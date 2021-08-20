August 20, 2021

Watch: The streets of Auckland under level four lockdown

| Staff writers

Auckland’s usually busy streets are again all but empty this week after the country returned to level four lockdown for the first time in over a year. For everyone staying home right now, here’s a quick tour of the city centre, Karangahape Road, Devonport, Mt Eden village and harbour bridge, showing just what that looked like on day one – Wednesday, August 18, 2021. 

Footage supplied, in full compliance with guidelines for essential services, by Swish Studios. For more of Swish Studios work, visit swish.nz


