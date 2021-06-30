Live updates, June 30: Four water entities unveiled in major local government reform 

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for June 30, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

11.00am: The Great Spinoff Weather report 2

As told via reporters on last night’s TV news:

Wellington: Windy and wet(ter than usual).

Christchurch: Cold. Very cold.

Queenstown: Cold, with a chance of photobombing dancer

As an aside, there’s something about the phrase “big snow dump” that I don’t approve of.

10.30am: Four water entities unveiled in major local government reform

Alex Braae reports:

Local government minister Nanaia Mahuta has released the structure and outline of the new entities that will manage the three waters systems. Under the proposals, there would be four entities – three of which would cover the North Island and the top of the South, and a fourth that will roughly cover the rohe of Ngāi Tahu.

Mahuta said the current system, in which most services are provided by 67 councils, is ineffective and inefficient, along with more expensive relative to what is proposed. “Underinvestment, including deferred maintenance and renewals expenditure, has left a legacy of impending costs and poor services for future generations,” said Mahuta.

She also said the reforms would make water delivery safer, and reduce costs on households. “It’s estimated New Zealand will need to invest between $120 billion and $185 billion to maintain safe, sustainable and environmentally appropriate drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure over the next 30 years, costs that most local councils simply can’t shoulder on their own.

“The government has considered the evidence and proposes that four large water entities will create an affordable system that ensures secure delivery of safe drinking water and resilient wastewater and stormwater systems.

“We have seen the effects of a system in crisis: fatalities from bacteria in drinking water, broken sewer pipes, poorly treated wastewater running into streams and rivers, no-swim notices at the beaches, regular boil-water notices, and lead contamination,” said Mahuta.

The reforms require the buy-in of councils to go ahead. However, yesterday morning Whangārei District Council made a provisional vote against being part of them, while other councils have also expressed reservations. Some of those concerns have been based on a fear that water services will be more easily privatised if they’re taken off councils, however Mahuta’s release indicated that further safeguards against any future privatisation would be developed.

9.25am: Oranga Tamariki staff dropped after video of tackled children

Staff working for Oranga Tamariki have been stood down after a video released by Newsroom showed them tackling and holding down children in a headlock.

The agency’s acting chief Wira Gardiner confirmed this morning that police have been contacted over the video’s content, with children’s minister Kelvin Davis pledging to find out how it happened.

The video itself was provided to Newsroom by a whistleblower from within Oranga Tamariki who alleged a lack of qualified staff, good mental health services, trauma-informed practice, and leadership from within care and protection residences.

8.00am: ‘Brand destruction’ – former senior National MP slams party, blames Collins

Judith Collins is facing continued pressure to her leadership both from within the National Party – and outside.

Ex-National MP Chris Finlayson has offered a scathing assessment of the state of the party, and blamed the current leadership for it. “Now I know sometimes, you know, brands go off, but I’ve never seen brand destruction like I’ve seen in the National Party in the last year or two,” he told Stuff.

“You’re talking to the wrong person if you expect me to express any sympathy for the current plight of the National Party, they deserve everything that’s come to them.

“Put that in your article: they deserve everything they’ve got,” he said.

Meanwhile, Collins herself has refused to face questions on the ousting of Todd Muller, who is expected to formally leave politics in 2023. It was originally claimed the former party leader quit to focus on his health and family. But, it has since come to light he was effectively pushed from caucus after anonymously bad-mouthing a fellow MP to Newsroom.

Speaking to RNZ, Collins would not say whether or not she was pleased about Muller staying until 2023, repeatedly diverting to the caucus. “It’s entirely up to him and the caucus,” she said. “He is the MP elected to do the job… he wants to stay and that’s fine.”

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

A big step towards the repeal and replacement of the Resource Management Act has been announced. And befitting a particularly complicated piece of legislation, additional steps have been added into the process, with the intention of making the final shape of the laws that come out of it fit for purpose. Interest reports the legislation will be called the “Natural and Built Environments Bill”, and will be the primary aspect of three new laws being pushed through to replace the RMA.

In practice, it will set environmental limits, but also outline the positive outcomes the legislation aims to achieve – a change in onus from the RMA. The legislation has first been released as an “exposure draft”, which will be sent to select committee for an initial public feedback process, before being sent back to go through the regular legislative process, which will itself include another go through select committee.

Specifically, it’ll be the environment select committee, and as Newshub reports there is some concern from National and Act are worried about that being chaired by Green MP Eugenie Sage. The comments from Judith Collins and David Seymour probably overblow the power held by SC chairs, but they do reflect that underneath this process there will be a competition of interests. When RMA reform comes up as a topic, some people hear stronger environmental protection, while others hear slashing of red tape to get more building done.

One thing that environment minister David Parker appears to be keen on outside of that dichotomy is reducing the power of local government planners. Politik (paywalled) reports that significant planning powers will be moved into the purview of central government, on the grounds that to date some councils have struggled to achieve either environmental protection or house-building. In Parker’s view, local governments may even enjoy not having so much responsibility over this area in future – continuing a strong trend of this particular central government being very kind in seeking to reduce the workload of councils and other regional bodies.

The Children’s Commissioner has asked for police to be called in, after the publication of a video showing alleged mistreatment of children by Oranga Tamariki staff. Newsroom’s Melanie Reid and Bonnie Summers broke the story with a video that appeared to show violent treatment of the children, including being thrown to the ground and in one case a child being put in a headlock. Law professor Mark Henaghan said the video showed “clear assaults” and illegal treatment. The incidents took place in a Care and Protection Residence, where vulnerable children aged up to 16 who need intensive support are housed.