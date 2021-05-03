Poetry season: A dip in the deep briny blue with Grace Iwashita-Taylor

We continue our autumn series of original poetry set to video, courtesy of Going West.

This week’s instalment is called Edgewalker. It is an immersive push-pull of a piece, written by South Auckland poet and slam star Grace Iwashita-Taylor and woven by director Ursula Grace into multi-textured visuals. Together the two afakasi women convey a feeling of reaching out and down and way, way, back, and absorbing and being absorbed, and just letting yourself float.

Salt from my mouth / cos my eyes are all dried out / the world wants so much …

You can see previous poems from this series here and here, and more of Going West at goingwestfest.co.nz