October 9, 2020
James Shaw and Marama Davidson (Illustration: Toby Morris)

The Side Eye: How to draw Marama Davidson and James Shaw

| Creative Director

Each week in the lead-up to the election, The Side Eye cartoonist Toby Morris is going to teach us how to draw a different New Zealand politician. This week, it’s the co-leaders of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Click here for the rest of the How to draw series.

The Side Eye is a monthly non-fiction comic by Toby Morris, supported by NZ On Air. See the rest of the series here.

The Spinoff is made possible by the generous support of the following organisations.
Please help us by supporting them.