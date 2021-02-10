Live updates, February 10: Bridges angry over Māori wards vote, told ‘he forgot about his Māori side’

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for February 10. Keep The Spinoff ticking by donating here.

8.00am: Bridges angry over Māori wards vote, told ‘he forgot about his Māori side’

National’s Simon Bridges has slammed the government’s decision to rush through legislation on the public veto of Māori wards, saying it makes him angry as a Māori man.

The bill, which local government minister Nanaia Mahuta labelled “overdue”, had its first reading in the House last night under urgency.

But Bridges said the policy was separatist. “Because as a Māori man, it says I’m not good enough because of my whakapapa, because of the colour of my skin,” he said, according to RNZ. “This bill to me says I’m not good enough to win a vote of a non-Māori, well I am good enough.”

The comments prompted a fiery response from Labour’s Willie Jackson, who told Bridges he should “not be the MP for Tauranga” and that “he only squeezed home because he forgot about his Māori side yet again during the Tauranga campaign”.

MIQ nurses are warning that mistakes will happen if understaffing and unsustainable workloads continue, reports Radio NZ’s Kate Gregan. Nurses even reported working 24 hour shifts, because there was nobody in place to cover them when their shift was meant to end. Some have also seen their wages get cut, and aren’t getting hazard pay – despite the obvious danger of the job.

The PM said she wants to look into the concerns being raised. But in a follow up Radio NZ story, her Covid minister Chris Hipkins said there was no evidence of these sorts of 24 hour shifts happening. One nurse provided RNZ with a timesheet showing a 21.5 hour shift (at that stage, surely the last two and a half hours become pretty academic) and others either insisted that they had, or pointed to a culture of long shifts generally. Nor are such complaints exactly new – Newshub’s Michael Morrah had a piece on a similar subject last year, as did Radio NZ’s Katie Todd.

The fundamental problem appears to be workforce shortages, with not enough troops to fill the breach. It also gives some context to why managed isolation capacity isn’t being increased – there wouldn’t necessarily be anyone to staff it. The government announced late last year that well over a billion dollars would be put towards keeping the managed isolation system in place until 2022 and be fully resourced. But it may well be that they need to put in even more down the line.

Air New Zealand has been forced to back down on doing work related to the Saudi military, reports One News. An investigation will now take place into whether the work was legal under international law. CEO Greg Foran repeated that he had not been aware of the work until very recently, with the contract being signed in 2019. The CEO then was now-National MP Chris Luxon, who said he had no knowledge or recollection of it crossing his desk. The Saudi Arabian embassy has also commented on the story, describing the Kingdom as the “largest humanitarian supporter to Yemen”.

Speaking of brutal dictatorships, political and military ties have been cut with Myanmar following their coup. Stuff reports a directive has also been made that aid should not be delivered in conjunction with the Myanmar military. Protesters from the Myanmarese community in New Zealand protested at parliament yesterday, calling on the government to take their concerns up at the United Nations.

7.30am: The day in sum

Following the military coup in Myanmar, New Zealand suspended political contact with the country.

National’s leader Judith Collins confirmed her support for a proposed ban on gay conversion therapy.

National missed the deadline to present a motion of no confidence in the speaker. They will try again tomorrow.

Speaker Trevor Mallard kicked MP Rawiri Waititi out of the House following his refusal to wear a tie.

There were two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

The Reserve Bank put in place stricter loan-to-value ratios.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and supporters led a hīkoi to Auckland’s High Court today in a bid to assert land rights.

Grant Robertson pledged to cracked down on property speculation with a proposal set to go before cabinet shortly.

Read all the key stories in yesterday’s live updates