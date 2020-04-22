WATCH: Marlon Williams and Finn Andrews make music and talk Covid-19

Like the rest of New Zealand, musicians Marlon Williams and Finn Andrews (The Veils) are in lockdown. They caught up via video chat to perform covers of one another’s songs, talk about their punk dads, and reminisce about backstage karaoke.

Before the lockdown, musicians Marlon Williams and Finn Andrews were set to embark on a series of collaborative songwriting sessions.

The day before Williams was due to travel from his home in Lyttelton to Auckland, the prime minister announced New Zealand would go into level four lockdown within 48 hours. Their meeting was postponed until further notice.

The pair instead decided to meet up online to share the trials of Covid-19 and isolation, how it’s affected their livelihoods, and what will happen on the other side. In this video, Finn Andrews performs Marlon Williams’ ‘Beautiful Dress’ from 2018’s Make Way For Love, while Marlon Williams performs Finn Andrews’ ‘The Spirit in the Flame’ from his debut solo album One Piece At A Time.

This video is a Banished Music production and this post is republished with permission from RNZ.

