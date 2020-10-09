The Side Eye: How to draw Marama Davidson and James Shaw

Each week in the lead-up to the election, The Side Eye cartoonist Toby Morris is going to teach us how to draw a different New Zealand politician. This week, it’s the co-leaders of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand.
Click here for the rest of the How to draw series.
The Side Eye is a monthly non-fiction comic by Toby Morris, supported by NZ On Air. See the rest of the series here.
The Spinoff Weekly compiles the best stories of the week – an essential guide to modern life in New Zealand, emailed out on Monday evenings.