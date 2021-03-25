Business is Boring: The NZ non-profit helping prisoners learn to code

Take2 CEO and founder Cam Smith tells Simon Pound about the life-changing work his company does helping ex-prisoners reenter the job market.

The job market is tough at the best of times – but for an ex-prisoner without any recognised skills, it can be pretty much impossible. One groundbreaking new non-profit is out to help change that by teaching incarcerated people how to code.

Code is a great leveller – anyone who learns the rules, puts in the work and thinks creatively and logically can excel. Many people who didn’t thrive in traditional schooling have found excellence there. Take2 offers a three year programme, with a year of intensive web development training, then two years support to integrate into the community and the job market.

The goal of equipping prisoners with these highly sought-after skills led this week’s guest Cam Smith from an exciting career in impact investment into the world of non-profits, dealing with big government departments and multi-generational societal challenges.

To discuss all these big problems and the big ideas needed to help solve them, the Take2 CEO and founder joined Business is Boring this week.

