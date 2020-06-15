Live updates, June 15: Councils and KiwiRail get $60m from Provincial Growth Fund

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

7.50am: Health minister’s job safe

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern is standing by her decision not to sack health minister David Clark for flouting the rules of alert level four, even now that the country is out of lockdown. At the time, the prime minister said ordinarily the minister would have been sacked for his breaches, which included driving to a beach and going mountain biking, but that the middle of a pandemic was not the appropriate time for a change of health minister. On Newstalk ZB this morning Ardern said she still “deems it necessary” for Clark to be in the role. “I stand by the decision I made at that time,” she told host Mike Hosking. “We have had a very successful response [to Covid-19] and David Clark has been part of leading that.”

7.45am: Councils and KiwiRail get $60m to create jobs

The government has announced a $60 million injection from the Provincial Growth Fund to help councils and KiwiRail create employment for local workers. “This is made up of $27.2m for local roading projects, $26m for rail projects and nearly $6.8m for the Ministry of Social Development to support workers into training to take up these jobs,” said minister of regional economic development Shane Jones. “This means at least 800 New Zealanders most in need of employment due to the economic effects of COVID-19 can be employed into work in their own communities.”

7.35am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

The opposition leader gets precious few chances to try and define themselves in the public eye, and Todd Muller has had a bad run here so far. After being in the job just a few weeks following the coup, he has already had his share of blunders and controversies. At a major policy and vision speech in his home town of Te Puna over the weekend, Muller sought to put that right.

The pitch was very much one aimed at the middle of the electorate. Among the commitments, the NZ Herald reports he promised to never either raise taxes or cut benefits if elected, and signalled continued investment in social services and the welfare safety net. It’s not exactly stuff that will set the world on fire, and is arguably pretty indistinguishable from the sitting government, but it’s good to have on the record all the same. This quote-heavy Newshub piece picks up the theme, with Muller criticising the approach of previous governments in pushing through rapid economic reforms, or failing to address deep-seated societal problems. That included the Key/English government, which Muller was part of. The full text of the speech can be read here.

After the setup, Muller got to his main point – he argued that National will be much better at managing the recovery than the incumbent government. In the pitch, the reason for that was not so much ideological and being based on competency – Muller said that the government had a poor record of delivering on big projects. Of course, it’s debatable whether National really have been the party of better economic management in recent years, and voters will have their own memories there. Strong GDP growth under the last government was significantly driven by high migration levels, with the gains from that not necessarily being shared by the population at large. That’s obviously not a plan that’ll work right now, and we’re still yet to see anything like a full economic plan from National for this moment.

There was also something of an olive branch to Māori. Muller was clear that he saw the Treaty of Waitangi as the nation’s founding document, discussed the connections between tino rangatiratanga and his party’s view of the world, and talked up the work of Whānau Ora by the last government. In this area, the speech was in sharp contrast to previous efforts by National leaders to define themselves, such as Don Brash’s infamous Orewa speech in 2004. It may not necessarily matter though, as many of Muller’s early controversies have been pretty tone-deaf in this area, most notably the selection of an all-Pākehā caucus top-10. On Friday, the Māori Party launched a furious and extraordinary attack on National, with co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer describing Muller as “showing himself as a racist” after an intervention from Muller in a dispute around Mōtītī Island near Tauranga, and ruling out working with the party after the election, reports One News.

So Muller is going one way politically, but much of his party may be heading in a different direction. National has always been a coalition contained within a single party, but as Politik’s Richard Harman reports, the differences are bubbling up through the cracks right now. The centrist speech from Muller was contrasted with a candidate selection in Takanini, in which sitting MP Agnes Loheni was passed over in favour of a candidate who reportedly is more connected to the right wing of the party. It also comes after one of his MPs – Helensville’s Chris Penk – released an entire book which has widely been interpreted as a defence of former leader Simon Bridges’ approach to the Covid crisis, and includes a line about “political opportunists” – which Harman interpreted as being a “thinly veiled attack on Muller and his supporters”.

Further Black Lives Matter protests took place over the weekend in several New Zealand cities. Again, they drew thousands, with both Aotea Square in Auckland and Civic Square in Wellington full up, as these photos on Radio NZ show. The Wellington group marched to parliament, and the Auckland group took a knee outside the US Consulate in Auckland, in a gesture that will be noticed around the world – for example, major network France 24 carried an AFP wire report on that demonstration.

The protests come at a time of increasing heat around colonial monuments, with many of the same issues being discussed. There has also been quite a strong backlash to questions of monuments being altered or removed – for example Winston Peters took aim at the “woke generation” who wanted such questions to be asked, reports The Spinoff’s Justin Giovannetti.

Meanwhile, for the new police commissioner Andrew Coster, one of his biggest responsibilities will be to ensure Māori aren’t discriminated against. He sat down with The Hui to discuss whether the stark statistics around how policing is carried out against Māori was a question of unconscious bias or racism. Coster argued the former, saying there was no “intentionality” in how police approached that.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

Thousands turned out for Black Lives Matter marches in Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin. RNZ has a roundup here.

43,000 people packed undistantly in to Eden Park to watch the Blues beat the Hurricanes 30-20.

There were zero new Covid-19 cases for the 23rd day in a row.

Todd Muller delivered a stall-setting speech at his local rugby club in Te Puna. The speech, which you can read here, used the word “love” 17 times.

