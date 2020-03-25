Siouxsie Wiles wants a word with your parents

Such is the importance of New Zealanders getting behind the requirement to self-isolate, Siouxsie Wiles has been offering to personally telephone the parents of people worried they’re not taking it seriously enough. To save her repeating herself all night, we asked the tireless microbiologist and science communicator to commit it to video. If you have a parent, uncle, aunt, cousin, neighbour, friend or other human acquaintance who is not quite getting the importance of staying at home for the next four weeks, pick up the phone and play them this.

“Hi, I’m Dr Siouxsie Wiles and I’ve got a message for you: Stay at home. No sneaking out to have a quick walk with somebody two metres apart, no sneaking off to have a quick BBQ or a coffee with somebody. Stay at home.

“If you don’t stay at home, then we’re going to have to stay in lockdown for longer than four weeks. Do you really want to be here for longer than four weeks? I don’t think so. Stay at home. Don’t leave your bubble, don’t interfere in someone else’s bubble. Stay at home.”

