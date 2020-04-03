Covid-19 live updates, April 3: Goldsmith calls on govt to release economic data; US sees 6.6m jobless claims in a week

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

On live updates this morning: Duncan Greive

7.50am: Goldsmith wants more data, ponders elevated wage subsidies

In an interview on RNZ’s Morning report, National finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith has demanded greater transparency from the government in regards to its modelling of the economic impact of Covid-19 on New Zealand’s economy. “New Zealand as a society is going to be having to make very difficult decisions in the weeks and months ahead, and the government needs to make sure that we are equipped the information we ned to make those decisions sensibly,” he told Corin Dann. He cited the shocking unemployment figures out of the US overnight, saying “we need to know the economic consequences of the decisions which are being made.”

When asked if the wage subsidy was working, Goldsmith said the absence of data made that difficult to assess. “It was set up early on, when we were talking about the West Coast and tourism. Now very large parts of the economy have zero revenue.” He pointed to the likes of the UK and Germany as countries which are. paying a higher percentage of the salary of furloughed workers. “That’s expensive,” said Goldsmith, “but it may be what’s required.”

7.30am: The Bulletin – Bauer’s fall leads a horror week for NZ media

It had always been clear that this was going to be a difficult time for the media, with the Covid-19 downturn hitting already battered budgets. But could anything on this scale have been expected so suddenly? In the space of a week, the industry has been completely upended, and hundreds of people have been put out of work, across multiple companies.

On Monday it was Radio Sport, which was indefinitely taken off air after decades of broadcasting. As the week went on, Mediaworks asked (or told) all of their staff to take a 15% pay cut. Stuff and the NZ Herald slashed their contributor budgets for contractors and freelancers, ending the tenures of many long-standing columnists in the process. There have been unconfirmed rumours of redundancies swirling around other parts of the industry.

But the biggest blow was the immediate closure of magazine publisher Bauer NZ, who put out titles including the Listener, North & South, Metro, Kia Ora, NZ Women’s Weekly, and many more. Some of the magazines in their stable had existed since the 1930s. In a flash, all were gone, along with more than 200 jobs. A collection of writers paid tributes to the publications, and what they had meant to them throughout their lives.

Who’s fault was it that the publications were shut down? Opinions here are deeply polarised, and I’m not going to offer one of my own. Some blame has been directed at the government, which ruled that magazines were not an essential service, and so couldn’t stay in business during the shutdown – that position was later somewhat reversed for community papers. As this storming op-ed from Duncan Greive argues, the long lead-time of magazine production and long production cycles meant massive uncertainty for not just this month, but many more down the track – and all the while competitor newspaper insert magazines like Viva could continue.

The government in turn has argued that Bauer made no effort whatsoever to claim the wage subsidy that they would have been entitled to, nor any form of government support. Others have speculated that Bauer had been intending to offload the titles for a long time anyway, and Covid-19 provided a convenient excuse. The German family who own the parent company are worth billions, so perhaps could have worn short term losses – though all media companies are being punished by declining advertising revenues now, so the losses would have lasted longer. Mediawatch spoke to former Bauer NZ CEO Paul Dykzeul, who said the move would likely have been planned for a while.

Whatever the ultimate cause is, the week of closures and cutbacks dramatically raises the stakes for the industry as a whole. According to broadcasting minister Kris Faafoi, there could be some sort of support for the commercial side of the industry in the medium term. But as Henry Cooke at Stuff writes, medium term could be too late for a lot of these companies, who are on the brink now.

It might not be the end for all of the Bauer titles. Business Desk (paywalled) reports buyers might still be considering their options, and looking for deals on some of the higher profile publications. Media commentator Gavin Ellis was quoted in the story suggesting the “NZ Listener and Woman’s Weekly would both be likely candidates” for such an acquisition. But it’s not a simple case of signing over the mastheads and picking up where they left off, and the costs of getting them back off the ground will be significant.

Wellington City Council is facing a budget shortfall of around $70 million amid the Covid-19 crunch, reports the NZ Herald’s Georgina Campbell. Income has crashed from revenue generators like parking meters and the airport, and at the same time the Council is under pressure to slow or halt rates rises, or even a full deferral of this year’s rates bill for those that have been affected by the downturn.

89 new cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday, the largest single-day increase New Zealand has seen. Chris McDowall has updated his daily series of charts, which give an indication of the new case load over this week – a slight slowdown in new cases, followed by a slight speeding up – overall the rate of increase is fairly consistent. 10 more people have recovered, which has been clarified as “without symptoms for 48 hours” following an illness. Updates on new cases and many more news developments from yesterday can be found on our live updates page, including but not limited to an essential worker leave scheme being announced, police sending tracking texts to the phones of new arrivals, a new exit plan for foreign nationals in NZ, concerns about testing, and more. Today’s live updates can be found here.

If you’re wondering about where all the flour has gone, it’s still around – it’s the packaging which is the problem. Stuff’s Kirsty Lawrence reports that the shortages are being caused by an explosion in retail purchasing, with commercial operators generally getting their flour in huge quantities. Some supermarkets are now starting to look at stocking 20kg bags, because the smaller packages can take weeks to arrive.

Here’s a fairly easily avoidable headline for David Clark: Health Minister drives to local park to ride his mountain bike, amid coronavirus lockdown, reports Stuff. A tip-off was made to the journalists from a member of the public, who photographed Clark’s van in an otherwise empty carpark. Clark said he was trying to model healthy exercise behaviour, the park was in his local area, and the track he rode was rated ‘easy’ and so low-risk. But it comes at a time when many people are confused about whether there are any exceptions to the general ‘stay at home’ rule. I hope Clark’s a confident cyclist, because we’ve all seen ministers get told ‘on yer bike’ for similar sorts of fumbles.

Earlier in the week we had a story about rain bringing relief for farmers. But Aucklanders are being warned that they’re still in a state of drought. One News reports the strong warning from Watercare, which says only about two thirds of the average rainfall of the year to date has come down so far, and water storage dams are now down to half full. Their directive is that people need to stop washing their cars or water blasting their houses. Of course, they also advise people to continue washing their hands properly – but think about this – if we don’t cut out non-essential water use, will there be any left for hand washing?

7.00am: Siouxsie Wiles and Toby Morris on how to stay safe in apartments

The pair return with a new story and gif explaining the unique challenges of bubbles in apartment buildings, and how to stay safe in communal areas.

“The main thing to note is that an apartment block isn’t one big bubble. Instead it’s a collection of little bubbles that need to stay away from each other, just in case someone is incubating Covid-19. If you do live in an apartment block, here’s what that means for you.

If you’re lucky enough to have communal areas like gyms and pools, sorry, but they must be shut. No nipping over to each other’s apartments or going out to exercise together. Instead, you must stay two metres away from other people in the building. Make sure you wash your hands frequently, but especially before leaving your apartment, and immediately when you return.”

6.00am: Devastating US unemployment data obliterates records

Two weeks ago, the largest number of Americans who had filed for unemployment benefits in a single week was 695,000, a record which had stood since the early days of the Reagan administration. Last week it was shattered, when over 3m applied. Overnight, even that figure was demolished, with 6.6m filing claims – not far off 10 times a record which had stood for nearly four decades. The US is far from alone in such a catastrophic rise, with Norway’s unemployment rate climbing from 2.3% to 10.4% in a single month, 800,000 laid off in Spain and over 1m in the UK. Even with massive stimulus being enacted, economists are routinely invoking the depths of the great depression when assessing the virus’ likely impact.

On the health side, two grim milestones loom large, with the world closing in on 1m confirmed cases, and 50,000 deaths. The virus is rampant in the US, blasting through 200,000 infections, with New York alone now having more cases than any nation save Italy or Spain. This extraordinary chart on the Guardian shows that both the latter nations appear to have finally started to curve downwards for new cases, while the US remains on a path unlike any other. Of particular concern is that it is also perilously low on key medical items, with president Trump admitting the federal government’s reserve of crucial PPE supplies is nearly gone.

The south-east Asian nations which responded best and fastest to the early stages of the pandemic are now at risk of a second wave, reports the Guardian. A combination of border closures and aggressive contact tracing kept the likes of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore from experiencing the kind of outbreaks seen in the west, often without major lockdowns. But as citizens have returned from overseas, their cases are ticking up again, raising fears that the region’s densely populated cities could see the virus spread again. This story, again from the Guardian, helps detail the different approaches of a basket of countries, helping explain how some have managed to keep the virus under far better control than others. Germany started creating millions of test kits as soon as Covid-19 emerged, in January, for example, while Iceland has tested a higher proportion of its population than any other country on earth.

5.45am: Yesterday’s key New Zealand stories

Director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, announced 89 new cases of Covid-19.

Bauer Media NZ announced it was closing in response to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The prime minister said the German-owned company should have signed up for the wage subsidy scheme and remained open.

Police commissioner Mike Bush faced questions around the recent returnees from overseas, saying he believed police were texting recent arrivals, who had to give consent to be monitored via location services on their phones.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced a leave scheme for essential workers and an exit plan for foreign nationals.

Concerns were raised around the safety of video conferencing platform Zoom, which the government has used for cabinet meetings.

DHBs and doctors worried about the widening of testing criteria resulting in testing centres being overwhelmed.

Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II.

