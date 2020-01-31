What’s new on Netflix NZ and every other streaming service in February

What are you going to be watching in February? The Spinoff rounds up everything that’s coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Lightbox, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.
The Biggies
Outlander (Lightbox weekly from February 17)
Outlander is back for a fifth mighty season, and our favourite time travellers want us to stand for love, stand for hope, stand for history. While we’re up, let’s stand for some bloody great wigs, because this new season is all about Jamie Fraser’s fringe, which took nearly 200 years to grow out. There’s more drama in store for the Frasers, including medical calamities and wars aplenty, and hopefully more hijinks from that hat-eating pig. Best of all, the enduring love between Claire and Jamie still burns like a 18th century contagious rash, even though they’re grandparents now. Is it a weird to be lusting after someone’s Poppa? Asking for a friend. / Tara Ward
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+ weekly from February 21)
Real talk: The Clone Wars is the best piece of non-video game Star Wars media to ever exist, and its quick, cruel cancellation about ten years ago is more tragic than anything that happened in the prequel trilogy or the sequel trilogy. It took the blueprint of the prequel trilogy – the fall of both the Jedi and Anakin – and made it deeper, realer and altogether more engrossing than it had any right to be. The news that Disney is reviving the show for one final season focusing on the Siege of Mandalore is very good news, and allows this underrated part of the canon to conclude properly, rather than be left hanging. But then again, I’m a Star Wars fan and nobody should take anything I say seriously. / Sam Brooks
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (TVNZ on Demand weekly from February 17)
If you dream about people spontaneously bursting into song and dance routines in random places, then Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is all your dreams come true. Jane Levy (Suburgatory) stars in this musical dramedy about a woman who, after being trapped in an MRI machine during an earthquake, discovers she can read people’s innermost feelings through musical numbers that appear only in her own head. It’ll bring a smile to your face and some snazz to your jazz hands, and really, what more can you want from a TV show?/ TW
All of Studio Ghibli!!! (Netflix from February 1)
Yes, all of Studio Ghibli’s movies are coming to Netflix. But amid the flurry of excitement around this announcement, most people have missed that they’re actually coming in three batches of seven. The ones coming February 1 are:
- Castle in the Sky (1986)
- My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
- Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)
- Only Yesterday (1991)
- Porco Rosso (1992)
- Ocean Waves (1993)
- Tales from Earthsea (2006)
But by April, we’ll have every damn Studio Ghibli film to watch whenever we like. Yes, Spirited Away. Yes, Princess Mononoke. Yes, My Neighbour Totoro. Yes, every single Studio Ghibli film. So if you’re sick of your kid watching Paw Patrol, and want to risk them becoming an anime weeabo for the rest of their lives, get ready to let them loose on this collection of the best animated films ever made. / SB
The Notables
Better Call Saul (Lightbox weekly from Feburary 24)
As Better Call Saul comes round the final stretch, let’s take a moment to appreciate just what an achievement the show has been. Over five seasons, this slow marvel has grown into something so much more interesting than just ‘the Breaking Bad prequel’, finding surprising depth and real tragedy in the moral journey of Saul Goodman, nee Jimmy McGill. In the sixth and final season, with Jimmy seemingly set to ‘break bad’ for good, we’re at last about to get answers to the questions – like what the hell happened to Kim? – that have been nagging fans since day one. If you’re still catching up on Better Call Saul, do it soon – creator Vince Gilligan is promising a series ending that’s even more explosive than Breaking Bad’s memorable finale. / Catherine McGregor
Katy Keene (TVNZ weekly from February 7)
Thank heavens for the Archie comics, the gift that keeps on giving us teen-drama hits like Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and now Katy Keene. Netflix’s new musical-dramedy is the Riverdale spinoff you’ve been waiting for, following the lives and loves of four Archie comic characters as they try to catch their big break in New York City. It’s lighter and sweeter than Riverdale or Sabrina, with the drama centering around aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene as she tries to make her dreams come true in a world determined to bring her down. / TW
Hunters (Amazon Prime Video binge from February 21)
Al Pacino and Logan Lerman – two iconic pillars of cinema together at last! I kid, but I’m pretty excited about this Jordan Peele-produced action show about a bunch of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York. They learn that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among the non-Nazi public and planning the rise of the Fourth Reich. And so these Nazi hunters do what they do best. Along with Pacino and Lerman, Hunters has a huge cast including Josh Radnor, Carol Kane, Dylan Baker, Saul Rubinek and Lena Olin. Expect some Nazi skulls getting crushed, which should feel disturbingly gratifying the year of our Lord 2020. / SB
I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix binge from Feburary 26)
Were you disappointed by the second season of End of the F*cking World? Don’t worry, because the people who brought you that show are back with another teen drama. I Am Not Okay With This is based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel of the same name, and focuses on Sydney, a teenage girl who describes herself as ‘not hot skinny’ and suddenly finds she’s developing some mysterious superpowers. Stressful! Expect this to be the sleeper hit of the month, filling the half-hour, teen drama gap that the likes of …World and Derry Girls have left in your schedule. / SB
The Movies
Horse Girl (Netflix from February 7)
Despite the title, Horse Girl is neither a relative of Tall Girl nor is it a sequel to early 2000s beloved teen show The Saddle Club. It follows the story of a crafty horse-loving woman named Sarah (Alison Brie) as she gradually loses the plot. Her fever dreams become real, she thinks she can hear the future and at one point her nose bleeds (which has honestly never happened to me and is the scariest part of the whole thing imo). The trailer gives away a lot of detail but not much plot, and it’s just a taste of the freaky shit that’s about to go down for our main girl./ Alice Webb-Liddall
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (NEON from February 12)
Detective Pikachu was one of the best films I saw last year, really. What seemed from the trailer like a kitschy, uncanny valley abomination turned out to actually be a surprisingly mature, yet extremely lively film noir that just happens to feature an electric rat voiced by Ryan Reynolds. I cried, I laughed, I felt things. If you want to introduce your kids to Pokemon, there’s worse places you can start than this. / SB
To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix from February 12)
Look! It’s the sequel to the most-talked about Netflix film of 2018; the sweet romantic comedy that was gently, quietly progressive, and everybody raved about for a week and then promptly forgot. Did it need a sequel? Don’t know, but it’s got two, with the second coming this month and the third coming later this year. Now Lara Jean (still Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are a proper couple, not a fake one, and they’ve got a lot of first things to get through. Expect heartfelt laughter, heartfelt tears, and a bizarre cameo from Holland Taylor. / SB
The Rest
Netflix
February 1
All of Studio Ghibli’s filmography!
Charlotte’s Web
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season One
Love Jacked
Sergio
Ghost
I Feel Pretty
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Hey Arnold! The Movie
The Devil’s Own
The People vs. Larry Flynt
February 3
Team Kaylie: Part Three
February 4
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
She Did That
Faith, Hope & Love
February 5
La boda de la abuela
The Pharmacist
Black Hollywood: They’ve Gotta Have Us
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
#cats_the_mewvie
February 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage
February 7
My Holo Love
Locke & Key
Horse Girl
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season Two
February 8
Van Helsing: Season Four
The Coldest Game
February 11
CAMINO A ROMA
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Q Ball
Instant Hotel: Season Two
February 12
To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love you
February 13
Love is Blind
Narcos: Mexico: Season Two
Dragon Quest Your Story
February 14
Cable Girls: Final Season
Isi & Ossi
Happy Gilmore
Evan Almighty
Step Up: Revolution
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Notting Hill
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
The Chronicles of Riddick
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
This is 40
Tower Heist
Charlie St. Cloud
The Eagle
February 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
Skyscraper
The First Purge
February 19
The Chef Show: Volume 3
Action Point
February 20
Spectros
February 21
Gentefied
Puerta 7
Babies
Glitch Techs
Pup Academy
February 22
South Park: Season 22
Girl On The Third Floor
February 24
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Bleed for This
February 25
Every Time I Die
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Season Three
February 26
I Am Not Okay With This
February 27
Altered Carbon: Season Two
Followers
Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution
February 28
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season Two
Unstoppable
Queen Sono
Restaurants on the Edge
Babylon Berlin: Season Three
La trinchera infinita
All The Bright Places
NEON
February 3
Shazam!
February 4
McMillions: Season One
Backtrace
February 5
Endless Summer
February 6
Anthems: New Zealand’s Iconic Hits
The Brokenwood Mysteries: Season Six
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Long Shot
February 7
Mr. Peabody and Sherman
February 9
House of Lies: All Seasons
The Bold Type: Season Four
The Chaperone
February 10
Kidding: Season Two
Hook
Top End Wedding
February 11
Tell Me You Love Me
The Vanishing
February 12
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu
February 13
The Tiger Who Came to Tea
February 16
Strike Back
Generation Kill
The Founders
February 17
Last Week Tonight
The Baby-Sitters Club
February 19
Poms
The Tale of Despereaux
Theory of Everything
February 20
The Time Traveler’s Wife
February 21
Domino
February 22
Cats and Dogs
February 24
Hello Ladies
Madeline
February 26
Carnivale: All Seasons
February 27
The Wolf of Wall Street
Yesterday
February 28
Motherland
Lost in London
February 29
Happyish
TVNZ on Demand
February 1
House of Drag: Season Two
From the Vault: Icons of Music
February 2
Bancroft: Season Two
February 7
Katy Keene: Season One
February 13
Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murder: Season One
The Disappearance: Season One
The Returned: Seasons One & Two
February 17
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
February 22
I Date Rejects: Season One
February 29
Mad About You: All Seasons
Mad About You: Revival
Disney+
February 1
Around The World In 80 Days
Big Business
The Sandlot
Wicked Tuna: Season One & Two
February 2
Descendants 3
February 5
Toy Story 4
February 7
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
February 9
Old Dogs
February 16
Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
February 20
Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire
February 21
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Amazon Prime
February 7
This is Us: Season Three
All or Nothing: Season Five
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Season Two
Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special
Pete the Cat: Season Two
February 18
Bob the Builder: Seasons 1-4
Calliou: Season Two
Fireman Sam: Seasons 5-7
Inspector Gadget: Season One
Slugterra: Season One
February 21
Hunters: Season One
Lightbox
February 5
Tin Star: Season Two
Doctor Sleep
Villains
February 12
Last Christmas
Blinded by the Light
The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson
Hard Night Falling
After the Wedding
February 17
Outlander: Season Five
February 19
Parasite
Bellbird
Snatchers
Grand Isle
Fisherman’s Friends
February 26
Charlie’s Angels
Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark
Jay & Silent Bob Reboot
The Dead Don’t Die
Official Secrets
The Bravest
February 27
Better Call Soul: Season Five
Apple+ TV
February 7
Mythic Quest
February 14
Visible: Out on Television
Acorn
February 3
Doc Martin: Season Five
Glorious 39
Home Fires: Season 1-2
February 10
Agatha Christie’s Poirot: Seasons 1-4
Murdoch Mysteries: Seasons 1-4
February 17
A Touch of Frost: Seasons 1-4
Kingdom: Seasons 2-3
Love, Lies & Records
Wild at Heart: Seasons 5-6
February 24
Rake: Seasons 1-2
Return of Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of Four
Sherlock Holmes: The Hound of the Baskervilles
