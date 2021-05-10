May 10, 2021
Drop everything, there’s a new poem by Hera Lindsay Bird

Keats is well and truly dead and now it’s time to gently take apart Dylan Thomas.

We wind up our Going West poetry series with Do Not Go Gentle, a new poem by Hera Lindsay Bird set to a stunner of an animated sunset video by Luke McPake.

What’s so bad about going gentle? Bird asks. What’s wrong with the good night?

You can see previous poems from this series here, here and here, and more of Going West at goingwestfest.co.nz


