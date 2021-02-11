Live updates, February 11: ‘Move out of the water’ – tsunami warning after severe quake

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for February 11. Get me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. You can help keep us ticking by donating here.

8.00am: Tsunami warning issued after New Caledonian quake

Civil Defence is warning New Zealanders on the coast of the North Island to stay clear ahead of expected “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges” following a 7.7 magnitude quake near New Caledonia.

The “areas under threat” are Ahipara to the Bay of Islands, Great Barrier Island, and from Matata to Tolaga Bay.

People in or near the sea in those areas should “move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries,” Civil Defence said.

According to Geoscience Australia, the quake struck at 2.20am at a depth of 54km, with the epicentre 401km east of Tadine, New Caledonia.

This map shows the affected areas. Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. People in or near the sea in these areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries. More info at https://t.co/ccVFYQQoBr pic.twitter.com/P5mDRG490q — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) February 10, 2021

7.45am: Top stories from The Bulletin

It’s not exactly breaking news, but the repealing and replacing of the Resource Management Act is going to be among the biggest things done this term of government. Yesterday environment minister David Parker outlined the shape of what the replacement legislation would be, and the timeline for how it would be put in place. I’ve got a cheat sheet on all of that you can read. In short, it’s a huge legislative overhaul, with the government trying to change the settings to get more houses built, better protect the environment, and start responding and adapting to the effects of climate change.

The fact that it will take so long isn’t down to slowness or laziness – it really is that big of a project. Analysing it, Politik described it as “probably the most fundamental and complex legislative reform put before Parliament in decades.” We’re unlikely to see the effects of it until at least 2024, but that article suggested there will be applause for the government trying to take it all on at once, rather than constant smaller moves to tinker with bits here and there.

Another important feature of the law change will be an increased role and recognition for Māori, under Te Tiriti. Te Ao News reports “this includes recognising the concept of Te Mana o te Taiao; giving effect to the principles of Te Titiri o Waitangi, providing for specified Tikanga Māori outcomes and promoting effective participation by mana whenua.”

In response to the package, National called for more urgency. In a release, spokesperson Nicola Willis said the government is not moving fast enough to make house building easier, and pointed to an offer made by the party to work with the government on emergency legislation to bridge the gap. “Now Labour plans to spend another three years moving RMA legislation through Parliament. Given the time it will also take local councils to amend their plans, it could easily be the late 2020s before any of these changes take effect.”

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine was officially signed off by cabinet, after receiving provisional approval last week.

There were three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

The government announced three pieces of legislation that will replace the to-be-repealed Resource Management Act.

Māori Party MP Rawiri Waititi was allowed to speak in parliament despite his lack of tie, after yesterday being ejected by the speaker.

MediaWorks confirmed controversial talkback host Sean Plunket won’t be returning to his afternoon slot on Magic Talk.

It was revealed that Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March is in MIQ after travelling back to Mexico for a “serious personal family matter”.

The second impeachment trial of former US president Donald Trump got under way.

National’s Simon Bridges slammed the government’s decision to rush through legislation on the public veto of Māori wards.

