Poetry season: A dip in the deep briny blue with Grace Iwashita-Taylor

We continue our autumn series of original poetry set to video, courtesy of Going West.
This week’s instalment is called Edgewalker. It is an immersive push-pull of a piece, written by South Auckland poet and slam star Grace Iwashita-Taylor and woven by director Ursula Grace into multi-textured visuals. Together the two afakasi women convey a feeling of reaching out and down and way, way, back, and absorbing and being absorbed, and just letting yourself float.
Salt from my mouth / cos my eyes are all dried out / the world wants so much …
You can see previous poems from this series here and here, and more of Going West at goingwestfest.co.nz
Subscribe to The Bulletin to get all the day’s key news stories in five minutes – delivered every weekday at 7.30am.