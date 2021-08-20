Watch: The streets of Auckland under level four lockdown

Auckland’s usually busy streets are again all but empty this week after the country returned to level four lockdown for the first time in over a year. For everyone staying home right now, here’s a quick tour of the city centre, Karangahape Road, Devonport, Mt Eden village and harbour bridge, showing just what that looked like on day one – Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Footage supplied, in full compliance with guidelines for essential services, by Swish Studios. For more of Swish Studios work, visit swish.nz
