Business is Boring: What Woop does differently with their food boxes

On this week’s episode of Business is Boring, Simon Pound talks to Thomas Dietz, founder and CEO of Woop, about breaking into the competitive food box market.

Subscription food boxes have become big business in the last decade. In New Zealand, My Food Bag achieved huge revenue, attracted private equity money and went to IPO, while big international player Hello Fresh arrived and spent big on free food promo. Among all this, another local offering, Woop, has been serving thousands of customers with its foodie-friendly recipes and chef-style pre-cut and sauce-ready preparations.

Woop stands for world on our plate, and its inventive offering has found a strong foothold in the hyper-competitive food box space. As a business based on culture and values, it’s won big at business awards and has survived the challenges of Covid in a great spot.

The company’s founder and CEO Thomas Dietz joined Business is Boring this week to talk about his journey from France to New Zealand, and from makeup marketing to food boxes.

