Live updates, March 22: When can you get the Covid-19 vaccine? New online tool gives you the answer

1.50pm: Covid-19, on this day

Your daily look at where we were in the Covid-19 pandemic one year ago:

March 22, 2020: New Zealand had just moved into alert level two for the first time. The country was just days away from shifting into total lockdown.

On this day, 14 new cases were confirmed and community transmission had yet to be ruled out. The total number of cases in New Zealand was 66.

1.20pm: When can you get the Covid-19 vaccine? New online vaccine tool launched

The Ministry of Health has launched a new online tool allowing you to work out when you can get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Earlier this month, the government unveiled a four-tiered system for the vaccine roll-out, with those in group one already receiving the jab.

The new tool allows you to work out what group you are in and provides a rough timeline for when you can get the Pfizer vaccine. As you can see below: I’ll be waiting until July.

Find out when you can get the vaccine here

1.05pm: Eight new cases in MIQ, none in the community

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community, the Ministry of Health has confirmed. Since yesterday’s update, there have been eight new cases in managed isolation.

There is also one new historical case to report. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 63.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,106.

Five of the new cases announced today have arrived in the country from India via the United Arab Emirates, with three cases testing positive at day 12 of their stay in MIQ.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,852,557. On Sunday, 2,690 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,447 tests processed.

11.45am: Skypath ‘scrapped’, replacement plan in the works

Plans for a cycling and walking path across the Auckland Harbour Bridge have reportedly been pushed back and the current Skypath plan scrapped, according to the Herald’s Simon Wilson.

According to reports, there were concerns about the agreed upon design and the capacity of the piers to take the extra load. A replacement plan will be announced at some time in the future.

The revelation is a blow for cycling enthusiasts who will now likely face years of delays before an updated plan is unveiled. Greater Auckland director Matt Lowrie told Newstalk ZB it was disappointing.

“The Skypath is very much needed. It was needed years ago and we need to get on with and find a way to get it built,” he said. “We will be watching very closely to see what happens next.”

Chair of Bike Auckland Barb Cuthbert told Newshub the delayed related to the bridge itself. “Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport have told me themselves that there is a technical issue to do with how the pathway is supported. So it’s all to do with the piers it seems.”

In the short term cyclists need to be given a lane on the Harbour Bridge to use, she said. “Auckland is now growing with apartment development. There is a huge complex planned just right by the motorway on Esmonde Road and it is specifically designed to get people easy to the city, it has its own cycling bridges out the back and it’s designed to link up and get people into town, so doing nothing is not an option.”

On the agenda

1.00pm: We’re expecting the latest Covid-19 info from the Ministry of Health. We’ll have this up as soon as it lands in my inbox.

4.00pm: Jacinda Ardern will front the regular post-cabinet press conference where she is expected to provide an update on the trans-Tasman bubble. Cabinet are meeting today to discuss travel with Australia, but as reported earlier (see: 8.00am update) there is not expected to be any finalised details today.

10.00am: O’Connor’s comments on tourism ‘appalling and offensive’, says National

National’s tourism spokesperson Todd McClay has slammed comments made by Damien O’Connor, calling them “appalling and offensive”.

Last week, O’Connor – the agriculture minister – said that Covid-19 has taught the tourism industry “not to be so cocky”.

In a statement, McClay said the comments are “tone deaf” and “out of touch” with what’s going on in the tourism industry. ”

“This week more Kiwis will be forced to lay off their staff and close their businesses. They are not cocky,” he said.

“Tourism was our largest export earner and employed more than 400,000 people. Hardworking Kiwis have borrowed against their houses and poured their life savings into keeping their businesses afloat.”

9.15am: MIQ system receives about 100 complaints each week

The managed isolation booking system is receiving about 100 formal complaints every, according to a report by RNZ’s Katie Todd.

It follows recent criticisms over the system, with people wanting a place in MIQ having to reserve a spot several months in advance. Two weeks ago, when spaces for June and July were released, the website crashed after a million hits.

8.00am: No ‘final date’ on travel bubble today, says Ardern

Following on from the top story in today’s Bulletin:

A trans-Tasman travel bubble will be discussed in cabinet today – but the prime minister isn’t revealing anything ahead of those talks.

Jacinda Ardern repeated her assurance to The AM Show that the bubble will open “soon” but remained cagey around when exactly it would be. Recent reports suggested it would be mid-to-late April, but Ardern would not comment. An update will be provided at today’s post-cabinet press conference.

However: “Today is not the day that you’re going to get that final date and decision,” said Ardern.

Establishing a bubble has been harder for New Zealand than Australia, Ardern said, as “we’re dealing with multiple states” while Australia only has to deal with one. “This is something that we have been working hard on,” she said.

Ardern warned that even when the bubble has been set up, it’s possible that it could be turned off if an outbreak occurs in New Zealand while people are in Australia. “People need to be aware that this will continue,” she said.

After commenting that a lot of people remain “anxious” about international travel resuming, Ardern said that she herself was not concerned. A travel bubble would only be signed off when cabinet was confident it was safe, she said.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

It’s a subject that has been well covered in recent days, but that’s partly because it’s one of the most important subjects in the country right now. So in terms of recent developments, cabinet is expected to be discussing today a proposal for a trans-Tasman travel bubble. Radio NZ reported yesterday that there are high hopes among the tourism and travel industries for it opening up, with a massive rush of bookings expected even just between New Zealand and Australia. And it’s also fair to say it would mark a major change in what life in New Zealand is like, and the relative isolation of the country right now.

Even if tourism restarts with Australia, the industry cannot expect things to necessarily go back to exactly how they were before. Minister Stuart Nash has been outlining his vision in recent days – as Justin Giovannetti reports, that is heavily based around cutting back on the volume of tourists, but trying to squeeze more money out of each of them, either through spending or levies. Just on the types of tourism generally, this is a fascinating story from Marlborough LDR Chloe Ranford about how many freedom campers tried to park up in contravention of bylaws over summer.

On other travel bubbles, National is pushing hard for Fiji, Samoa and Tonga to become part of one with New Zealand. Judith Collins told Newshub that it was necessary both to support the islands through tourism, and to allow recognised seasonal employer (RSE) workers into New Zealand – more stories about that below. But it isn’t entirely clear that the Pacific countries actually want a bubble with New Zealand – here’s an excerpt from this morning’s Politik email newsletter that suggests the opposite.

“There are calls now to open up bubbles with the Pacific, but both Samoa and Tonga tightly restrict any inward migration. New Zealand officials have had difficulty even persuading them to accept repatriation flights of New Zealand RSE workers. POLITIK understands they have not requested a travel bubble with New Zealand.”

An important new study into one of the hidden harms of bottom trawling – the destructive fishing practice that involves dragging weighted nets across the seafloor. Stuff has reported on the Nature journal article, which found that an immense amount of carbon gets released as a result – more carbon in fact than was released by global air travel in 2019. That’s because the ocean floor acts as a massive and vital carbon sink, so by disturbing that habitat humanity is increasing the likelihood of catastrophic climate change. The study has added momentum to calls from campaigners for a ban on the practice.