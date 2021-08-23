Live updates, August 23: Lockdown decision day as locations of interest pass 300

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 23, with Stewart Sowman-Lund. Want to get in touch? I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

11.45am: What will Ardern and cabinet consider today?

Cabinet is meeting today to decide whether or not any parts of the country can shift out of alert level four lockdown at 11.59pm tomorrow.

While we don’t know for sure what criteria the PM will consider, she revealed eight considerations that she used during last year’s August outbreak and the move to level three.

As Toby Manhire reported at the time, those eight considerations were:

1. Trends in the transmission of the virus, including the director general’s confidence in the data

2. The capacity and capability of our testing and contact tracing system

3. The effectiveness of isolation, quarantine and border measures

4. Capacity in the health system more generally

5. Effects on local economies

6. Effect on at-risk populations

7. How people have been following the rules

8. The ability to operationalise a new alert level

10.10am: Duncan Garner quits TV3 ‘effective immediately’

Broadcaster Duncan Garner has left TV3 after 20 years at the network, “effective immediately”.

For the past five years, he has hosted the breakfast morning programme The AM Show alongside Mark Richardson and Amanda Gillies. Before that, he co-hosted the short-lived 7pm show Story and had a stint as the network’s political editor.

In a statement, Garner called the job “the best ever” but cited the “brutal hours” as a catalyst for his resignation.

“I am so proud of what we have achieved in all the teams I’ve been a part of and in this tough, hostile business you’re deluded if you think you do it alone,” Garner said. “Three and now Discovery has the most talented staff and best journos I’ve ever worked with. Their commitment, knowledge, sources, sheer guts and work ethic is legendary and continues to be so.”

Garner has been off-air for at least the past week, with Magic Talk’s Ryan Bridge fronting the morning show. An announcement regarding Garner’s replacement will be made in due course.

Sorry to see Duncan Garner’s news, but respect his reasons. Life, as I’ve also learned, is more than a career, much more. I wish him the best for the future. — Simon Bridges (@simonjbridges) August 22, 2021

9.55am: Is a public walkway the missing Covid-19 link?

Newsroom has this morning speculated that a public walkway next to an Auckland MIQ facility could be the missing link needed to pin down the source of the Covid-19 delta outbreak.

According to the publication’s political editor, Jo Moir, the walkway next to the Crowne Plaza is the only access to a downtown Auckland office block. It passes an exercise area used by possible Covid-19 cases at the MIQ facility.

Speaking on RNZ this morning, associate health minister Ayesha Verrall called the theory a “hypothesis”. Three people were in a public area of facility at the time a returnee from New South Wales was being moved into isolation.

“Contrary to what was said yesterday they weren’t in that public walkway,” Verrall told RNZ. “It’s actually the atrium where the person was entering through.”

She added: “We haven’t got any further leads from yesterday on whether or not those people were affected.”

9.15am: Act proposes ‘Covid Tracer-app lottery’

The Act Party’s proposed a novel way to encourage uptake of the government’s Covid Tracer app.

While scanning in will soon become mandatory, it will be up to store owners or gathering organisers to monitor QR code scanning.

Party leader David Seymour has suggested a weekly lottery draw for users of the app. “Act is proposing a $5.2 million fund. For each scan, the person would go into the draw to win $1000. There would be 100 prizes of $1000 a week,” said Seymour.

“Anyone who scans in at the same place more than once in 15 mins would be ineligible. Some people might try to record their location more often than they need to just to win the prize, great, it will be easier to trace their location if they are infected.”

Seymour said the proposal could see people pinged with a prize rather than just pinged to self-isolate – and called on the government to get “creative” with its thinking.

“The $5.2 million we’re proposing is less than the amount the Government spent from the Covid fund for the Royal NZ Ballet, NZ Symphony Orchestra and Te Papa’s Spirit Collection Area,” Seymour added.

8.30am: Locations of interest top 300 in North Island

Another eight locations of interest have been confirmed this morning, with more than 300 now confirmed across the north island.

The latest possible Covid exposure sites are all in Auckland and include two KFC restaurants – one in Mangere and one in Glenfield – a Countdown in Takanini, and Jets gym in Otahuhu.

So far, no locations of interest have been identified in the South Island but with thousands fleeing Auckland ahead of the lockdown decision last week it’s entirely possible this list will grow.

The full list is available here or click here to view The Spinoff’s interactive map.

8.00am: The day ahead

Today is day six of the nationwide alert level four lockdown. It’s currently set to end at 11.59pm tomorrow but with case numbers predicted to rise again today it’s entirely possibly parts of the country will be spending longer in level four.

Ahead of any lockdown decisions being made, cabinet will meet to consider the most recent information and any advice from the director general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

So what will be revealed today – and when?

1pm: The latest Covid-19 case information will arrive via press release. We’ll publish all the details, in full, when that statement arrives.

4pm: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will front a press conference at parliament. The pair will announce any alert level decisions made by cabinet and provide an update on any new Covid-19 cases.

7.50am: The Bulletin – NZ is preparing for a longer lockdown

Today’s top stories from The Bulletin.

Delta is continuing to spread. At least 72 cases of Covid-19 have now been detected in the community, all in Auckland and Wellington, as the delta cluster continues to grow. Over 10,000 close contacts have been identified across the country at hundreds of locations. Testing centres are also dealing with record volumes. With each passing hour the dragnet is increasing.

This is a different outbreak. What started with a tradie in Devonport less than a week ago is now a national crisis. Close contacts have been identified from Northland to Bluff, leaving no part of New Zealand unaffected. While recent outbreaks could be circled in a defined area and identified, it’s unclear where the edges of this outbreak rest. There’s no central hub or single school that is the focus of attention. The links between cases have become muddied as the number has quickly grown.

Today. Cabinet will meet this afternoon to try to make sense of the situation. Jacinda Ardern will address a press conference at 4pm with a decision on whether to extend lockdown; as always we’ll have all the details as soon as they’re revealed, in our live updates.

It’s unlikely lockdown will lift. As Claire Trevett (paywalled) reports in the NZ Herald, the question isn’t whether lockdown will be extended beyond Tuesday, but by how much. She suggests that people should prepare themselves for another month to six weeks. Cabinet will be focused on the unknown risks that exist, as a number of potential super spreader events have been identified, including church services, large social events and Auckland schools. The director-general of health advised the cabinet on Friday to extend Auckland’s lockdown beyond Tuesday night.

We might not get back to level one. Rodney Jones, who has advised the government through the pandemic, warned in the NZ Herald that the country likely can’t move back to a situation with few domestic restrictions again. With low vaccination rates and the delta variant circling the world, that would be asking for trouble.

Free childcare is being made available for essential workers. The system is designed to help people who don’t have other childcare options in place, reports Stuff. To keep possible exposure small, a carer is expected to either care for a child at their home or at the carer’s home. The stand up of the scheme doesn’t indicate a likely end to lockdown soon.

The source of the outbreak still isn’t clear. However, according to Newsroom, a public walkway by the exercise space for the Crowne Plaza managed isolation facility is considered a possible source. A delta-infected arrival from Sydney, genetically linked to the outbreak, stayed at the facility for two days before moving to quarantine. Three people were possibly in the walkway when the infected person arrived at the hotel, separated by little more than orange cones and cheap fencing.

Masks and scanning will help to contain this. The wearing of masks is now mandatory while using essential services and many New Zealanders have taken to putting them on when leaving their homes. Cabinet has also approved mandatory contact tracing, either through scanning or maintaining a personal record, at many businesses and events. That change, however, won’t take effect until a week after a change in alert levels and won’t apply to many places allowed to be open under alert level four. Retail and supermarkets are exempt.

What about the South Island? Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins mentioned yesterday that there’s a possibility of regional lockdowns and borders. A number of University of Otago experts have endorsed the proposal. It’s an idea that will be in front of the cabinet, but any immediate lowering of alert levels will need to face the real possibility that undetected cases are still out there. Any detection of the virus spreading between cases in lockdown would push a red warning alert to bright and flashing.

7.30am: Lockdown decision day as case numbers predicted to keep rising

It’s lockdown decision day. Jacinda Ardern will this afternoon reveal whether any parts of the country can safely shift back down the alert levels after a week spent in total lockdown.

Overnight, no new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed. But, speaking to Newstalk ZB, associate health minister Ayesha Verrall said more will be announced. “I think [reducing numbers] could still be a wee way away,” she said. “It could be another five days or so before we see the impact of the transmission that was happening in the community prior to lockdown pass through.”

Verrall would not give any hint on whether lockdown will continue beyond today, but said “there was always a risk” that people exposed to the virus have not yet been identified.

“We get a lot of information in the hours before the decision is made… but one of the things to be aware of is we’re only on day six of this lockdown and one thing on my mind is that in the period between when we had our first case and when we went into lockdown, 10s of thousands of people left Auckland,” said Verrall. Those people were now all around the country, she added.

Asked about the lack of saliva testing, amid reports of day-long queues for nasal swabs, Verrall said it would not be especially useful during this community outbreak. But, she added: “I think we certainly need to have more on the table in terms of what’s in our testing toolkit.” That included the possibility of saliva testing at MIQ but, Verrall said, we also need to be looking at rapid test options for the border.

The latest

There are 21 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

The total number in the current outbreak has now hit 72.

QR code scanning – or signing in – is set to become mandatory.

A decision on any lockdown extension is due at 4pm today.