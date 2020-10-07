Gone By Lunchtime: Judgement day beckons after Ardern and Collins’ third debate

Annabelle Lee-Mather, Ben Thomas and Toby Manhire assess the Press debate in Christchurch, National’s leaky redux, the advance voting surge and the rest of the big stories with a week and a half to go.

In 10 short days the skies will clear and for a few blessed hours the only hint of politics will be dogs outside polling stations on The Spinoff. Can Judith Collins close the gap? Has her caucus reverted to its self-sabotaging leaky ways? How did she fare in last night’s third of four leader debates against Jacinda Ardern?

The Gone By Lunchtime trio provide definitive answers on all of these matters, as well as looking at Collins’ suddenly visible Christianity: heartfelt devotion, or fiscal holy? Which of the Māori seats hangs most in the balance? And what explains the rush for early voting?

