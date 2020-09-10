Election Live, September 10: Robertson defends ‘balanced’ Labour tax policy

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 10, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other New Zealand news. Find official Covid-19 information here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.30am: Ardern meets with Taupō locals, opens new walkway

Jacinda Ardern has been out on the campaign trail in Taupō today, and our van-based correspondent Alex Braae was there to see it.

With a bitterly cold wind whipping off Lake Taupō, Jacinda Ardern opened the upgraded Great Lake Pathway, which stretches along the shoreline around the town itself.

She was accompanied by local mayor David Trewavas, and flanked by Labour’s Waiāriki MP Tamiti Coffey, and Taupō candidate Ala’ Al-Bustanji. The Great Lake Pathway is aimed at supporting tourism and enhancing and protecting the natural environment. In his speech at the opening, mayor Trewavas talked up the prospect of it helping the city host future Iron Man World Championship events, among others.

At one point, he hinted that he’d like to see the pathway extended all the way down to Tūrangi, before making a dramatic pause and staring directly at Ardern, saying “with government support.”

The event took the form of a walk along the pathway, which in most parts was about two and a half metres wide. At various points, a combination of the press pack and the dignitaries meant that members of the public had to stop and wait. The shoreline side was lined with hotels and condos. One older gentleman leaned over his balcony to cheerfully tell the group “you’re wasting her time” – about the PM. Coffey shot back a challenge to the man, or perhaps simply hadn’t heard him properly, so the man repeated it.

On the lake itself, there were a few abandoned boats and desultory swans bobbing in the shallows. One particularly algae-covered boat was described as “iconic” by Taupō District Council chief executive Gareth Green.

The campaign group will move through Taupō to see the town centre transformation later this morning, before heading to the Mokai geothermal power station to announce the Labour energy policy.

On the campaign trail

Here’s where our political leaders are today:

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern is on the campaign trail in Taupō today. Our reporter Alex Braae is with her and will be covering off any announcements.

National Party leader Judith Collins is in Palmerston North today, meeting with local business people and touring a steel fabrication workshop and Massey University.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is at the top of the South Island today, disembarking from his massive campaign bus in Rangiora and Kaikoura.

Act Party leader David Seymour is participating in a webinar today but won’t be making any public appearances.

Greens’ co-leader Marama Davidson is in Wellington today, giving a guest lecture at Victoria University. She’ll be joining her counterpart James Shaw for a “Rally for the Future” event at Meow tonight.

8.30am: 43 Covid cases now linked to Auckland church

The church at the centre of a wave of new Covid-19 cases received $1.8 million in “offerings” last year, according to a report in the Herald.

That’s an average of $138 a week for every adult who attended its services.

The church cluster, which has epidemiological links to the bigger Auckland community cluster, has now been connected to 43 cases of Covid-19.

Senior members of the church wouldn’t comment when approached by the Herald, but the associated Bay Roskill Rugby League Club asked people “to not condemn them but be compassionate”.

Religious historian Dr Peter Lineham said the church appeared to be “pretty fundamentalist, believing in the Bible very literally” and reports that some church members had met during the level three lockdown “would be very compatible with the belief that the power of prayer needs to be tested”.

Health minister Chris Hipkins yesterday said there had been scepticism around the coronavirus from those in the church, and Ashley Bloomfield confirmed police had been called in to shut down a meeting during the recent lockdown.

8.00am: Robertson defends ‘balanced’ Labour tax policy

Grant Robertson has defended Labour’s tax policy amid criticism it’s not transformational. The party’s policy is estimated to rake in roughly $550 million each year – with a new top tax bracket of 39% on income over $180,000 being introduced. That catches just the top 2% of New Zealand earners.

“I actually think $2 billion of revenue across the four year budget period to spend on things like health and education… is actually really important,” Robertson told Newstalk ZB this morning.

“Obviously we’ll get criticism from this policy, it’s coming from all directions, which means I think we’ve probably got the balance right.”

Robertson said this is a permanent change to the tax policy that will help keep debt under control, and is a “further step” in New Zealand’s progressive tax system.

Along with the prime minister, Robertson has continued to deny any further tax announcements – something the opposition are not buying into. Yesterday, National’s Judith Collins said this tax announcement was just the start, alleging more changes were in the pipeline for Labour.

Appearing on RNZ, National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith repeated this claim. “What you don’t need is more taxes at a time like this,” he said, saying the new policy was simply the “beginning”.

“We still have a Green Party that has much more enthusiastic approaches to tax… and so it’s an open question about what would happen if there was a coalition agreement between Labour and the Greens after the election,” he said.

Labour has ruled out implementing the Green Party’s wealth tax in any government it is a part of.

Questioned whether National would adopt any Act Party policies if it were to form a government with the minor party after the election, Goldsmith couldn’t rule anything out.

What’s in the package? The top line figure is a new top marginal tax rate of 39%, which would apply to income earned over $180,000. As such, this means that 98% of New Zealanders would see absolutely no change to their income tax bill as a result. Also as a result, the revenue gathered up by it will be pretty marginal – about $550 million a year. To put that in context, a recent report found that legalising cannabis would increase the tax take by more than that. And even that $550 million could be somewhat optimistic – as Stuff’s Tom Pullar-Strecker reports, many people on incomes of that level or above would be likely to structure them so as to pay lower rates.

There’s also a commitment to “continue work with the OECD to find a solution to the issue of multinational corporations not paying their share of tax” – in other words, something may possibly one day happen. Finally, there was a commitment to “no new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term”, which firmly slams the door on a range of recommendations painstakingly put together by the tax working group. Very little at all will change if Labour are reelected.

What are they playing at? Stuff’s team of Malpass and Cooke have analysed the proposal, and argue that this is a move to protect their current whopping polling lead, while making a small incremental step in the direction they want to go. “This change is not really about raising revenue, but inserting a new bracket into the tax system that high income earners will have to get used to over the years ahead.” For many, the prospect of very little changing about the tax system – even with a wildly popular government that brands itself as progressive – isn’t a problem at all. Business Desk’s (paywalled) Pattrick Smellie says it was a case of “cautious populism” that will leave basically everyone fairly comfortable and happy.

