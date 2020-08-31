Live updates, August 31: ‘No excuse’ for misleading Covid-19 social media posts – Ardern

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 31, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and the Covid-19 pandemic. The whole country is now in alert level two, with extra restrictions in Auckland. Official information here. Contact me at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.40am: Incorrect Covid-19 information caused panic, says local councillor

A councillor in South Auckland has described the impact of the Covid-19 comms debacle on the local community.

Over the weekend, the official Covid-19 Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, asking all South and West Aucklanders to get tested for Covid-19 – even if they were asymptomatic.

Manukau ward councillor Efeso Collins told Newshub the misleading information caused chaos in his community.

“I’ve been fielding calls all day… from people who are scared, who are anxious,” he said.

“When I saw the actual message myself I couldn’t believe they’d put on our official Covid-19 website a message asking for three-quarters of a million people to go and get tested.”

Collins said at first he hadn’t seen the posts online, but when he finally did he was alarmed.

“Are we in danger? … There were only 12 or 14 words in that tweet, and it caused so much – it just made people worried.”

Jacinda Ardern has apologised for the botch-up, saying there was “no excuse” for the mistake. However, it took her until yesterday’s 1pm media briefing to clear up the miscommunication. By that stage, there were already reports of huge queues at Auckland testing stations.

8.30am: Worldwide Covid cases top 25 million

As New Zealand enters it’s “new, new normal”, in alert level two, this morning, worldwide cases of Covid-19 have ticked over 25 million, according to a Johns Hopkins University’s tally. Global deaths have now exceeded 843,000, while more than 16.4 million have recovered.

According to the university, the US, Mexico and Brazil represent more than 40% of the global death toll.

8.00am: Auckland Airport packed as city leaves level three

With the shift down to alert level two overnight, there are reports online of Aucklanders trying to flee the city now domestic travel is permitted.

Photos posted to Twitter show Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal packed.

You’ll be pleased to see Auckland airport this morning . I’d recommend they all have a drive round the lovely scenery down there . Riversdale is nice at this time of year . pic.twitter.com/1t0LoWaXU0 — Philip Mulvey (@philinv) August 30, 2020

At alert level two, masks are still mandatory on all public transport (including planes) and physical distancing measures remain in place.

7.50am: ‘No excuse’ for incorrect Covid-19 social media posts – Ardern

The prime minister has continued to express her anger and disappointment this morning over a series of misleading posts on Facebook and Instagram from the official Covid-response page asking all South and West Aucklanders to get a test, even if they had no symptoms.

Jacinda Ardern told Newstalk ZB she was “angry [and] frustrated” when she learned about the incorrect information being shared.

“It was a mistake, I fully acknowledge that,” she said. Ardern said she was informed about the mistake around 10am yesterday, and yet it was not rectified until after the 1pm media briefing.

“The issue here is that in simplifying some of the messages they have shared incorrect messages. No excuse for that. It caused anxiety for people and for that I apologise. No wants to see people afraid. No one wanted to see people unnecessarily lining up,” she said.

“If we wanted over 700,000 people to get a test we wouldn’t just leave it to an Instagram or Twitter post. That would be something we would be sharing openly from the podium.”

Despite the shift to alert level two, Ardern told RNZ there will continue to be more cases of Covid-19: “our system is designed to be able to manage cases within a level ‘2.5’ environment – we do have very good systems.” However, Ardern reminded people to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

“If we all play our role, then we are able to continue to manage the cases that we do have.”

Good morning

Good morning live updates readers. If you're in Auckland, welcome to what's being unofficially called alert level "2.5". You can find official information about what this means on the Covid-19 website here. Remember, if you're in Auckland, mass gathering restrictions are still in place along with physical distancing.

Also, a reminder that masks or face coverings are now mandatory on public transport wherever you are in the country.

As always, we’ll bring you all the latest Covid-19 news as it happens, right here and across The Spinoff. You can keep in touch by emailing me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Ready or not, the country’s largest city is as of this morning at alert level two. It’s fair enough to ask whether it is the right call – though of course the complexity of such a decision also needs to be carefully considered, because while it might be the right call on some measures, it might be the wrong call on others.

First of all – what helped the government make the decision last time the country went from alert level three to two? According to the original alert level setting, “limited community transmission” wouldn’t necessarily stop us being at level two, nor would active clusters. It’s fair to say that those two criteria can be applied to the current situation, even if it is open to interpretation. But even so, the NZ Herald reports some experts say the move is premature, including the likes of Shaun Hendy and Michael Baker, who have been instrumental in the response to date. As PM Jacinda Ardern put it, the city is really moving more towards alert level 2.5,reports Radio NZ. That means those who can work from home are encouraged to do so, in particular. It will also mean that gatherings (apart from funerals and tangihanga) will be restricted to 10 people.

It’s worth noting that testing volumes and contact tracing systems have improved markedly since the last time such a move was made. That at least is one conclusion of a report led by a team around Sir Brian Roche, and covered by Radio NZ’s Rowan Quinn. But academic Michael Plank, in commenting on improvements in the contact tracing system, noted that it had performed well under the much more manageable conditions of level three – there is still a risk that such a system could become overwhelmed at level two.

There’s also the question of social license for continued lockdowns. Now, according to polling conducted by The Spinoff and Stickybeak last week, a clear majority of people still say they’re entirely complying with lockdown conditions – but that figure is down compared to when the same question was asked in April. Recent polling has also reconfirmed deep and wide support for an elimination strategy, which really requires lockdowns to take place. But a lot of businesses have really struggled this time around – arguably more so than last time – and we’re seeing a small but extremely vocal protest movement against lockdowns spring up. We shouldn’t necessarily be all that interested in their theories about Covid-19 being a UN plot for world subjugation, but we should probably take notice of the frustration.

New Zealand recorded two new cases of Covid-19, both linked to the Auckland cluster

Two University of Otago public health experts made separate calls for masks in all indoor public spaces to be made compulsory.

One of them, Michael Baker, also said that all Auckland secondary students should be wearing masks at school.

The prime minister said she was “incredibly angry” about a mistake that saw the Unite Against Covid-19 publish misinformation that claimed everyone in south and west Auckland should get tested.

