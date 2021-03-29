From Air NZ to off-airing John Banks: Cam Wallace on his first three months at MediaWorks

In this edition of The Spinoff’s media podcast The Fold, Duncan Greive talks to Cam Wallace, MediaWorks’ CEO about Magic Talk, The Rock and the future of commercial radio.

Cam Wallace worked at Air New Zealand for almost two decades before he left last year amid the turmoil of Covid and all it brought upon the travel industry. Just months later as ex-MediaWorks CEO Michael Anderson announced his departure from the role, Wallace was revealed to be the next-in-line.

Just three months into his role, Wallace has already made some waves in the company, kicking John Banks off air after Banks made racist comments on Magic Talk and now dealing with allegations of sexual abuse made against workers at various stations under MediaWorks.

He talked to Duncan Greive about his move into media and how radio just keeps surviving, this week on The Fold.

