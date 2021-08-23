Siouxsie Wiles & Toby Morris: The symptoms of Covid-19, in English, Sāmoan, Tongan, and four other languages

How to recognise possible Covid-19 symptoms, in illustrated form, in seven different languages.

Last year, Toby and Siouxsie created a symptoms chart so people could recognise the signs that indicate a possible Covid-19 infection and know when to get tested. Then, our knowledge of the Covid-19 virus was evolving constantly, and it continues to evolve as new variants emerge.

With the support of The Spinoff’s sister creative studio Daylight Toby and Siouxsie created and animated a new chart focused on the symptoms of the UK variant, and translate it into six languages commonly spoken in South Auckland, where the outbreak is centred. We’re releasing the charts, both animated and static versions, in English, Māori, Sāmoan, Mandarin, Hindi, Tongan and Punjabi, and we’ve made them Creative Commons – free to reproduce and share across social media, print, or place in emails and on websites.

Animated gif versions

English

Māori

Sāmoan

Mandarin

Hindi

Tongan

Punjabi

Static versions

English

Māori

Samoan

Mandarin

Hindi

Tongan

Punjabi

Most of the Siouxsie-Toby animations have also been produced in te reo Māori with the help of author and kaiako Hēmi Kelly. See them all here.

The “Why we should wear a mask” animation is available in …

Cook Islands Māori

Niuean

Sāmoan

Tongan

