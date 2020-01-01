What’s new on Netflix NZ and every other streaming service in January

What are you going to be watching in January? The Spinoff rounds up everything that’s coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Lightbox, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.

The Biggies

AJ and the Queen (binge on Netflix from January 10)

The RuPaul empire continues to expand with the queen’s first foray into Netflix Original territory. This isn’t Ru’s first fictional outing – he’s been reliably excellent out of drag in Grace and Frankie and has done more than a few B-movies – but it’s the first top-shelf show he’s been involved with, bringing along Sex and the City co-creator Michael Patrick King for the ride. Ru plays Ruby Red, a larger-than-life (is there any other kind of drag queen?) but down on her luck drag queen who travels across America in an R/V with her unlikely preteen stowaway sidekick. Pretty much every Drag Race contestant features, so if you’re a fan of that show, this will tide you over until the 12th season in 2020. / Sam Brooks

The New Pope (weekly on NEON from January 16)

“You got some Malkovich in my Jude Law show!” is what I’m hearing fans of the not-quite breakout drama The Young Pope say. The New Pope is the de facto second season to The Young Pope, with John Malkovich playing the titular ‘New Pope’ Pope John Paul III, who is pointedly not a young pope, and Jude Law reprising his role as Pope Pius XIII. Also joining the cast for a few episodes of Vatican intrigue are Sharon Stone (sure!) and Marilyn Manson (what!). If unlikely papal drama is your thing, The New Pope will provide. / SB

The Dead Lands (binge on TVNZ OnDemand from January 24)

Inspired by the film of the same name, this is an action series (and co-production with America’s AMC, who will air it on their streaming service) that follows Waka Nuku Rae (Te Koha Tuhaka), a warrior who must find honour in a land ravaged by legit bad-sounding forces. He’s helped along in his way by a young woman named Mehe (Darneen Christian). The original film was a genuine hit, and it sounds like this series could repeat the trick. Easy to recommend, honestly. / SB

Sex Education (binge on Netflix from January 17)

One of 2019’s surprise hits, Sex Education gave us Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey), two unlikely friends and business partners providing sex and relationship advice to their fellow high school students. It deftly navigated sexuality, gender expression, relationships, abortion, and safety while maintaining its humour and silliness. It may be a blatant amalgamation of every successful teen Netflix show from the past five years (Stranger Things meets Big Mouth meets End of the F**king World) but it works, so who cares? Above all else, Sex Education gave the world Gillian Anderson as a cool sex therapist mum and for that alone we should all be grateful. / Madeleine Chapman

The Notables

Messiah (binge on Netflix from January 1)

A new Michelle Monaghan drama? I’m sold! But for other people, I’ll go a bit deeper: Messiah is a thriller about CIA officer Eva Gellar (Michelle Monaghan), who uncovers information about a mysterious man (Mehdi Dehbi) who is getting a lot of international attention through acts of ‘public disruption’. Sound like a certain religious figure you might have heard of? Potentially! The series revolves around Geller and this man as she tries to figure out whether he’s really a divine being or just a deceptive con artist. Expect everybody to be real chill about this show when it drops. / SB

Four Weddings and a Funeral (binge on NEON from January 18)

Nope, this isn’t the 1994 film that turned Hugh Grant’s hair into a star, but a new ten-part romantic comedy inspired by the original movie. Created by Mindy Kaling, this lighthearted series focuses on the lives and loves of four American friends who reunite in London for a wedding. Starring Game of Throne’s Nathalie Emmanuel, this is definitely one for rom-com fans, and even features a cameo from original Four Weddings star Andie McDowell. Still no word on whether it’ll be raining, or whether she’ll notice. / Tara Ward

Dracula (binge on Netflix from January 4)

“All you have to do is invite me in.” Finally, Bram Stoker’s best creation is getting the gory adaption it deserves. Danish actor Claes Bang plays the Transylvanian vampire in all his monstrous, murderous glory. Even when Dracula lore is done badly (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Dracula Untold) it’s still great. You can’t go wrong with a little bloodsucking, bats, and religious bling. Set over three episodes, we’ll see The Big Bite’s origins, his battle with the Harkers, and his meeting with Van Helsing’s descendants. It’s created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, the team behind Sherlock, and we’re all hoping and praying for a little less insufferable queerbaiting than in that show. And thanks to all the nuns in the teaser trailer, we might be in luck. / Josie Adams

Grace and Frankie (binge Season 6 on Netflix from January 15)

The first five seasons of Grace and Frankie went from strength to strength as our two favourite octogenarians got boyfriends, started a sex toy business, and learned what we all knew from the start; they complete each other. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have been a formidable pair since starring in 9 to 5, and are both absolute forces of justice and nature in real life, too. Fonda plays the straight man to Tomlin’s hippie artist, proving comedic chemistry never ages out. In season six, we can expect the return of Frankie’s old boyfriend Jacob alongside cast regulars Martin Sheen and Sam Waterson. / JA

The Movies

Uncut Gems (Netflix from January 31)

Is “Adam Sandler as a gambing-addicted Diamond District hustler” not enough for you? Would “Guest-starring NBA legend Kevin Garnett and sexy drug song legend The Weeknd as themselves” help? How about “Written and directed by the Safdie Brothers, who are basically what would happen if the Coens and Harmony Korine did the gene splicing experiment from The Fly”? Or maybe “With an original score by weird techno genius Daniel ‘Oneohtrix Point Never’ Lopatin”? Basically what I’m saying is that I haven’t been so excited for a movie since The Waterboy. Fellow Sandler stans (Standlers? sure) assemble, for now is our hero’s hour of redemption. / Matthew McAuley

Speed is My Need (Netflix from January 9)

Honestly, I don’t even really know what this film is about – it appears to be a documentary about two motorcycle racers that tracks the highs and lows of that particular sport. I just think this is a great/ridiculous title for a movie, and wanted to highlight that fact. But if you’re into motorcycle racing then hey! Here’s a documentary for you. / SB

Jurassic Park Trilogy (Netflix from January 1)

You absolutely know what Jurassic Park is. I’m just telling you that you can watch it on Netflix. You’re welcome. / SB

The Rest

Netflix

January 1

Messiah

Spinning Out

The Circle

Ghost Stories

Friday Night Lights – The Movie

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Legacy

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Drugs, Inc.: Season Six

Fall Girls

South Park: Season 22

Pokémon the Movie: Power of Us

Heartland: Season 13

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood

Eagle Eye

Hotel Transylvania

Enemy at the Gates

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Non-Stop

Last Action Hero

Roxanne

I Am Wrath

January 2

Thieves of the Wood

Sex, Explained: Limited Series

January 3

Anne with an E: The Final Season

Todas las pecas del mundo

January 4

Dracula

Go! Go! Cory Carson

January 5

Son of a Gun

January 7

Pretty Little Stalker

January 8

Cheer

January 9

Speed Is My Need

January 10

Medical Police

Giri / Haji

Until Dawn

Titans: Season Two

AJ and the Queen

The Inbestigators: Season Two

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season Four

Scissor Seven

January 11

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Six

January 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

January 13

The Healing Powers of Dude

January 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

January 15

Grace and Frankie: Season Six

Quien a hierro mata

Saving Zoë

The Brave

January 16

NiNoKuni

Deadcon

Jezebel

January 17

Ares

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season Four

Sex Education: Season Two

Wer kann, der kann!

Vivir dos veces

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace

January 20

Family Reunion: Part Two

January 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Word Party: Season Four

January 22

Shameless (U.S.): Season Nine

January 23

October Faction

The Ghost Bride

Modo Avião

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season One / Part Two

The Queen

January 24

You Cannot Hide (No te puedes esconder)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

The Ranch: The Final Season

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part Three

A Sun

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

January 26

Vir Das: For India

Midnight Sun

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

January 28

Alex Fernandez: El mejor comediante del mundo

Justine

January 29

Omniscient

Frères Ennemis

Night on Earth

January 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

The Stranger

January 31

I AM A KILLER: Season Two

Luna Nera

Ragnarok

Diablero: Season Two

Bojack Horseman: Season Six (Part B)

Next In Fashion

Uncut Gems

37 Seconds

NEON

January 4

ARCHIE

ARCHIE 2

January 5

K-9 Adventures: Legend of the Lost Gold

On the Basis of Sex

January 6

Mrs. Calagzhe

Race to Win

January 7

Saving Flora

January 8

Big Love: Seasons 1-5

Five Feet Apart

A Mermaid’s Tale

Robin Hood

January 9

Entanglement

The Karate Kid

Space Chicken

Surf’s Up

Penguins of Madagascar

January 10

Jellyfish

The Virginian

January 11

Gracie

January 12

The Brawler

January 13

The Outsider: Season One

The Hustle

The Flintstones

The Flintstones: Viva Las Vegas

January 14

The Missing Link

January 15

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

If Beale Street Could Talk

January 16

The New Pope

Alita: Battle Angel

January 17

Lonesome Dove Church

Mid90s

January 18

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Open Season

The Queen & I

January 19

Who Killed Garrett Philips?

Riddick

January 20

Public Enemies

A Sunday Horse

January 22

Time Freak

Gloria Bell

January 23

Avenue 5

American Hustle

Fighting With My Family

Tyson

January 24

1985

Stagecoach

January 25

Bare Knuckle

January 29

The Secret Life of Pets 2

TVNZ OnDemand

January 7

Manifest: Season Two

The Bachelor: Season 24

January 9

Criminal Minds: Season 15

January 18

Kura

January 24

Station 19: Season Three

The Dead Lands: Season One

Apple TV+

January 31

The Banker

Amazon Prime

January 3

Bug Diaries: Season One Part Two

James May: Our Man in Japan

Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper

Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning

January 17

Troop Zero

Just Add Mystery: Mystery City: Season One

Russell Peters: Deported

Rob Delaney: Jackie

January 31

All or Nothing: CBF: Season One

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer: Season One

Disney+

January 8

Aladdin (2019)

January 28

The Lion King (2019)

Lightbox

January 1

Modern Family: Season Ten

January 3

The X-Files 2016/2018 Event Series

January 8

New Girl: Season Seven

Joker

Ugly Dolls

The Goldfinch

Animals

Capital in the Twenty First Century

January 15

Hustlers

The Wedding Year

Beach Bum

Western Stars

January 22

Zombieland: Double Tap

Ride Like A Girl

White Lion

The Sound of Silence

The Nightingale

Overcomer

January 29

Judy

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

The Corrupted

