Live updates, September 1: No plans to make masks mandatory at school

The Spinoff's live updates for September 1, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and the Covid-19 pandemic. The whole country is now in alert level two, with extra restrictions in Auckland.

8.30am: All eyes on NZX after five days of disruption

Investigations are continuing into how attacks were made against New Zealand’s stock exchange, with the minister in charge of the GCSB saying the disruption was forewarned.

Yesterday marked the fifth day of disruption to the NZX website, with trading halts last week, after DDOS attacks took the website offline.

Minister Andrew Little, who oversees our GCSB spy agency, told RNZ last night the NZX and other institutions received messages foreshadowing the attacks.

“As I understand it, the organisations that came under attack received messages before these attacks saying that they would be attacked,” he said. Little wouldn’t reveal if a ransom was demanded, but confirmed it is government policy not to offer money in exchange for an attack to stop.

The attacks, Little said, appeared to be by criminal actors rather than a foreign state, but their motives were so far unknown. Little said the names of “state actors” had been used during the attacks, but that it was “looking increasingly likely that the use of those names are a decoy”.

Similar attacks were taking place around the world, including in South East Asia and North America. Little, however, would not reveal the precise countries involved.

8.00am: No plans to make masks mandatory at school – Hipkins

The education minister is urging parents in Auckland to send their children back to school, despite new cases of Covid-19 being detected in the community each day. At alert level two, schools are allowed to reopen, and students are exempt from having to wear face coverings on the school grounds and the school bus. However, yesterday saw widespread concern from parents on social media, with a number of parents claiming their children would stay home for the entirety of alert level two.

Chris Hipkins, who is also the health minister, told RNZ this morning that after the first lockdown it took a while for schools to get regular attendance.

“We want kids back in school as quickly as possible because it’s their learning that’s being compromised,” he said.

Pressed on whether masks should be made mandatory on school grounds, Hipkins said students can wear face coverings if they want but it can be difficult to ensure they are worn constantly. If they aren’t being worn all the time, Hipkins said they can become a bit redundant.

“The current health advice is that in a school setting masks wouldn’t necessary increase protection and, in fact, could do the opposite,” he said.

Parents should take comfort, Hipkins said, in the fact that all the new cases of Covid-19 arising in the community are coming from people who were known contacts of exiting cases, so they were already in isolation and not at school or in the workplace. “This cluster has been contained,” Hipkins said. “There’s no 100% guarantees with anything, but any cases where there was a connection with a school have been identified.”

7.45am: Aucklanders divided over lockdown extension – new poll

A Herald poll this morning shows that Aucklanders weren’t entirely onboard with the government’s decision to extend the level three lockdown by an extra few days. Yesterday marked the first day in “alert level 2.5”, with shops allowed to open but gathering restrictions still in place and mask usage encouraged.

According to the new poll, 62% of those polled nationwide backed the decision to extend the lockdown by the extra four days until Sunday night, with 19% saying it should have been extended even longer.

But Aucklanders were less sure, with 56% saying the four-day extension was an appropriate response, 19% wanting it extended further, 14% supporting the original end point and 9% saying it should never have happened.

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

We’re starting to see a wide divergence in outcomes from the Covid-19 Income Relief Payment benefit, introduced at the start of the pandemic. At the time, many welfare advocates criticised the new benefit because it was set at a much higher rate than the original benefit – they argued that it basically set up a ‘two-tier’ welfare system, which punished those who had been unemployed before the pandemic hit, who were already on unlivable low incomes. And it turns out, a lot of those concerns have turned out to be fair.

Two stories from yesterday illustrate this in particular. The first comes from Radio NZ’s Sarah Robson, and is based on survey data compiled by a group of organisations. The conclusion is pretty clear – those on the Covid relief payment are faring a lot better than those on the standard unemployment benefit, and have reported fewer occasions in which they’ve been unable to meet basic needs. A crucial point of it all is that many on the Covid relief have additional resources to fall back on – be it home ownership, or passive income streams – that those who have been unemployed for a while are far less likely to have. The survey also found that the $25 increase a week to general benefits is having little impact.

And who exactly are the people getting the better payments on the Covid relief? As the NZ Herald’s Isaac Davison reports, they’re much more likely to be Pākehā than those on the unemployment benefit – on which Māori are vastly over-represented compared to the general population. In other words, the two-tier benefit system could well be contributing to an increase in racial inequality. Clear warnings about this were made when the Covid relief payment was set up, and it’s exactly what has come to pass.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

Auckland has moved to join the rest of the country in alert level two, but with some added restrictions.

Face masks are now mandatory on public transport nationwide.

There were nine new cases of Covid-19, including five in the community.

The PM said the public can trust her and the government, despite a communications bungle about testing over the weekend.

The government plans to “modernise” the Earthquake Commission (EQC), and make it more friendly to claimants, following an inquiry.

School repairs and upgrades would be fast-tracked under National’s $4.8 billion education policy.

