What’s new to Netflix NZ, Neon and other streaming services in May

What are you going to be watching in May? With thanks to our friends at Nando‘s, we round up everything coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.
The biggies
Drag Race: Down Under (from May 1 on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ 2)
Vroom vroom, beep beep! Get out of the way, because RuPaul is making his way down under to pit the best of Australasia’s drag artists against each other. Just one week after the US season ended as well, because Drag Race is not a seasonal sport, people! I’m not going to play with you here, you know what the game is: Drag performers duke it out in a competition that’s one part Top Model, one part Project Runway, and five parts queer excellence, and they get judged by RuPaul, Michelle Visage (look out for our interview soon), Rhys Nicholson and a rotating panel of guest judges, including Kylie Minogue (!) and Taika Waititi. / Sam Brooks
Made for Love (from May 1 on Neon)
Imagine waking up one day and discovering your tech-billionaire husband has put a chip in your brain so that your hearts and minds could merge into one. LOL! This is exactly what happens to Hazel (Cristin Milioti) in Neon’s new dark satire Made for Love, and it’s the jolt she needs to leave her ten-year marriage. Brain implantation is definite grounds for divorce, but gaining your independence back is tricky when your ex-husband’s fancy tracking device means you can never escape him. It doesn’t sound funny, but it is, mostly thanks to Milioti’s incredibly charismatic performance. / TW
The Masked Singer NZ (from May 9 on ThreeNow and Three)
It never takes long for an internationally successful reality TV franchise to make its way to New Zealand, and so arrives The Masked Singer on our shores. Based on the South Korean show King of Mask Singer, and subsequently remade with huge success in the US and UK, the Masked Singer NZ will see a “guessing panel” of Rhys Darby, James Roque, Ladi6 and Sharyn Casey work to determine the celebrities performing onstage, obscured by intricate costumes. While it seems unlikely we’ll get appearances from Lorde or Benee, I’m keeping my fingers crossed for some epic B-list celeb cameos and hilarious viral moments. Still have no idea what I’m talking about? Watch this and you still won’t. / Stewart Sowman-Lund
Halston (from May 14 on Netflix)
Another month, another Ryan Murphy property plundering queer history for… god knows why at this point. Anyway, Ewan McGregor plays legendary, mononymous fashion designer Halston, who shot to fame after designing the hat Jackie Kennedy wore for her husband’s inauguration. The 60s! What a time, huh? Halston led a fabulously homosexual life and remains one of the 20th century’s most underrated (in my not humble opinion) and significant artists. I expect Ryan Murphy will bring the same sensitivity to this that he brought to Ratched, Glee and Nip/Tuck. / SB
The notables
Pose (season 3 weekly from May 10 on Neon)
OK, now I have to reverse the above Ryan Murphy hatred, because this example of his oeuvre is genuinely one of the best series of the past decade. Pose follows the drag ball scene in New York (think Paris is Burning, Vogue, et al) in the 80s and 90s, and the seismic cultural shifts that were happening throughout this period, like the rise of Trump and the rapidly growing AIDS crisis. The third and final season covers the scene as it’s dragged into the mainstream, and the pandemic that continues to rage throughout the community. Don’t be fooled by how heavy it sounds, Pose is a joyous, engaging watch with sensitive, vibrant performances and some of the best writing about, and for, queer people that I’ve seen in the past decade. Watch it. / SB
Waiata / Anthems (from May 1 on TVNZ OnDemand)
TVNZ’s new short documentary series follows New Zealand music icons (including Bic Runga, Hollie Smith & Don McGlashan and Drax Project) as they record a brand new track or re-record their biggest hit in te reo Māori. It’s a follow-up to the 2019 album of the same name, and each 15 minute episode follows the musicians as they share personal stories and discover the process of translation and meaning into te reo Māori. It’s a uniquely New Zealand series that celebrates the power of language and identity, and with each episode concluding with a live performance, leaves you with a deeper connection to your favourite song. / TW
Shrill (season 3 from May 7 on Neon)
I’ve only seen the first season of Shrill, but with the third set to debut on Neon this month it’s motivating me to catch up so I can watch it as soon as it drops. Shrill follows Annie, a journalist working to make it in a world that deems her unworthy of success due to her weight. It’s an empowering, heartwarming, hilarious sitcom packed with great performances. At just six or eight episodes a season, Shrill is well worth the small commitment and you’ll binge it in no time / SSL
Master of None (from May 23 on Netflix)
It’s been four years since the second season of Aziz Ansari’s comedy Master of None dropped on Netflix. That season featured one of the best half hours of TV ever made: a Thanksgiving episode focusing on a side character played by Lena Waithe. Season three is doubling down on that episode’s acclaim, exclusively following Waithe’s character Denise over just five episodes. Despite the slightly obnoxious subtitle for the season – ‘Moments in Love’ – I am beyond excited to return to the Master of None world after what feels like far too long. / SSL
The films
Nomadland (from April 30 on Disney+)
Fresh from winning best picture, director and actress at this week’s Academy Awards, Nomadland heads to Disney+ just a few days later. It feels like a slightly odd fit for the streamer, but here’s hoping it will result in a wider audience for a film that in years past could have been relegated to late night screenings at arthouse cinemas. Frances McDormand is probably the most reliably compelling actress of this generation and her performance in Nomadland is one of her most acclaimed. We’re lucky in New Zealand that we can still go out to the theatres, but if you missed Nomadland on the big screen it’s well worth your time checking it out at home. / SSL
13 Going on 30 (from May 7 on Neon)
If you were 13 when this film came out, you are now 30. Enjoy that information, and enjoy this delightful film that holds up way better than you think it does! / SB
Cruella (from May 28 on Disney+)
Disney loves an origin story, and they’re utterly obsessed with a prequel, which is why Cruella is dropping on our screens this month. Emma Stone plays the unfortunately named villain in the latest example of Disney wringing its existing IP for all it’s worth. What intrigues me a bit more about this one is that it’s directed by Craig Gillespie, who gave us the delightfully bent I, Tonya, and one of the writers is Tony McNamara, who co-wrote the even more delightfully bent The Favourite. It could be great! But also: Her name is Cruella DeVil. Of course she turned out evil. / SB
This post is made possible by our friends at Nando’s.
The rest
Netflix
May 1
Snakes on a Plane
Lego Ninjago: Season 3
May 4
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck: Season 2
May 5
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
May 6
And Tomorrow the Entire World
May 7
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2
Jupiter’s Legacy
Monster
Milestone
May 8
Mine
May 9
Super Me
May 11
Money, Explained
May 12
The Upshaws
Oxygen
Dance of the Forty One
Puberty Blues
May 13
Castlevania: Season 4
May 14
Move to Heaven
Love, Death and Robots: Volume 2
Haunted: Season 3
The Strange House
The Woman in the Window
I Am All Girls
Ferry
Jungle Beat: The Movie
May 16
Pitch Perfect
May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson
May 19
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
May 20
Special: Season 2
May 21
The Neighbour: Season 2
Army of the Dead
May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Nail Bomber: Manhunt
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
May 27
Black Space
Ragnarok: Season 2
Blue Miracle
Soy Rada: Serendipity
Eden
May 28
The Kominsky Method: Season 3
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2
Dog Gone Trouble
May 31
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties
AlRawabi School for Girls
Halston
Master of None: Season 2
Racket Boys
Mad for Each Other
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
Neon
May 1
Made for Love
Monster Math Squad
What Not to Give an Ogre for His Birthday
Yummy Toonies
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Blood Moon
The Current Occupant
May 2
Astro Kid
May 3
Culture Shock
May 4
DC’s Legend of Tomorrow: Season 6
May 5
Crawlers
May 6
Heston’s Dinner in Space
8 Mile
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
May 7
Shrill: Season 3
Sniper: Assassin’s End
13 Going on 30
May 8
Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7
May 9
Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World
Year One
May 10
Pose: Season 3
May 11
According to Kids: Season 1-2
Untraceable
May 13
Sesame Book: Family Forever
Delivered
The Whole Nine Yards
May 14
QAnon: The Search for Q
The American President
Changeling
Good Boy
May 15
The Girlfriend Experience: Season 1-2
Follow Me
The Other Boleyn Girl
May 16
Nomadland
May 17
Friday Night Lights: Season 1-5
May 18
Fine Young Cannibals
Intergalactic
Bowfinger
Midnight Kiss
May 19
How to Rob A Rank
Made Of Honour
May 20
Alphablocks
Doom
My Valentine
May 21
City On A Hill: Season 2
May 22
Hop
Outback
Uncanny Annie
May 23
Force Of Nature
May 24
A Nasty Piece of Work
May 25
Black Monday: Season 3
Tentacles
May 26
Olive and the Rhyme Rescue Crew
Pooka Lives!
May 27
Draft Day
Pilgrim
May 28
Deep Ocean
Hard Kill
The Longest Yard
May 30
The Burnt Orange Heresy
TVNZ OnDemand
May 1
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under
Waiata / Anthems
Robot Chicken: DC Comics Special
Edward VIII: The King Who Threw Away His Crown
Mermaids
The Viral Threat: Measles and Misinformation
3100: Run and Become
I Was Lorena Bobbitt
The Evil Twin
Baby Sellers
Ann Rule’s A House on Fire
Mud Slingers
Dropped: Season 2
The Tranz Form
Holly Stars: Inspiration
The Alaska Thunderfuck Extra Special Comedy Special
For My Father’s Kingdom
Real Fake: The Art, Life and Crimes of Elmyr de Hory
Viewer Discretion Advised
Zulu Summer
Perfect Places: Season 1-3
May 2
Dig
May 4
Coroner
May 8
Wynonna Earp
May 14
Taskmaster UK
Secret Bridesmaids’ Business
May 16
The Brave
May 17
The Vloggingtons
May 21
Packed to the Rafters: Season 1-6
May 26
The Jaquie Brown Diaries
In the Long Run
Disney+
May 4
The Bad Batch
May 7
Traficked With Mariana Van Zeller
High Fidelity
The Long Road Home: Season 1
Disney Ducktales: Season 3
Disney Junior Vampirina
May 14
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
An Affair To Remember
The Alligator People
The Blue Bird (1976)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
May 21
Bruce Almighty
Bin Laden’s Hard Drive
Fury Files
Alaska’s Deadliest: Season 1
Narco Wars: Season 1
Drugs, Inc.: Dealer Pov
To Catch a Smuggler: Season 1-2
When Sharks Attack: Season 1-6
The Amazing Race Australia: Season 1-4
Brubaker
Black Widow (1987)
An Innocent Man
Tin Men
Patrick
Deadly Instincts: Season 1
Deep State: Season 1-2
One Missisppi: Season 1-2
Pitch: Season 1
Rel: Season 1
A Wilderness Of Error: Season 1
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K
May 28
Rebel
Mixed-Ish: Season 2
The Full Monty
Cruella
Amazon Prime
May 1
Star Trek Beyond
May 6
Bloodshot
Fantasy Island
May 7
The Boy From Medellin
May 14
The Underground Railroad
Solos
Horizon Line
Lol “Si Te Ries Pierdes” Spain
May 21
P!nk: All I Know So Far
5x Comedia
May 28
Panic
Lol, Qui Rit, Sort!
May 31
Zoolander 2
Apple TV
May 7
Mythic Quest: Season 2
May 21
Trying: Season 2
Acorn TV
Ma 3
Midsomer Murders: Season 20
WPC 56: Season 2
May 10
Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries
Hunted
Amber
May 17
Candice Renoir: Season 1
The Hour: Season 2
Murphy’s Law: Season 4-5
May 24
Whistable Pearl: Season 1, Episodes 1-2
Clean Break
May 31
Whitstable Pearl: Season 1, Episode 3
Death Comes to Pemberley
Subscribe to Rec Room a weekly newsletter delivering The Spinoff’s latest videos, podcasts and other recommendations straight to your inbox.