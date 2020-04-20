Dietary Requirements: In which we eat our feelings

Dietary Requirements is The Spinoff’s monthly podcast in which we eat, drink and talk about it too, with special thanks to Freedom Farms. This month, we’re beaming in from our respective bubbles, joined by Al Keating of Coffee Supreme.

Although we can’t be together in person, the Dietary Requirements team was not about to let a little nationwide lockdown get in the way of bringing you another episode, especially at a time when eating and drinking is basically all that’s getting some of us through.

We’re joined on our Zoom pod by Al Keating, CEO of Coffee Supreme, to discuss the crippling effects of the Covid-19 crisis on the industry, from which many hospo establishments might not come back. We discuss our lockdown cooking go-tos, ponder why the hell we’re so hungry all the time, and Alice really wants a flat white. Plus, Simon raps some Hairy Maclary (as you do) and Alice announces a new family member.

Kia kaha, hospitality whānau.

