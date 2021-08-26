Live updates, August 26: ‘Decent number’ of new delta infections anticipated today – Bloomfield

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 26, with Stewart Sowman-Lund. Want to get in touch? I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

We are doing our utmost to keep you updated on all Covid-19 related coverage. Every dollar our members contribute directly funds our editorial team and is devoted to ensuring we do more. Click here to learn how you can support the team today.

8.20am: Second vaccine botch-up confirmed

As touched on during morning media with Ashley Bloomfield, the Ministry of Health has confirmed a second possible mix-up with the vaccine rollout.

Six people in Christchurch were given a “very low dose” of the Pfizer jab. As the Covid-19 vaccination programme’s national director Jo Gibbs told RNZ, the incident in Wigram was uncovered when vaccine stock did not match up with the number of doses given.

“During the full-day clinic, six vaccinations were administered with a very low dose of vaccine,” Gibbs said. “As a result of the investigation into this event, we know the affected cohort in this case is only six people because records show it occurred between 1.20pm and 1.40pm that day.”

All six people have been contacted, confirmed Gibbs, with a clinical plan developed for each of them.

Earlier this morning, Ashley Bloomfield denied being “busted” by the media over the vaccine botch-ups and said the delay in disclosure was so that the most accurate information could be drawn up. He said he was only made aware of the Christchurch incident yesterday but defended communication within the Ministry of Health.

7.50am: ‘Decent number’ of new delta infections anticipated today – Bloomfield

The director general of health does not believe New Zealand’s delta outbreak has hit its peak yet, with cases expected to continue rising over the coming days.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, Ashley Bloomfield said cases have been confirmed since yesterday’s 1pm update – but would not disclose the actual number. “We’ll expect a pretty decent number again today,” said Bloomfield. “Over the next couple of days we’ll be expecting it to peak and then to start to drop away.”

On whether the lockdown has demonstrably worked yet, Bloomfield said there have been some post-lockdown infections – but these were “mostly” from households.

“There were a few cases from people who were infected before the lockdown and then a large number of cases coming in from people who have been infected subsequent to the lockdown. That’s what is causing the number to keep going up.”

Asked about reports that some DHBs do not know which staff had been vaccinated, Bloomfield said about half initially did not have that information. “What the DHBs asked us for is the ability to link their staff records to our Covid immunisation register to assist with rostering those staff.”

On reports that at least five people in Auckland may have been given a saline solution or diluted vaccine instead of the actual Pfizer jab, Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health had always planned to disclose the mix-up.

“[We had] every intention of telling these people but we wanted to be in a position to tell them everything we could and what the options were,” he said. He denied being “busted” by the media but acknowledged that yesterday’s report forced the ministry to disclose the incident earlier than they had planned for.

Bloomfield had been unaware until yesterday of a second possible mix-up in Christchurch, where several patients may have been given a lower dose of the vaccine.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

The delta outbreak is now the biggest cluster since Covid first hit. The bad news is that 62 more cases were detected yesterday, bringing the total to 210 in the current outbreak. Early modelling had expected about 50 to 100 cases were present before lockdown. The good news is that the increase in case numbers isn’t exponential yet. That would only happen if infections started happening under lockdown and there’s no evidence of that. There are now 11 people in hospital because of the outbreak, none in ICU. RNZ has a wrap up of the day, including Ashley Bloomfield calling racists “frankly gutless.”

Jab approval for children not likely before end of year. Pfizer and Moderna, makers of different Covid-19 vaccines, are collecting trial data on kids in the US from ages 5 to 11, and there are still a number of unanswered question according to NPR, like whether small children need smaller doses. The American drug regulator could give emergency authorisation for the Pfizer jab for children by the end of the year. Earlier this week, the FDA finally granted full approval for its use in adults.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

What you need to know

There are 62 new Covid-19 cases in the community.

210 cases are now linked to the delta outbreak.

NCEA exams delayed by a fortnight.

Bloomfield optimistic after “steady… not exponential” growth of cases.

12 people are in hospital with Covid-19.