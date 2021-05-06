Live updates, May 6: Ex-MP joins calls for Trevor Mallard to quit; $200m tourism package announced

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for May 6, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.35am: $200m package to boost tourism recovery announced

The government is set to roll out a $200 million tourism recovery package to address the impacts of Covid-19.

Announced today by tourism minister Stuart Nash, the funding will invest in new programmes like small business support, tourism infrastructure, Māori development and mental wellbeing support.

Some businesses will be eligible for a $5000 grant to help them plan for the future and will be able to claim a further $5000 to help put those plans into action.

“The economic impact of the loss of international visitors is felt beyond the tourism workforce and businesses,” Nash said. “Whole communities, especially in five South Island regions, are facing new challenges to their way of life.”

Part of the package includes nearly $50 million set aside to “kick start” businesses that have gone into hibernation due to Covid, and $26 million for regional tourism organisations.

$20m which will be used to “diversify” the Queenstown-Wanaka region’s economy: “the area is over-reliant on international tourism, and needs support to improve its resilience to global economic shocks,” said Nash. “Government support will be through an underwriting role. Potential projects include a digital innovation hub and a film studio.”

9.45am: Risk to travel bubble ‘low’ after mystery Covid-19 case in Sydney

The public risk from a new Covid-19 case in New South Wales is low, the Ministry of Health said.

A man in his 50s tested positive in Sydney for the coronavirus yesterday, despite having no links to the border.

“The ministry does not at this stage recommend any change in quarantine free travel between New Zealand and Australia,” a spokesperson said last night.

“Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the locations of interest at the specified times should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, self-isolate and be tested as soon as possible.”

An update is expected later today following further testing in New South Wales. “The ministry will remain in close contact with its Australian counterparts as the situation evolves.”

9.20am: ‘Mallard possesses none of the tact and sensitivity good speakers need’ – ex-MP Peter Dunne

Former MP Peter Dunne has called on speaker Trevor Mallard to quit, following a dramatic night in parliament on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Jacinda Ardern expressed “serious concerns” about Mallard’s behaviour after he made allegations about sexual assault at parliament, under the protection of parliamentary privilege. However, the PM said she is standing by Mallard.

In a statement, Dunne said that Mallard’s behaviour demeaned parliament as a whole. “For the sake of parliament’s reputation, if not his own rapidly diminishing credibility, he needs to go, and quickly,” he said. “Because of the nature of the role, the speaker needs to demonstrate impartiality, good judgement, and fairness, topped off by a calm temperament, and an extraordinary level of patience and good humour.

“The speaker also needs to maintain the confidence of the house as a whole, not just the government majority, to be able to operate effectively, and gain the co-operation of members.”

National has been strongly opposed to Mallard remaining in the role. Yesterday, Judith Collins said Mallard was temperamentally unfit to be speaker, with MPs Chris Bishop and Michael Woodhouse also vocally challenging the speaker.

“Despite being a very long-serving member of the house, [Mallard] possesses none of the tact and sensitivity good speakers need to gain the respect and co-operation of all parties in the house,” said Dunne. “Mallard’s political style has always been brutal, confrontational and uncompromisingly partisan, useful attributes for the cut and thrust of normal government/opposition politics, but never desirable qualities in a person chosen to be speaker of the House of Representatives.”

8.05am: Hutt Valley High students challenge MPs over funding after classroom closures

Students at Wellington’s Hutt Valley High School are outside parliament today, protesting the loss of classrooms at their school due to dangerous levels of toxic mould.

The discovery, revealed last month, has forced 500 students at the school across years 12 and 13 to work from home, for half a week, every week, for the rest of the term.

“It’s clear to see that the education of young people in New Zealand is not as much of a priority as it should be,” head boy Patrick Maslen said. “Hutt Valley High School is representative of many schools around the country struggling with lack of funding.”

Head girl Charlotte Leach said the situation should have been avoidable in the first place. “For the year 13s this is our final year at school. We never expected that we would be forced to spend it at home rather than in our classes, learning in the same rooms as our teachers and our friends,” she said.

“The next few months are going to be unsettling for many students.”

Last month, RNZ reported that Hutt Valley High’s principal was blaming the Ministry of Education for allowing the situation to get out of hand.

Leach is concerned that it won’t just be this year’s students impacted by the move out of the classroom. “We want to leave school knowing that the Ministry of Education is committed to funding full replacement of the affected buildings, so that all students in the future will have safe, healthy and fit-for-purpose classrooms,” she said.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

It’s not often governments make the decisions that are genuinely surprising to observers, but what happened yesterday might come close. Finance minister Grant Robertson told the public service that in many cases, they will not get any pay rises for three years, and for those earning more than 60k a year, raises will only be offered in “exceptional circumstances”. It is being justified on the grounds of fiscal prudence. As our political editor Justin Giovannetti reports in the live updates (9.25am) the statement opened with a voluminous statement of thanks to those same public servants for getting the country through Covid. Thanks indeed, you might say.

Some public servants will avoid the pay freeze. The NZ Herald reports about a quarter of those employed in the public sector are on less than 60k a year at the moment, and raises will be targeted towards them. But as a point that illustrates where this will kick in, many categories of border workers are on slightly more than that. For clarity, the decision applies far more widely than just to those who work in offices on Lambton Quay in Wellington.

Other political parties quickly came out against the pay freeze. National’s Mark Mitchell cast it as a case of the government allowing “the number of Wellington bureaucrats to swell up to an unsustainable size”. And the Green MP Jan Logie said it was morally wrong that “the Government is choosing to ignore our essential workers by suppressing their wages, all for the sake of the bottom line.”

And it’s quite possible the Public Service Association is the angriest it has been towards the Labour Party in literally decades. In a warning shot of a press statement, PSA National Secretary Erin Polaczuk said it is neither sensible nor acceptable to punish today’s public servants along the way. We expect better from this government. We do not expect our members will quietly accept pay restrictions in perpetuity.” With about 20,000 PSA members involved in collective bargaining over the coming year, expect that process to be more fractious than it otherwise would have been. Angry statements were also released by the Police Association, and the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists. The latter point about health workers was picked up more widely in this Radio NZ story, with suggestions people in desperately needed professions will up sticks and go to Australia.

There’s a lot of ways this could go politically. Some will of course be happy to see a marginally smaller wage bill being put on the taxpayer. But bigger picture, it seems likely to be self-defeating for the government. High workforce churn and job-switching looms for the sector, right at a time when the government is trying to drive through big, transformative projects. For those public servants working in Wellington, the costs of living will keep going through the roof while their pay falls further behind. On a more intangible level, you’ve got to wonder what this will do to workplace morale, and the willingness to go above and beyond if another great crisis hits.

And it may well be that the government has simply misjudged how warmly people feel towards public servants. A fascinating Colmar Brunton survey released just yesterday found that steady increases in public trust and respect for the public service are continuing and solidifying.

