Live updates, July 6: New poll shows support for Labour slumping, minor parties on the rise

8.50am: Paula Bennett headed to TVNZ for revived game show

Ex-MP Paula Bennett is set to front a revival of classic charades game show Give Us a Clue, alongside broadcaster Hilary Barry and comic Tom Sainsbury.

According to TVNZ, the programme will see “women vs men” in a battle of charades between New Zealand celebs. Barry and Sainsbury will be the team captains.

“This show is going to be fast-paced chaotic fun that I am somehow going to try and control,” said Bennett in a statement. “I envisage the biggest challenge for Tom and Hilary will be not being allowed to talk.”

8.00am: New poll shows support for Labour slumping

Labour’s support has dropped by 6.5% according to a new poll – but the party could still safely govern with the support of the Greens.

The Roy Morgan survey has put Labour on 38.5%, a slump from last month’s 45%. National is still significantly behind on 29.5%, just a one point bump from the last poll. It’s really the minor parties that reaped the rewards of Labour’s loss: the Greens and Act are both up, sitting on 12.5% and 11.5% respectively. Compared to their election results it’s a pretty major rise. Similarly, the “others” bloc and the Māori Party saw a small bump.

Of course, this being a Roy Morgan poll – not necessarily the most historically accurate – it should be taken with a grain of salt. But we’re in a bit of a political polling drought so I’m going to take what we can get. More importantly, it’s interesting to see how people may be reacting to things like the government’s vaccine roll-out and ongoing internal issues within National.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB last night, deputy prime minister Grant Robertson said he was unconcerned by the drop in support for Labour. “Polls are polls, different ones say different things,” he said. “The public’s still very supportive of the direction of travel.”

He denied it was a reflection of recent government’s policies and ideas such as hate speech reform and the Auckland cycle bridge. “I tend to think these things are never down to individual issues… I tend to think that people see these things in the whole. I’ve just done a big, long tour around New Zealand post-Budget, and I see an economy that is going much, much better than people expected,” he added.

According to Roy Morgan, the poll was conducted by both landline and mobile, with a New Zealand-wide cross-section of 951 electors during June.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The meat industry is the latest in the primary sector to be short of critical workers without ready access to bringing in migrants. The story is particularly concerning for halal butchers, who slaughter animals in line with Muslim customary practice. As Stuff’s Catherine Harris reports, this is a major part of the meat export industry, currently to the tune of about $3bn. The industry is short on dozens of halal butchers, and close to a hundred more are on visas that could expire. On that point, MBIE weighed in on an aspect of it last year, regarding median pay rates. There are also barriers to training people in New Zealand’s Muslim community, including the simplest of all – the Muslim community is largely concentrated in the upper North Island, and people don’t necessarily want to move for the jobs.

This is not a new issue for those sectors that traditionally relied on migrant labour. For example, last month there was criticism from Southland dairy farmers, reported by the ODT, that even 200 more spaces for skilled workers wouldn’t be sufficient, with potential human and animal welfare costs as a result.

Despite some moves by the government to open up space for critical workers, we’re living through a grand experiment into what happens to the economy when the flow of migrant workers gets halted. The MIQ system is seen as unfriendly and unwieldy by travel agents, reports Newsroom’s Matthew Scott, so even though there might technically be room to accommodate more people, it hasn’t necessarily worked in practice. Migrant families remaining split is also meaning some leave, and others don’t try to come – here’s a Stuff story about National’s criticism of the government’s current policy.

All of that information leads to inevitable and understandable predictions of economic disaster. That isn’t necessarily how it has played out. The BOP Times reports Kiwifruit cooperative Zespri has seen staggeringly good returns for the year, despite earlier fears fruit would rot on the vine. And there is always an element in any labour market discussion to which a larger pool of potential workers means owners can pay less. But the low unemployment rate suggests there isn’t a lot of room to move for employers right now, and as this useful NZ Herald (paywalled) column by Kate Macnamara noted, skills aren’t necessarily being matched with jobs, and long term that could create significant structural problems.

Under strict conditions, New Zealanders currently stuck in Australia will be able to start coming back. Our live updates reports that will include a declaration they haven’t been at a location of interest or be a contact of a case, not be waiting on a test, and being symptom free. Over the week the bubble with more states will be reopened, except not New South Wales any time soon.

