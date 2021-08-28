Live updates, August 28: NZ leaps up stringency index; what we’ll learn today

All the latest news lines as New Zealand enters its second delta lockdown weekend. Send your thoughts, tips and pics to info@thespinoff.co.nz. Our coverage of the Covid-19 story is funded by Spinoff Members. Your support makes a real difference.

The day ahead

There is no scheduled press conference today. (There is for tomorrow.) Instead we’ll get all the crucial numbers, on new cases, their location, on testing numbers, wastewater results and the latest vaccination data, in a release from the Ministry of Health at 1pm. Or thereabouts. I’ll relay all those details just as soon as they arrive. I have nowhere else to be.

7.30am: NZ falls 26 places in resilience rankings

The August edition of the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Rankings, an exercise which measures the world’s biggest 53 economies’ performance in the face of Covid, has seen New Zealand drop 26 places to 29th. That’s hardly a surprise; the level four measures are very deliberately designed to halt normality drastically for a short period so that it might be restored for the longer term. Government ministers have repeatedly cited the rankings in parliament as they’ve place Aotearoa at the apex.

But for now, this: “New Zealand, the longest-reigning No 1 since the ranking debuted last November, plunged 26 spots after the nation’s domestic life went from the most relaxed to the strictest, as the government imposed the highest level of lockdown after delta infiltrated its fortress-like defences.” The other measure on which New Zealand falls short by comparison is vaccine coverage. The top three ranked countries are Norway, the Netherlands and Finland.

A similar set of measurements informs the Covid Stringency Index, computed a Oxford University. Here New Zealand’s change is just as vertiginous, from an assessment of about 22 out of 100 to 96. The essence of the strategy is that the big spikes in stringent measures are worth it just as long as there are wide open pastures between them.

7am: Where we’re at

Ata mārie and welcome. Yesterday afternoon the prime minister announced that most of the country will move from the strictest, alert level four lockdown to level three as of Wednesday. Most means everywhere south of the Auckland region (see map below). For those in Auckland, the likelihood is another fortnight at level four – the sum of two full transmission cycles – Jacinda Ardern signalled.

Earlier, there had been confirmation of 70 new cases, bringing the total in the delta community outbreak to 347. All are in Auckland, apart from 14 in Wellington. Vaccination rates are ticking along, with a new record of more than 90,000 doses yesterday.

Below, three charts that give a good sense of the state of things, from our head of data Harkanwal Singh.

And that map:

