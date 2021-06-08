Live updates, June 8: Police search properties as part of ‘major’ global crime operation

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for June 8, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.35am: Influencers, online streaming, used to bolster Covid messaging in March lockdown – new documents

Cabinet documents released to the Herald show the government used social media influencers, along with streaming service Spotify, to help spread Covid-19 messaging during the March lockdown.

Social media personalities with reach in Māori, Pacific, Indian and youth communities were especially sought by the government such as hosts from radio stations Tarana, Flava and the Edge.

The move to use people with reach in certain communities was part of the government’s attempt to maintain “social license” to stay locked down.

“Public reaction to particular individuals who have not used the Covid-19 Tracer app or otherwise failed to follow good practices suggests a possible erosion of this,” the paper said, with Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins suggesting hostility could undermine the pandemic response.

9.20am: Lorde announces comeback ‘Solar Power’ after four years

New Zealand’s most successful pop export Lorde has confirmed online speculation she will soon release the first single from her third album.

Her website has been updated to announce Solar Power and reveal the cover art for the new song.

No release date has been confirmed other than 2021. A brief message on the website reads “patience is a virtue”.

8.00am: Police search properties linked to ‘major transnational organised crime operation’

A number of search warrants are being executed across the country today as part of a police are operation targeting organised crime. Few details about the operation are known, but police confirmed to the Herald they were searching properties in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Central and Wellington districts. An update won't be provided until 11am today, but media have been made aware the searches are in relation to a "large-scale transnational operation targeting organised crime groups". Police have not yet confirmed whether this operation is connected to similar crime busts being reported around the world. Police raids in Europe have been reported overnight with representatives from Europol along with the FBI and Dutch, Swedish and Australian federal police set to front a press conference later today. "This operation is the most sophisticated effort to date in disrupting the activities of criminals operating from all four corners of the world," a Europol representative said. 7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin Tens of thousands of nurses will walk off the job tomorrow, after a pay offer from DHBs was "overwhelmingly" rejected by union members. Stuff reports the NZ Nurses Organisation ballot was held on the third pay offer made, and it was both the pay and the wider conditions that were considered insufficient by nurses. Staffing levels are considered particularly poor right now by nurses, leading to dangerous situations. The NZNO has agreed to provide enough staff to ensure safe levels of patient care during the strike – union organisers say this will ironically mean more staff rostered on than normal in some cases. The sector is one that has seen plenty of industrial action in the last few years. Just last year primary healthcare workers (those who work at GP clinics and such) went on strike for pay parity with DHB nurses. And in 2018, DHB and hospital nurses went on strike before eventually accepting the fifth pay offer made. At the time, there was a lingering sense of unfinished business, with nurses not exactly thrilled with what they got. But right now, nurses clearly believe they have both just cause and leverage to take industrial action. On this it's worth looking at the simple rules of supply and demand – there aren't enough nurses, and this is both an improvement being urged by the union, and an advantage in negotiations. For example Radio NZ reported recently on a GP clinic that hadn't been able to recruit a practice nurse for a year, amid high rates of burnout in the sector. And globally there is a shortage of nurses, meaning employers are having to compete with better deals overseas. Plenty of New Zealand nurses are still moving to Australia, reports Newshub, citing both much more money and more manageable workloads. A rather low-key virtual APEC meeting took place at the end of last week, with participating countries discussing the removal of trade barriers. Newsroom's Sam Sachdeva reports there was an agreement to speed up vaccine exports, but no corresponding agreement was reached on tariff cuts on vaccines. The latter was understood to be a position the New Zealand government was pushing for, but it appears to have been scuppered by trade tensions between the US and China.