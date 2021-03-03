Live updates, March 3: Pressure mounts on Ardern to apologise over KFC worker comments

Live coverage of the snap lockdown and the search for a source of the latest infection. Auckland is now at alert level three, NZ at level two. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.35am: Official Covid-19 Facebook message contradicts Ardern, Bloomfield advice

A Facebook message from the official government Covid-19 account, left four days ago, appears to contradict comments in the media by Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield this week around a KFC worker’s need to isolate.

Now, both National and Act have called for the government to apologise to Case L, who complained that she had not been told to self-isolate before going to work.

Case L tested positive on February 26 while in quarantine – three days after attending a shift at work.

Earlier this week, Jacinda Ardern said Case L – a sibling of casual plus contact Case I – should have been in self-isolation, rather than working her KFC shift.

Case L disputed this and called on Ardern to apologise.

However, a comment posted by the official “Unite against Covid-19” Facebook page appeared to contradict the PM’s message and back up what Case L told media.

“The advice for all staff and students of Papaetoetoe High School to self-isolate was updated on 23 February, after the two had attended their shifts at their workplace,” the comment read. “Initially, casual plus contacts… were advised to get a test and self-isolate but their household members were not required to do so”.

Surely this, from the Government Unite against Covid-19 Facebook account puts this issue to bed and shows the family are absolutely correct and an apology is due:https://t.co/ANEAAxDcu2 pic.twitter.com/YIMiceyd7k — Mark Stewart (@MarkStewartNZ) March 2, 2021

National’s Judith Collins said an apology is owed. “It now appears the health ministry, via a Facebook post, has confirmed the KFC worker who was vilified for going to work instead of staying home was told not to self-isolate by health officials,” she said. ”

“The prime minister needs to explain whether the Covid-19 Facebook post is accurate. If it is then she should apologise to the KFC employee.”

Act’s David Seymour agreed, posting on social media to label the PM “cynical”.

This official comment directly contradicts Jacinda Ardern’s position. Her cynical attempts to whip up anger against people who have no platform to respond, without accepting her Government’s failures, shows “kindness” and “the team of 5 million” has been a sham all along. pic.twitter.com/XR32JQiWZN — David Seymour (@dbseymour) March 2, 2021

ICYMI: A map of the February Covid-19 outbreak

10.10am: Wage subsidy applications reopen tomorrow

The government has confirmed the next round of financial support for businesses impacted by the current Covid-19 lockdown in Auckland.

Businesses and self-employed workers nationwide can, from tomorrow afternoon, apply for the next round of the wage subsidy.

“This payment is available to all businesses in New Zealand that meet the eligibility criteria, not just those in Auckland, to recognise that firms throughout the country may have their revenue affected by Auckland being in higher alerts levels for longer,” said social development minister Carmel Sepuloni.

Meanwhile, a further resurgence support payment has also been activated with the move to the higher alert levels, said Grant Robertson. Applications open on March 8. “Business who meet the criteria are able to apply for both the resurgence support payment and the wage subsidy scheme,” he said.

9.40am: Destiny Church leaders escape Auckland lockdown; describe supercar as ‘blessing’

A brief diversion away from Covid-19 news to something else.

Destiny Church’s Brian and Hannah Tamaki escaped Auckland late on Saturday night in order to avoid the city’s return into lockdown.

Arriving in Rotorua early on Sunday morning, the pair held a church service in the city where they asked for money and justified their Tesla car as a “blessing”.

“We had a jubilee blessing that we didn’t even ask for. We got given a Tesla. We didn’t need another car,” Tamaki said, according to RNZ.

During the service, Tamaki encouraged those in attendance to donate.

“The thing about Brian and I the whole time is that we’ve always believed you never come to the house of the Lord empty handed, even though you may do an AP [automatic payment],” she said.”

“$1 coin, $2 coin – bring something into the house of the lord, bring what you can, over and above”.

She continued: “The tithe is being obedient, so you bring 10%. That belongs to God. And then you get to thrive on the 90 percent. And then if you go over and above and give a little bit more for an offering, that’s where God commands the blessing. So it’s up to you – you make the decision, you make the choice.”

9.10am: Covid Card ‘not hugely successful’, government looking elsewhere

The government is investigating a phone app that can reportedly detect Covid-19 days before a formal diagnosis.

Made in Auckland, ëlarm connects to a smart watch of wearable device (like a FitBit) to monitor subtle changes that could indicate the coronavirus.

The app, according to epidemiologist Michael Baker, has “real potential” and could be “the future of healthcare”.

The government’s interest in the app comes at the same time its Covid Card trial was dubbed a failure. Chris Hipkins told RNZ that the bluetooth functionality on the Covid Tracer app is, effectively, the same as using a Covid Card.

“We’ve gone with a form of Covid Card in the sense that the Bluetooth functionality on people’s phones, if they’ve switched it on, does more or less the same thing,” he said. The recent Rotorua-based trial of the card was ineffective, Hipkins said, as the cards weren’t picking up enough contacts – or weren’t picking up the right ones. The Ministry of Health hoped it would be able to provide more details about any plans for ëlarm later this month, RNZ reported. Tracer app use spikes during outbreaks Ministry of Health data graphed by Newsroom’s Marc Daalder shows that use of the Covid Tracer app roughly aligns with outbreaks of Covid-19. The latest figures show a trend where scans spike when alert levels are raised but drop back down again during alert level one. For example, when Auckland moved into level “2.5” last September, daily scan counts spiked to a peak of more than 2.5 million in one 24-hour period. In October, that was back to about 600,000 a day. And in early January, well below even that. Read more here.

8.15am: Employees should earn 100% of wages when isolating – National

Updated

National wants employees forced to self-isolate due to Covid-19 to be paid 100% of their income.

The opposition has proposed an alternative to the government’s leave support scheme after criticism that it paid less than the minimum wage.

Under National’s proposal, wage payments would be capped at twice the average ordinary time weekly earnings (just over $68 an hour) and payments would go directly to employees, cutting out the “middle man” of employers.

“The ‘stay home, save lives’ mantra sounds simple enough, but it’s not always that easy for people who can’t afford to not be working,” leader Judith Collins said.

The current leave support scheme paid “well below the minimum wage and below what a full time worker would earn from sick leave,” said Collins. “We must make it easier for people to stay home when required.”

Speaking on RNZ, Collins said “most people are not on really good public service salaries. Most people have to have to live in a world where they just get by.” This proposal, she said, would help encourage people to follow the rules. If they choose not to isolate, there should be a penalty.

Covid-19 response spokesperson Chris Bishop said the proposed self-isolation scheme is modelled on a scheme from the previous National government that saw 100% of wages paid to people who took time off from work to donate organs.

7.45am: ‘An encouraging sign’ – no new Covid-19 cases overnight

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 this morning, on a day that health officials saw as key to determining whether the lockdown was working.

It’s the sixth day since the last confirmed Covid-19 exposure event at a “location of interest”: Case M visited the City Fitness gym in Papatoetoe on February 26.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB, Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins rejected that the lack of new cases was “embarrassing” for Ashley Bloomfield. “[It’s] potentially an encouraging sign,” Hipkins said. “But… things can change quickly”.

Asked about whether we should remain in lockdown despite the string of zero case days, Hipkins said we’re back to where we were a week or two ago following the last outbreak. “Ultimately, we want to get out of lockdown as quickly as we can but we want to avoid going back into lockdown. we’re working at speed to make sure we can get decisions as quick as we can,” he said.

He revealed “eight or nine thousand” people had been vaccinated already, which is ahead of schedule. Frontline health workers are next in line along with household contacts of border workers.

An independent review into Pharmac has been announced, and will focus on how and how quickly decisions are made at the drug-buying agency. It will be chaired by former Consumer NZ chief Sue Chetwin.Pharmac exists to decide how to group-buy certain medicines, so that they are more readily available to patients in New Zealand. It results in generally much cheaper drug prices than what many other countries get – but can offer little help for those who need drugs that don’t get funded. As Stuff reports, the review will consider “the transparency and accessibility of decision making processes, and equity”, as well as looking at how quickly new medicines get on the list – but won’t give a lot of patient groups what they really want.

A sticking point with how Pharmac currently operates is around negotiations with major drug companies. Because these are commercial relationships, it is in the interests of those companies for Pharmac to have more money to spend. Some patient advocacy groups have associations with lobbyists for this industry – that was explored in this Newsroom feature last year. One of those groups, Patient Voice Aotearoa, put out a release welcoming the review, who say New Zealand has fallen behind the rest of the world on funding, and say access to many newer drugs should be opened up. While the interests are aligned, it’s impossible to say the patient groups themselves are making the calls cynically – after all, members often have directly affected loved ones who miss out on medicines.

But it means the issue never really goes away politically – despite Pharmac decisions being made at arm’s-reach from politicians. Stories of unfunded medicines are all too frequently tragic – a recent example coming from Stuff, in which a terminally ill Timaru mother, who is struggling to come up with the money to keep paying for a drug that is doing wonders to prolong her life amid bowel cancer. Such decisions on funding could easily seem cosmically unfair.

The government seems unlikely to increase funding any further, reports Newsroom. PM Ardern described the system as “world-leading”, and noted that the government previously announced another $160 million pharmaceutical funding over four years. Whether that is enough to take Pharmac out of the political arena is another matter altogether.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here