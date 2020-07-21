Live updates, July 21: Third allegation in Andrew Falloon saga

Good morning, and welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 21. The latest on New Zealand news, politics and the Covid-19 crisis, updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.40am: Claims of another woman contacted by Andrew Falloon

There are reports emerging of a third woman being sent sexually explicit content by disgraced National MP Andrew Falloon. Newshub’s reporting that this incident involves a different young woman than the 19-year-old at the centre of the first allegation, which led to Falloon’s resignation. It follows a Stuff report this morning of a second woman being contacted by the MP.

Newshub’s claiming the young woman, who is in her mid-twenties, was contacted on two separate occasions about two weeks apart. “We are concerned there is a pattern of behaviour here,” a spokesperson for Collins said. “We suspect there could be more people coming forward.”

7.50am: Andrew Falloon resigns, will stand down immediately

National leader Judith Collins said Andrew Falloon confirmed his immediate resignation in a message this morning. Collins told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that the Rangitata MP had also alerted parliament’s speaker Trevor Mallard.

She told Hosking she had “lost all confidence” in her MP after his story continued to change over the past 24 hours. There were reports yesterday that Falloon claimed he was not responsible for the explicit images being sent, but had left his phone unattended at a party when the incident occurred. Collins told Newstalk ZB this was “clearly a lie.”

Falloon’s immediate resignation follows pressure from his leader Judith Collins to do so earlier this morning. She told Newshub it was the right thing to do.

“It has since emerged that the story has now changed from Andrew Falloon and I have reached the view this morning that it would be in his best interests, the best interests of the young woman – who is my first priority – and for his family if he were to resign from Parliament immediately.”

Collins told media this morning her chief of staff was notified of the incident on Friday, and she found out on Saturday. When questioned on TVNZ’s Breakfast about why it took until Monday for her to address this issue, Collins said she wanted to deal with it in person instead of over the phone. “It was important that I confronted [Falloon] face to face with this issue,” she said.

7.45am: Further allegations against Andrew Falloon

There’s reports this morning that National MP Andrew Falloon did not just send sexually explicit imagery to a single woman. Stuff is reporting that it has obtained screenshots which suggest he was sending the content to more than one person.

Stuff is claiming this is separate to the alleged incident which has been the focus of media attention overnight. They are reporting this young woman is not a teenager and did not get her parents involved.

7.40am: Falloon should resign ‘immediately’ – Judith Collins

National leader Judith Collins has been doing the media rounds this morning, following a scandal involving Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon. There’s heaps of info on what happened yesterday in this morning’s Bulletin (below). Fronting to media this morning, Collins cleared up the timeline regarding when she was first notified of the alleged incident. She said she was personally first notified on Saturday and that it was agreed she would meet with Falloon yesterday morning.

Collins also said that Falloon confirmed to her that he had sent it, and said the party had ensured he was receiving professional mental health support. She claimed that Falloon had been drinking heavily at the time the incident took place and said that MPs need to remember they are professionals and not buy into drinking culture.

Collins also suggested that Falloon should resign from parliament immediately, rather than continuing to receive pay until the election. She said it was in the best interests of the party, the country, and Falloon’s family that he does not return to parliament.

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The National party has lost yet another MP to scandal, with the latest casualty being first term representative for Rangitata Andrew Falloon. Multiple outlets have reported that it is because he allegedly sent an unsolicited image of a pornographic nature to a teenage girl in her first year of university – a development first broken by the NZ Herald. Radio NZ also reported that, with the additional information that the pictures are understood to have not been of Falloon himself. Falloon will remain as an MP until the election, at which time he will retire. Stuff has reported that police investigated the matter, but concluded it did not meet the threshold for prosecution.

It is very important to note that the above version of events may not be the correct version. Over the course of the afternoon and evening, significant elements and details of the story changed, or were contested, or turned out to be wrong. One very important change to the story came from this NZ Herald report, in which it was understood that Falloon’s version of events was “that acquaintances at a party sent the offensive message.” In other words, he insisted that he did not personally send the message, but offered his resignation to Collins regardless, and she accepted it.

How did it come to light? Initially, information about the incident was sent to the office of PM Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday last week. At a press conference yesterday, she said that her chief of staff sought the permission of the complainant to send it on to the leader of the opposition Judith Collins. That then took place on Friday. Collins is then understood to have met with Falloon on Monday, at which time it was agreed that he would leave politics at the election. In the intervening time, there was no indication from the party about the news that was about to break, and Falloon continued to attend events in his capacity as Rangitata MP – and he presumably will until the election. As this biography on the Timaru Herald suggests, he was widely regarded as an effective local MP.

Very little of this information was included in the initial press releases, from Falloon and Collins respectively. Those statements focused significantly on mental health issues being faced by Falloon, with his statement also referencing significant grief at the recent suicide of a friend. “I have made a number of mistakes and I apologise to those who have been affected,” was his only reference to what subsequently came to light. “Andrew is suffering from significant mental health issues and his privacy, and that of his family, must be respected,” said Collins in her much briefer statement.

All of that is no doubt true, and mental health issues must be treated with caution and sensitivity. But there has been significant disquiet about the fact that this was the angle taken by National to introduce the issue, rather than discussion of the actual incident that forced the resignation. As Newstalk ZB political editor Barry Soper concluded in his daily column, “to muddy the mental health waters in his way is simply unacceptable.” On Newsroom, political journalist Laura Walters argued that “using one of the country’s biggest social and health issues as a tool for political management further erodes public trust in the party.”

Speaking on the AM Show this morning, Judith Collins said she was personally first notified on Saturday. She also said that Falloon confirmed to her that he had sent it, and said the party had ensured he was receiving professional mental health support. She also said that Falloon had been drinking heavily at the time the incident took place. Collins also suggested that Falloon should resign from parliament immediately.

Finance minister Grant Robertson has closed the purse strings on $14 billion worth of the Covid recovery fund for the foreseeable future. Initially an envelope of $20bn had been put towards that fund, but he now says that much of it won’t be spent unless needed, to avoid having net debt blow out. More details can be found in our live blog, including the quote that sums it up – “If it’s not needed the money will not be spent. It will not be borrowed and we will have less debt to repay. This is the fiscally prudent thing to do.” He also appeared to take a dig at other parties who appeared to want to spend that money on other projects, saying the fund had been set up for very specific uses. Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

7.30am: Yesterday’s top stories

National MP Andrew Falloon announced he would not be standing in this year’s election after reportedly sending a sexually explicit image to a young woman.

Almost three quarters of the Covid recovery fund will be put “in reserve”, the finance minister announced.

More than 700 jobs at The Warehouse are on the line.

Facebook data shows Judith Collins is the most popular National leader since 2018.

Winston Peters challenged David Seymour to a fight – and reckoned he’d win.

There is one new case of Covid-19, in managed isolation.

Read yesterday’s live updates here.