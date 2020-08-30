Live updates, August 30: Government wants testing of all South and West Aucklanders; experts call for indoor mask mandate

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 21, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and Covid-19 as it returns to the community. Auckland is now in alert level three and the rest of NZ is in level two. More details here. Official information here. Contact me at catherine@thespinoff.co.nz

11.30am: Government ‘ploughing ahead’ with level two move – Hipkins

Health minister Chris Hipkins has ruled out a last-minute change to plans for Auckland’s move to level two. Speaking to radio station Magic Talk this morning, Hipkins rejected speculation that the ongoing levels of transmission could prevent the city leaving level three at midnight tonight, as scheduled.

“We’re still ploughing ahead with level two today. The key thing for us is looking at that cluster – are all the cases, within the cluster, are they known and identified? The evidence so far is yes, they are.”

He noted that the level two the country will experience from tomorrow will in fact be more like “level 2.5”, including mandatory masking on public transport and limits on social gathering numbers, with lower limits in Auckland.

Hipkins said the case numbers for today are “slightly” lower than yesterday, when there were 13 cases, 11 of them in the community. Today’s case numbers will be announced by the prime minister at a media conference at 1pm today.

11.05am: Experts call for indoor mask mandate

The government should consider introducing compulsory masking for all non-home indoor spaces, not just public transport, say two public health experts. Speaking on RNZ this morning, University of Otago professor Michael Baker said people needed to start wearing masks in “shopping areas, workplaces, secondary schools, restaurants and bars, and waiting rooms” and that the best way to ensure compliance would be for the government to make it mandatory.

Baker’s colleague Nick Wilson, also a professor of public health at Otago, said the current policy of encouraging mask use, but not requiring it, isn’t working. Speaking to TVNZ’s Q&A this morning, he noted that in other western countries with a high level of mask usage “it’s nearly all mandated”.

“So there’s no problem once there is a clear direction. When you see everyone else around you wearing masks it makes it much easier to do.”

Wilson said the government should have introduced rules on masks when the country was in level four in April, so people could get used to wearing them and get their mask supplies in place.

He said public health experts like himself “have been strongly recommending that the Ministry of Health move on masks for about four months now. It will be seen as one of the failings of the government’s response not to have moved on this low cost and highly effective technology.

“Because of the success achieved with the border control and the lockdown there was a sense of complacency, that we didn’t need these other tools. But that was a mistake.”

Baker told RNZ it is important that older children wear masks while at school, noting that in the current Auckland outbreak about 30% of the cases are in people under 20, including children under 10. The World Health Organisation is now recommending mask use for children 12 years and over, he said.

“We know that particularly older children, secondary age, are very good at transmitting this virus. They don’t have many symptoms but they have a very high viral load. So everyone at secondary school, both at school and on school buses, should be wearing masks now to dampen down transmission, in Auckland at least.”

Baker said mask usage would be the vital factor in the success or failure of Auckland’s move to level two, scheduled to take place from midnight tonight. The number of cases still being detected in Auckland – including cases not detected by contact tracing – is worrying experts like himself, he said, noting that the relatively significant level of transmission still occurring in the community suggests that cases “may start to track up over the next few weeks” if controls are loosened tomorrow.

“So it does raise the question of what else must we do to dampen down transmission at this point. And some of us are talking about immediately requiring mask use in all indoor environments because we don’t have many other interventions we can throw at this virus at the moment.”

9.00am: Government calls for all South and West Aucklanders to be tested

The government has again called on all people who live in South or West Auckland to be tested for Covid-19, even if they’re experiencing no symptoms.

“If you’re in South or West Auckland, or if you have a greater risk of poor health outcomes if you were to get Covid-19, even if you don’t have symptoms, please have a test,” the post reads.

While the Unite Against Covid-19 Facebook page has made the call a number of times over the past few days, yesterday’s post appears to have caught the attention of more people than usual. The post has attracted more than 1400 comments so far, with many commenters expressing frustration and confusion over the directive.

“Hold on? Last week you said if you have no symptoms DON’T get a test. Now you’re saying if you don’t have symptoms you should get a test? Is this some kind of joke? Do the rules of the virus change when it’s convenient to you guys?” read one comment.

8am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were 13 new cases of Covid-19 – 11 in the community, two in managed isolation.

Six of the new community cases are associated with the Mt Roskill Evangelical Church.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw apologised to members for signing-off on funding for a private school.

A protest fuelled by conspiracy theories around Covid-19, the UN and vaccination took place in Auckland’s CBD.

Former MPs Ross Meurant and Don Brash are among a group that has set up a company to bring Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V to New Zealand.

