Live updates, February 9: Robertson teases Covid-focused 2021 budget

8.00am: Robertson teases Covid-focused 2021 budget; pledges first home buyer support

Grant Robertson has pledged to cracked down on property speculation with a proposal set to go before cabinet shortly.

Finance minister Grant Robertson made the announcement during a BNZ breakfast speech in Wellington, where he laid out his priorities for this May’s budget.

New figures reveal our net debt is now forecast to reduce to 36.5% of GDP by 2034/2035, Robertson said, representing about $60 billion less debt than before the election.

“While these are only projections they show the progress that we are making,” Robertson said of the new numbers.

The finance minister indicated that more support for prospective home owners could be in the pipeline.

Anyone who tries to tell you that there is a single silver bullet for addressing the housing crisis is not facing reality (or is speaking from the safety of opposition),” Robertson said. “What we do know is that now is the time for bold action. The market has moved quickly and rapidly in a way that is not sustainable. We have to confront some tough decisions, and we will do that.”

He added: “the government will announce a rolling series of measures to build on what we did last term to address the crisis in housing.” The first of these is set for later this month.

“At budget 2021 I will continue my focus on making sure spending is targeted at the areas and people that need it the most. We will manage the books carefully including ensuring we are getting value for money in all areas of government spending and reprioritising spending where appropriate,” Robertson said.

This year’s budget will focus on the government’s overarching objectives for this parliamentary term, Robertson said, singling out the Covid-19 recovery and addressing key issues like climate change, housing affordability and child poverty.

Budget investments this year will fall under four high-level priorities, Robertson stated. They are: continuing the Covid-19 response, delivering priority and time-sensitive manifesto commitments, supporting core public services through managing critical cost pressures, and continuing to deliver on existing investments.

“New Zealanders trusted us to keep them safe last year, and we will continue to make the tough decisions required to do that, while also keeping the economy moving in the right direction,” Robertson added.

7.45am: Top stories from The Bulletin

A strange and shameful story erupted last night: Air New Zealand has secretly been supporting the Saudi military in their blockade of Yemen. This story, from One News political reporter Benedict Collins, outlines what happened. An Air NZ business unit called Gas Turbines, “which specialises in servicing military marine engines and turbines”, had been doing work for the Saudi Navy. After a long period of stonewalling media enquiries, Air NZ finally admitted it and put a stop to the work.

One major issue with that is that Air NZ are not a normal company – they are half-owned by the NZ government. This therefore has the potential to create diplomatic repercussions. When finance minister Grant Robertson was told about it (he found out from media) he initially said it was an operational matter. But as Radio NZ reports, by later on Monday night Air NZ was apologising, and Robertson was saying he had been given assurances it wouldn’t happen again. An internal review is now underway, and in an interview with Morning Report today, CEO Greg Foran said he only found out about it ten days ago, and took immediate action.

For context, the Saudi war and blockade against Yemen has created one of the worst humanitarian crises of the century. A UN report issued at the end of last year put the death toll at 233,000, with less than half of those caused by actual fighting. Malnutrition, starvation and lack of access to medicine has taken an appalling toll. Children are being particularly hard hit, and millions more are at risk of death. This New York Times article summed up the horror of it, and I’ll quote an excerpt:

Since the war began five years ago, pitting the Houthis [rebels] against a government backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Yemenis have endured doomsday after doomsday: relentless airstrikes against hospitals and schools by the Saudi-led military coalition using American-made weapons, a severe cholera outbreak, the ever-present threat of famine, a health care system in collapse and now the coronavirus.

To give a sense of just how diplomatically unseemly the Saudi war effort now is, even the US government isn’t comfortable with it any more. The new Biden administration announced recently that it would be ending support for Saudi offensive operations in Yemen. This Al-Jazeera piece outlines how it isn’t quite clear what that will mean in practice, but the diplomatic message is clear – that governments that aspire to respect on the world stage can no longer be seen to be involved with this war.