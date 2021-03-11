Live updates, March 11: Just a third of MIQ bills have been paid – with $20m outstanding

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for March 11. Auckland is now at alert level two, NZ at level one. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.20am: Rawiri Waititi comments on vaccine roll-out ‘unhelpful’, says associate health minister

The associate health minister Peeni Henare has labelled comments by Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi around the vaccination roll-out “unhelpful”. Waititi has said he would be “reluctant” to encourage Māori to get vaccinated.

Speaking on RNZ, Henare disagreed: “it’s our responsibility [to encourage people], he said. Ultimately, however, it does come down to individual choice. “If we want to return to a sense of normality, the vaccine is a key part of that,” Henare said.

Responding to an earlier story on the $20 million of outstanding MIQ bills (see: 8.00am), Henare said it’s “not good enough”.

The 90-day payment period is simply acknowledging that everyone going through MIQ will have different circumstances, “but we do have a job to make sure those bills are paid,” he said.

Told that some people have found it difficult to pay on the spot, Henare said “that’s disappointing” to hear and is something that will be looked into. “This is a concern and we will have to work through some of the issues,” he said.

8.00am: Just a third of MIQ bills have been paid; $20m outstanding

Only of third of managed isolation bills have been paid, reports the NZ Herald this morning. Just $10.7 million out of the $30.2 million total bill has been covered off by travellers so far.

The requirement to cover the cost of managed isolation has been in place since August last year, for New Zealanders going overseas for less than 90 days and all-non NZ residents.

NZ Credit and Finance Institute director Owen Goodwin told the Herald he would have expected people to “pay on the spot”. He said he was “startled that there is that level of time lag between invoicing and payment”. Act’s David Seymour agreed: “I can’t believe that the government is giving them 90-day terms. What are they, Noel Leeming?” he said.

Under the terms of payment for MIQ, invoices ask for payment within 90 days with debt collection only an option “after 180 days from when the invoice was issued,” the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The government has announced the plan for what could become its most significant single programme over this whole year – the vaccine roll-out. If you got everything you need to know about it yesterday, that’s fine – there’s plenty more news down-page. But if you haven’t caught up on it yet, there’s a huge amount of useful coverage.

First of all, who gets it, and when? The Spinoff has an explanation of that, going through who constitutes a priority group, when each cohort will be phased in, and more. Priority will be given first to border workers, their families and household contacts – who are already vaccinated or soon to be vaccinated. Frontline health workers are next. Then come people aged over 75, then people aged over 65 and those with underlying health conditions or disabilities. That constitutes more than two million people.

If you don’t fit into any of those categories, the earliest likely vaccine date is July. The way that gets sorted out will start to be released around May, but it still depends on batch delivery. That’s one of the tricky things about this programme – the government has signed a lot of purchase agreements, but with the general state of the world right now it can’t be certain until Chris Hipkins has the syringe in his hand (metaphorically.)

Some criticism and expert commentary has been made around the choices made by the government. Our live updates reports the decision not to prioritise South Auckland generally has been questioned by public health expert Nick Wilson, who said that “this population is particularly exposed to border failures via the proximity to Auckland International Airport and various MIQ facilities.” The recent outbreaks have all resulted in South Aucklanders bearing the brunt. Further commentary has been collected by the Science Media Centre. I’d also encourage you to read this piece from statistician Thomas Lumley, who has crunched the numbers on what is needed to approach herd immunity.

The rollout will not put New Zealand anywhere near the front of the queue – for wealthy nations at least, among all nations we’ll still be relatively early. A New York Times interactive has numbers on how the rollout is going around the world, with some countries already well ahead.

Will this mean a trans-Tasman bubble – or even full international travel – will be back soon? Our live updates had an interesting short report from Justin Giovannetti, the Aussies argue that the delay is all at our end. And they’re not wrong – an earlier NZ government target of opening by the end of March has been ditched, with no set timeline replacing it. However one new element of the way PM Ardern discussed the bubble was by noting that travellers would do so at their own risk of potentially being on the wrong side if it had to close at short notice. National wants the bubble opened now.

Meanwhile, the Act party released a plan of their own outlining what they think the future of the Covid response should look like. If you’re interested, you can read the whole thing here. It focuses on responding to what are described as ‘mega-trends in the global Covid situation’, such as vaccination rollouts and public fatigue with lockdown measures. They also want to see compulsory Covid-app use as part of an increase in technological measures.