for the rest of the year.”

7.10am: The Bulletin wrap of the morning’s NZ news

There has been an increasing amount of commentary about the state of the environment during and after the pandemic. Air quality in cities has improved dramatically, carbon emissions are way down, birds are having a much better time of it, and rubbish volumes are likely to fall over the coming months. But before anyone gets carried away with excitement, these aren’t necessarily causes for celebration, because of the massive economic dislocation and insecurity that has accompanied the changes.

It’s for these sorts of reasons that climate change minister James Shaw is not celebrating the emissions cuts in the slightest. In an interview with Q+A over the weekend, he described Covid-19 as a “terrible” outcome for the environment, because it will put pressure on money needed for emissions measures, and because attention will be taken away from fighting climate change at a crucial moment for the world. “The great risk is we take our eye off the ball of the long term while we’re dealing with the short term challenge.”

There was an example of that in last week’s Bulletin, which linked to the NZ Herald’s story on Auckland Council deliberations about future infrastructure projects – one councillor using the word “boutique” to describe the importance they placed on climate change in those discussions. It might matter hugely to the liveability of the planet over the next 100 years, but that’s a more difficult case to make when confronted with immediate problems like pandemics and mass unemployment. This will be particularly relevant in infrastructure development decisions, with the rapid rollout of projects being seen as a key part of the recovery. As environmental planning professor Iain White writes on The Spinoff this morning, the nature of ‘shovel-ready’ infrastructure projects is that they reveal both the measurement systems and priorities of the past, and not necessarily the future. “In New Zealand we can easily provide evidence on roads or pipes, while things like wellbeing, the arts, cycling, or the future impacts of climate change are more intangible,” writes White. It’s a very thoughtful piece, and I encourage you to read it.

There’s also the risk that measures taken to fight Covid-19 will cut against the sort of societal and behavioural changes needed to fight climate change. Take public transport, for example. Auckland was making great progress up until this year in getting people onto buses and trains, rather than using their own cars. But many of those buses at rush hour were so jammed full of people that at some stops they couldn’t pick any more up – it goes without saying how incongruous that would be in a world of physical distancing.

At the same time, we’re coming up to a series of monumental decisions on climate change that will shape New Zealand’s response for decades. Eloise Gibson at Stuff has written about the Climate Change Commission, who are tasked with setting emissions budgets. It was already going to be a horribly complicated process, but now will be much more so. To put in context how these sorts of complications play out, look at the oil price – with incredibly weak global demand right now, it has crashed, which also means that the business case for alternative and renewable energy has weakened.

Will there be opportunities in recovery? Perhaps, and there’s certainly no harm in talking about them. Writing on Newsroom, Xero founder Rod Drury argued that it was the perfect time to be talking about how to make the economy greener. One example he talked about – which might be a bit fanciful, but let’s dream – was that New Zealand should make itself a world leader in electric aviation, because the overwhelming majority of air travel here is short-haul. And writing on Stuff, James Every-Palmer QC argues that there is a moral responsibility to use the massive amounts of money being borrowed by the government right now to prioritise climate-friendly projects, because it is the young people of today who will spend their taxpaying years footing the bill.

Each day of the Easter weekend saw new Covid-19 cases being announced, with none of the updates suggesting it was getting out of control. Sadly, there have been several more deaths, bringing the total toll to five so far. The latest numbers have been charted here, with 1349 cases in total, and 546 recoveries to date. Other news updates from Monday and the weekend can be found here, and we’ve transcribed a series of questions and answers from the public to Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Repatriation flights are continuing for New Zealanders overseas. Radio NZ has reported on the latest efforts to get people home from India, with the government strongly encouraging those there to take them up now, on the grounds that it is totally unknown when commercial international flights will return. On the other side of the world, a flight out of Peru is expected to leave this morning, with dozens of New Zealanders on board.

It could easily be overtaken by events, but right now schools are scheduled to reopen for some students on April 29. The NZ Herald’s Simon Collins has reported on the announcement, with a lot of potential scenarios still being worked through – such as only the children of essential workers coming to class, or only teachers coming in to provide distance learning while using the school’s broadband network. Regional reopening is also a possibility, and would likely depend on whether regional alert levels are put in place later this month – a decision on extending the lockdown will be announced on April 20. Even if the April 29 date is met, it is still going to be a very long time before normal school life continues for teachers, parents and students

A police chase over the weekend has resulted in several serious injuries. While chases happen regularly, you might have thought that they’d be abandoned during the lockdown, because of the very high risks associated with the policing tactic. Not so, as the police told the NZ Herald – “if these people were complying with the conditions of the coronavirus lockdown, this would not have happened,” said Inspector Daniel Meade.

There has been a lot of conjecture over the weekend about whether or not the Christchurch mosque shooter visited Al-Noor before the attacks. Patrick Gower reports on testimony from survivors, who say he joined them several times before March 15 – potentially to learn the layout of the mosque. However, this Newshub’s Patrick Gower reports on testimony from survivors, who say he joined them several times before March 15 – potentially to learn the layout of the mosque. However, this Stuff story takes a very different angle, with the police saying there was no evidence at all he had been inside the mosque before March 15. The reason this is only coming out now is that there were previously fears that these reports could jeopardise the trial process. A note on the content of these stories – the Newshub one in particular goes into some detail about the timeline of the attack, so please be advised that it will be distressing.

6.30am: Spain peeks out from under its lockdown

Spain became the first hard-hit country since China to attempt a partial re-emergence from lockdown yesterday. As many as 300,000 non-essential workers were allowed to get back to their jobs, though this number was deflated due to the Easter public holiday. Police handed out masks to users of public transport, as the country saw its daily death toll from the virus fall to 517, and infections saw their lowest proportional increase yet, rising to 169,496 from 166,019. The reopening is not economy-wide, with bars and restaurants still closed for another two weeks at least, but will nonetheless be watched closely to see whether an easing can be achieved without reigniting the outbreak.

A report suggests as many as half of Europe’s deaths associated with Covid-19 are happening in rest homes. The data is preliminary, and hard to compare across borders due to differing reporting standards, but the combination of vulnerability to the virus, relative ease of spread and, in some cases, short staffing due to infection leaves the population uniquely exposed. The study compared mortality data to a baseline year, and suggests that countries like the UK, which only counts deaths in hospitals in its official toll, could be significantly understating its true impact.

The scale of what Covid-19 does to the world economy won’t be clear for some years. But already certain themes are becoming clear. One is the tendency of the virus to exacerbate pre-existing motion. Some of this is relatively small, with viral misinformation leading to a spate of vandalism of 5G towers, both in NZ and around the world, along with a somewhat staggering 29% of Americans believing Covid-19 was made in a lab.

Others are more long-term, with it having the effect of accelerating trends already in progress to warp speed. The media, already in trouble, is likely to fall apart, for example. Yet others will benefit – perhaps none more than Amazon, which was already causing major problems for physical retail. Recode’s Jason Del Ray reports that Amazon “already accounted for nearly 40 percent of all US online retail sales — that’s around eight times more than its next competitor, Walmart. Before the pandemic, the US e-commerce industry only represented between 10 percent and 15 percent of overall retail. Now, that percentage seems likely to grow, setting up Amazon to have a bigger advantage over most other retailers.” With consumers likely to avoid retail environments and favour home delivery for years to come, Amazon looks set only swell in scale.

Finally, the big hard numbers: 1.9m infections, 118,304 deaths and 444,492 recoveries. The Johns Hopkins site now has a larger set of data, along with new maps, and some testing figures. The Guardian has a wrap of the main country-by-country numbers in bullet points.

6.00am: Yesterday’s key NZ stories

There were 19 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, taking the total number cases to 1,349, with 546 recovered – an increase of 75 recoveries over yesterday.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said the low number of new Covid-19 cases was encouraging, even though testing rates were down over the long weekend. The rate of tests coming back positive was still just over 1%, even with the lower number of tests.

Auckland Airport CEO Adrian Littlewood told BusinessDesk that it’s time to start planning for a “trans-Tasman” travel bubble – even if such an eventuality is months away.

Pre-schools could re-open on April 29, provided New Zealand comes out of lockdown on April 23, according to MoE guidelines.

One of the nicer side-effects of lockdown is that cases of the flu appear to be trending down drastically.

An attack on a cellphone tower in the Far North may be linked to 5G conspiracy theories spreading online, the Northern Advocate reports.

Boris Johnson is out of hospital, and shouted out “Jenny from New Zealand. Invercargill in the South Island, to be exact

