What’s new on Netflix NZ and every other streaming service in January

What are you going to be watching in January? The Spinoff rounds up everything that’s coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Lightbox, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.
The Biggies
AJ and the Queen (binge on Netflix from January 10)
The RuPaul empire continues to expand with the queen’s first foray into Netflix Original territory. This isn’t Ru’s first fictional outing – he’s been reliably excellent out of drag in Grace and Frankie and has done more than a few B-movies – but it’s the first top-shelf show he’s been involved with, bringing along Sex and the City co-creator Michael Patrick King for the ride. Ru plays Ruby Red, a larger-than-life (is there any other kind of drag queen?) but down on her luck drag queen who travels across America in an R/V with her unlikely preteen stowaway sidekick. Pretty much every Drag Race contestant features, so if you’re a fan of that show, this will tide you over until the 12th season in 2020. / Sam Brooks
The New Pope (weekly on NEON from January 16)
“You got some Malkovich in my Jude Law show!” is what I’m hearing fans of the not-quite breakout drama The Young Pope say. The New Pope is the de facto second season to The Young Pope, with John Malkovich playing the titular ‘New Pope’ Pope John Paul III, who is pointedly not a young pope, and Jude Law reprising his role as Pope Pius XIII. Also joining the cast for a few episodes of Vatican intrigue are Sharon Stone (sure!) and Marilyn Manson (what!). If unlikely papal drama is your thing, The New Pope will provide. / SB
The Dead Lands (binge on TVNZ OnDemand from January 24)
Inspired by the film of the same name, this is an action series (and co-production with America’s AMC, who will air it on their streaming service) that follows Waka Nuku Rae (Te Koha Tuhaka), a warrior who must find honour in a land ravaged by legit bad-sounding forces. He’s helped along in his way by a young woman named Mehe (Darneen Christian). The original film was a genuine hit, and it sounds like this series could repeat the trick. Easy to recommend, honestly. / SB
Sex Education (binge on Netflix from January 17)
One of 2019’s surprise hits, Sex Education gave us Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey), two unlikely friends and business partners providing sex and relationship advice to their fellow high school students. It deftly navigated sexuality, gender expression, relationships, abortion, and safety while maintaining its humour and silliness. It may be a blatant amalgamation of every successful teen Netflix show from the past five years (Stranger Things meets Big Mouth meets End of the F**king World) but it works, so who cares? Above all else, Sex Education gave the world Gillian Anderson as a cool sex therapist mum and for that alone we should all be grateful. / Madeleine Chapman
The Notables
Messiah (binge on Netflix from January 1)
A new Michelle Monaghan drama? I’m sold! But for other people, I’ll go a bit deeper: Messiah is a thriller about CIA officer Eva Gellar (Michelle Monaghan), who uncovers information about a mysterious man (Mehdi Dehbi) who is getting a lot of international attention through acts of ‘public disruption’. Sound like a certain religious figure you might have heard of? Potentially! The series revolves around Geller and this man as she tries to figure out whether he’s really a divine being or just a deceptive con artist. Expect everybody to be real chill about this show when it drops. / SB
Four Weddings and a Funeral (binge on NEON from January 18)
Nope, this isn’t the 1994 film that turned Hugh Grant’s hair into a star, but a new ten-part romantic comedy inspired by the original movie. Created by Mindy Kaling, this lighthearted series focuses on the lives and loves of four American friends who reunite in London for a wedding. Starring Game of Throne’s Nathalie Emmanuel, this is definitely one for rom-com fans, and even features a cameo from original Four Weddings star Andie McDowell. Still no word on whether it’ll be raining, or whether she’ll notice. / Tara Ward
Dracula (binge on Netflix from January 4)
“All you have to do is invite me in.” Finally, Bram Stoker’s best creation is getting the gory adaption it deserves. Danish actor Claes Bang plays the Transylvanian vampire in all his monstrous, murderous glory. Even when Dracula lore is done badly (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Dracula Untold) it’s still great. You can’t go wrong with a little bloodsucking, bats, and religious bling. Set over three episodes, we’ll see The Big Bite’s origins, his battle with the Harkers, and his meeting with Van Helsing’s descendants. It’s created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, the team behind Sherlock, and we’re all hoping and praying for a little less insufferable queerbaiting than in that show. And thanks to all the nuns in the teaser trailer, we might be in luck. / Josie Adams
Grace and Frankie (binge Season 6 on Netflix from January 15)
The first five seasons of Grace and Frankie went from strength to strength as our two favourite octogenarians got boyfriends, started a sex toy business, and learned what we all knew from the start; they complete each other. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have been a formidable pair since starring in 9 to 5, and are both absolute forces of justice and nature in real life, too. Fonda plays the straight man to Tomlin’s hippie artist, proving comedic chemistry never ages out. In season six, we can expect the return of Frankie’s old boyfriend Jacob alongside cast regulars Martin Sheen and Sam Waterson. / JA
The Movies
Uncut Gems (Netflix from January 31)
Is “Adam Sandler as a gambing-addicted Diamond District hustler” not enough for you? Would “Guest-starring NBA legend Kevin Garnett and sexy drug song legend The Weeknd as themselves” help? How about “Written and directed by the Safdie Brothers, who are basically what would happen if the Coens and Harmony Korine did the gene splicing experiment from The Fly”? Or maybe “With an original score by weird techno genius Daniel ‘Oneohtrix Point Never’ Lopatin”? Basically what I’m saying is that I haven’t been so excited for a movie since The Waterboy. Fellow Sandler stans (Standlers? sure) assemble, for now is our hero’s hour of redemption. / Matthew McAuley
Speed is My Need (Netflix from January 9)
Honestly, I don’t even really know what this film is about – it appears to be a documentary about two motorcycle racers that tracks the highs and lows of that particular sport. I just think this is a great/ridiculous title for a movie, and wanted to highlight that fact. But if you’re into motorcycle racing then hey! Here’s a documentary for you. / SB
Jurassic Park Trilogy (Netflix from January 1)
You absolutely know what Jurassic Park is. I’m just telling you that you can watch it on Netflix. You’re welcome. / SB
The Rest
Netflix
January 1
Messiah
Spinning Out
The Circle
Ghost Stories
Friday Night Lights – The Movie
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Legacy
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Drugs, Inc.: Season Six
Fall Girls
South Park: Season 22
Pokémon the Movie: Power of Us
Heartland: Season 13
Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood
Eagle Eye
Hotel Transylvania
Enemy at the Gates
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Non-Stop
Last Action Hero
Roxanne
I Am Wrath
January 2
Thieves of the Wood
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
January 3
Anne with an E: The Final Season
Todas las pecas del mundo
January 4
Dracula
Go! Go! Cory Carson
January 5
Son of a Gun
January 7
Pretty Little Stalker
January 8
Cheer
January 9
Speed Is My Need
January 10
Medical Police
Giri / Haji
Until Dawn
Titans: Season Two
AJ and the Queen
The Inbestigators: Season Two
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season Four
Scissor Seven
January 11
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Six
January 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
January 13
The Healing Powers of Dude
January 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
January 15
Grace and Frankie: Season Six
Quien a hierro mata
Saving Zoë
The Brave
January 16
NiNoKuni
Deadcon
Jezebel
January 17
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season Four
Sex Education: Season Two
Wer kann, der kann!
Vivir dos veces
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace
January 20
Family Reunion: Part Two
January 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Word Party: Season Four
January 22
Shameless (U.S.): Season Nine
January 23
October Faction
The Ghost Bride
Modo Avião
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season One / Part Two
The Queen
January 24
You Cannot Hide (No te puedes esconder)
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
The Ranch: The Final Season
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part Three
A Sun
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
January 26
Vir Das: For India
Midnight Sun
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
January 28
Alex Fernandez: El mejor comediante del mundo
Justine
January 29
Omniscient
Frères Ennemis
Night on Earth
January 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
The Stranger
January 31
I AM A KILLER: Season Two
Luna Nera
Ragnarok
Diablero: Season Two
Bojack Horseman: Season Six (Part B)
Next In Fashion
Uncut Gems
37 Seconds
NEON
January 4
ARCHIE
ARCHIE 2
January 5
K-9 Adventures: Legend of the Lost Gold
On the Basis of Sex
January 6
Mrs. Calagzhe
Race to Win
January 7
Saving Flora
January 8
Big Love: Seasons 1-5
Five Feet Apart
A Mermaid’s Tale
Robin Hood
January 9
Entanglement
The Karate Kid
Space Chicken
Surf’s Up
Penguins of Madagascar
January 10
Jellyfish
The Virginian
January 11
Gracie
January 12
The Brawler
January 13
The Outsider: Season One
The Hustle
The Flintstones
The Flintstones: Viva Las Vegas
January 14
The Missing Link
January 15
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
If Beale Street Could Talk
January 16
The New Pope
Alita: Battle Angel
January 17
Lonesome Dove Church
Mid90s
January 18
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Open Season
The Queen & I
January 19
Who Killed Garrett Philips?
Riddick
January 20
Public Enemies
A Sunday Horse
January 22
Time Freak
Gloria Bell
January 23
Avenue 5
American Hustle
Fighting With My Family
Tyson
January 24
1985
Stagecoach
January 25
Bare Knuckle
January 29
The Secret Life of Pets 2
TVNZ OnDemand
January 7
Manifest: Season Two
The Bachelor: Season 24
January 9
Criminal Minds: Season 15
January 18
Kura
January 24
Station 19: Season Three
The Dead Lands: Season One
Apple TV+
January 31
The Banker
Amazon Prime
January 3
Bug Diaries: Season One Part Two
James May: Our Man in Japan
Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper
Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning
January 17
Troop Zero
Just Add Mystery: Mystery City: Season One
Russell Peters: Deported
Rob Delaney: Jackie
January 31
All or Nothing: CBF: Season One
Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer: Season One
Disney+
January 8
Aladdin (2019)
January 28
The Lion King (2019)
Lightbox
January 1
Modern Family: Season Ten
January 3
The X-Files 2016/2018 Event Series
January 8
New Girl: Season Seven
Joker
Ugly Dolls
The Goldfinch
Animals
Capital in the Twenty First Century
January 15
Hustlers
The Wedding Year
Beach Bum
Western Stars
January 22
Zombieland: Double Tap
Ride Like A Girl
White Lion
The Sound of Silence
The Nightingale
Overcomer
January 29
Judy
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
The Corrupted
