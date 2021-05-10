Drop everything, there’s a new poem by Hera Lindsay Bird

Keats is well and truly dead and now it’s time to gently take apart Dylan Thomas.



We wind up our Going West poetry series with Do Not Go Gentle, a new poem by Hera Lindsay Bird set to a stunner of an animated sunset video by Luke McPake.

What’s so bad about going gentle? Bird asks. What’s wrong with the good night?

