Live updates, May 26: White privilege doesn’t exist, says Judith Collins

The Spinoff's live updates for May 26, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day.

11.45am: Is Melbourne heading for lockdown?

Melbourne health officials aren’t ruling out a snap lockdown after more Covid-19 cases were recorded in the community.

Five new local cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Victoria overnight, taking the number of active cases associated with the cluster up to 14.

Yesterday, the trans-Tasman bubble was suspended for 72 hours while the source of the outbreak is investigated.

Officials are about to speak at a press conference in Melbourne, which you can watch below:

11.20am: Government accused of ‘hiding’ vaccine roll-out delays

National has accused the government of “moving the goal posts” after it quietly pushed back its vaccine roll-out schedule.

The Ministry of Health’s vaccine website used to stipulate that people in group four could get the jab from July. It’s now been updated to say “end of July”.

Chris Bishop said the government isn’t being upfront. “If there are going to be delays, the government should tell us. Right now it looks more like a surreptitious attempt to hide the fact our vaccination roll out is slow,” he said.

“Once again the government is moving the goal posts. It said we would be at the front of the queue for vaccinations, but then it turns out that the government meant we would be at the front of the queue to sign contracts for vaccines.”

A recent vaccine report from the auditor-general raised concerns around a lack of transparency with delays.

Chris Hipkins, the Covid-19 response minister, is set to front the regular Wednesday press conference at 1pm today where the latest vaccine data will be provided.

10.50am: IT expert calls for Andrew Little to quit over Waikato DHB hack

An IT expert is calling for Andrew Little to quit over the ransomware attack on the Waikato DHB.

Little is doubly involved in the incident as both the minister for health and the minister responsible for New Zealand’s spy agency, the GCSB.

Daniel Ayers told RNZ that he was concerned after Little said earlier this week that the IT security of the Waikato DHB had been up to scratch.

“That’s crazy. If you look at the history of the Waikato DHB it’s had about seven major security incidents in the last 15 years, including in 2009 a virus attack that had a very similar effect,” Ayers said.

Meanwhile, ill cancer patients in the Waikato could be sent to Australia for treatment as a result of the hack.

A senior doctor within Waikato Hospital’s cancer centre told the Herald that the situation was a “national health crisis” and was putting at risk a number of lives.

National’s leader Judith Collins agreed, saying she backed sending our most ill overseas in order to get them the necessary treatment.

9.45am: Health expert concerned after MIQ audit finds number of problems

An audit of 13 managed isolation facilities conducted earlier this year found a number of problems that could have risked our Covid-19 response.

According to RNZ, random facility checks in February and March revealed staff shortages, PPE problems, returnees mingling in hotel lobbies, and bus drivers not wearing the correct face coverings.

Epidemiologist Nick Wilson told RNZ it was “a real concern” that people involved with our MIQ system were not wearing the correct protective equipment.

“Those people should be moved to jobs where they’re not in any contact with infected people,” he said.

“Now that we’re experiencing these more infectious variants of Covid, it really is completely inappropriate for people not to be using state of the art equipment.”

The audit found nine bus drivers, involved in transporting people to four different MIQ facilities, had not been wearing the correct PPE.

8.05am: White privilege doesn’t exist, says Judith Collins

Judith Collins doesn’t believe white privilege is real.

The National Party leader was asked the question on Newshub’s The AM Show, in the context of school children being taught about the concept.

The opposition has recently taken aim at Te Hurihanganui – an education “blueprint… based on evidence of what works for Māori in education”. Part of that includes recognising white privilege.

Collins said if she was prime minister, any mention of it would be scrapped from the curriculum.

“What is actually a privilege is having parents who love you and care for you, and education, and socio-economic things,” she said. “But actually that’s nothing to do with colour. What they’re teaching kids is [that] if you’re not white, to say ‘there’s a reason I haven’t achieved’. And then you have other kids who say ‘well I’ve only achieved because I’m white.”

Teaching children about white privilege created hatred and division, Collins claimed.

Two weeks ago, the National leader equally dismissed the existence of “systemic racism” within New Zealand’s police.

“For people to say that there is systemic racism completely denigrates the hard-working men and women of New Zealand police and I’m going to stand up for law and order and for them any day over patched gang members who commit awful offences in this country, many of them against women and children,” Collins said at the time.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Dismay from dentists: The government has pulled back on an election pledge for increased emergency dental grants, but says it will be done in later budgets. Stuff’s Thomas Coughlan reports the $44 million supposed to be earmarked for this year won’t now be paid out, from an overall package of $176 million. It would have increased the cap people could claim for emergency grants to $1000, which would bring many more procedures into reach. National’s Dr Shane Reti criticised the delay, saying it had been brought up at Waitangi in 2020 as a way to reduce inequality. Newshub reports spending priority in this budget was put towards the huge health system overhaul.

You may or may not recall, but there was a very useful election debate on this, on Newshub Nation. Because at this stage not a lot of firm promises had been made, it gave the two spokespeople a chance to discuss the underlying issues, costs and benefits of more dental funding. Reti promised a surprise, and in the end the party policy was not overly generous. But the party is more than entitled to argue that it would have delivered it. Since the election, dental poverty has been covered with great heart and urgency by The Hui.

Public servants in Sāmoa have continued working as usual, despite the two major parties competing for power. The Samoa Global News quoted an anonymous official, who said their job was to be loyal to the country regardless of who became their minister. The caretaker cabinet, serving caretaker PM Tuila’epa, met yesterday as normal in government buildings, and in a press conference Tuila’epa made it clear he had no intention of handing over to PM-elect Fiame.

