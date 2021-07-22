Business is Boring: How Socialites stays on top of the social media game

On this week’s episode of Business is Boring, Simon Pound talks to Melanie Spencer, co-CEO of social agency Socialites.

Follow Business is Boring on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast provider.

Social media is where so much of business now happens. Where we once went shopping in physical stores, we’re now constantly shopping on Instagram, even when we don’t know it. You used to make up your mind about a company or make complaints in store too – now all that happens on Facebook pages and via passive aggressive tweets.

But being good at social media is probably not what got most people into business originally. The world of social media moves fast, so how do businesses keep up? And do they need to be on TikTok now?

One company that’s been at the forefront of helping businesses big and small succeed on social is Socialites. Around two years ago they were joined by a new co-CEO, Melanie Spencer, who came to the company from a career helping businesses communicate and grow. She joined Business is Boring for a chat about her journey, how this women-led company is making space for maternity leave for their leaders and staying on top of the ever-changing social media business.

