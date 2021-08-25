Live updates, August 25: Vaccine botch-up may have seen people given wrong jab

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 25, with Stewart Sowman-Lund. Want to get in touch? I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

7.45am: Vaccine botch up may have seen people given plain saline

An investigation is under way after five people in Auckland may have been given pure saline instead of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The mix-up, reported by RNZ’s Charlie Dreaver, happened at the Highbrook vaccination centre last month on a day when 732 people across groups one, two and three were getting the jab. At this stage, it’s not who may have been given the wrong shot.

National director for the Covid-19 vaccination programme Jo Gibbs told RNZ that the mistake was only discovered when five Pfizer doses were unaccounted for at the end of the day.

“It could have been due to some vaccinators getting more than the regular number of doses out of some vials and forgetting to record this. An alternative that we can’t rule out is the possibility that some people didn’t receive the correct vaccine dose,” she said.

A typical vial of the Pfizer vaccine is diluted down with saline solution as it contains multiple doses, meaning there is the possibility the five people could have received some vaccine – but less than the required dose – or none at all.

Many of New Zealand’s cases weren’t vaccinated because they aren’t eligible. While there have been a number of breakthrough infections detected so far, that’s when a vaccinated person tests positive, most cases never got a shot for a shot. Craig McCulloch from RNZ has concluded the government needs to do a better job of explaining the sluggish vaccine rollout. As he writes, the prime minister has so far “been unapologetic and dismissive of any criticism of the government’s vaccination campaign.”

This is not a good time for a power company to show windfall profits. The country’s biggest electricity consumers have crunched the numbers and now claim Meridian Energy earned $3.5 billion in excess profits over the past two decades, according to BusinessDesk (paywalled). Nearly half was in the past five years. The company dismisses the claim, but the entire electricity market is now under scrutiny after a well-publicised blackout earlier this month. After the government launched market surveys of petrol vendors and supermarkets for high profits, attention could soon turn fully to the power sector. On the other hand, the government owns just over half of Meridian and would have pocketed quite a bit of that profit.

The saga of Tim Shadbolt’s emails has taken another odd turn. Invercargill council is undertaking a $10,000 independent review of its electronic policies after an incident where it seemed councillors were reading the mayor’s emails. However, the Otago Daily Times reports that Sir Tim was the only person on council to vote against the review because he doesn’t trust it. An increasingly wide gap is growing between the mayor and the rest of council, many of whom question his basic ability to do his job.

What we know so far

The delta community outbreak has grown by 41 cases. The total is now 148.

Of these, 137 are in Auckland and 11 are in Wellington.

Over half the positive cases in the community are people under the age of 30

Cases are expected to continue growing for the next few days.

The largest sub-cluster is 58 cases linked to a church service in Māngere.

Roughly 6000 contacts of known cases have not yet been contacted by officials.

The next official update is at 1pm.