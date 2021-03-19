The Offspin: Bringing the Cricket World Cup back to New Zealand

The Spinoff’s resident cricket nerds Simon Day and Alex Braae are joined by Andrea Nelson, CEO of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup, to talk about bringing the tournament back to New Zealand.

Women’s cricket has come a long way since 2000, when New Zealand last hosted the Women’s World Cup, and the White Ferns lifted the trophy with a thrilling four run win over Australia in the final. That match was played out at Lincoln before a modest smattering of spectators – next year’s final at Hagley Oval will be broadcast to a massive global audience.

One of those most instrumental in bringing the tournament back to New Zealand is Andrea Nelson, the CEO of the 2022 (nee 2021) ICC Women’s World Cup. She joined The Offspin this week to talk about landing the hosting rights, the challenging decision to postpone the tournament by a year and why we should be getting extremely excited about next summer.

Alex and Simon also spend some time looking ahead to the World Test Championship final, which they’re still planning to podcast daily, and Alex faces up to a tweet about Martin Guptill from a few weeks ago that didn’t age well.

