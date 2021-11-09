Live updates, November 9: No jab, no fly – Air NZ moves to tighten domestic travel rules

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 9, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

7.55am: No jab, no fly – Air NZ moves to tighten domestic travel rules

Our national airline will soon require all domestic travellers to be fully vaccinated, or have tested negative for Covid-19 in the days before flying.

Air New Zealand said the move followed “overwhelming feedback” from customers and employees calling for more protection during travel. “We’re making this change so we can all travel our beautiful country over summer and fly with a peace of mind that everyone onboard is seated shoulder-to-shoulder against Covid,” the airline’s chief executive Greg Foran said.

The policy will kick in on December 14 until at least March 31 next year and apply to all passengers aged 12 or older.

Those not fully vaccinated will be able to provide evidence of a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours before departure.

“Customers will be flying this summer for a number of reasons, and it’s our role to get them there. We don’t want to leave anyone behind, which is why we’re giving customers the choice to either be fully vaccinated or present a negative test,” said Foran.

Vaccination mandates were already in place for customer-facing Air New Zealand staff along with all international travellers.

Yesterday’s alert level decisions + 1pm update, summarised

Auckland will move to alert level three, step two at 11.59pm tonight.

will move to alert level three, step two at This will next be reviewed on November 15.

The parts of Northland in level three will move back to level two at 11.59pm on Thursday night.

in level three will move back to Auckland is on track to move into the traffic light system by the end of November.

There were 190 new community cases of Covid-19 – the second highest on record.

Of those, 182 were in Auckland, seven were in Waikato and one was in Northland.

A person with Covid-19 died in hospital.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Auckland and upper Northland to ease restrictions, while booster shots have been approved. As The Spinoff’s live updates report, Auckland will enter level three, step two at midnight. While the city is experiencing the largest, most widespread outbreak in the country’s history, the prime minister said high vaccination rates justify the move. Upper Northland should move back to level two on Thursday. According to RNZ, boosters for the Pfizer jab are also coming for everyone aged over 18, at least six months after their second dose, after approval from Medsafe.

The Covid numbers: There are 81 cases in hospital and 7 in ICU/HDU. There are now 2,718 active cases in New Zealand. 182 new community cases were reported in Auckland yesterday, 7 in Waikato and 1 in Northland. 14,280 people were vaccinated on Sunday.

The 90% vaccine target could be dropped as government eyes making life harder for unvaccinated. As Jo Moir reports for Newsroom, the prime minister is considering a shake-up of future alert level plans as vaccination levels have flat-lined outside Auckland. It’s November and first doses in some DHBs are still just above 80% of eligible people, as life under level two feels quite regular for the unvaccinated. The traffic light system has permanent restrictions on the unvaccinated, even at the lowest alert setting. Auckland is very likely to move to the traffic light system on or right after November 29. Cabinet is now discussing moving the whole country over as well, adding vaccine certificates to daily life.

MIQ poses less risk than an Auckland supermarket trip. The case for the country’s border facilities is growing weaker after a group of prominent academics, including Michael Baker and Nick Wilson, have concluded vaccinated travellers should be allowed to skip MIQ and enter Auckland. As Stuff reports, the Auckland border does a lot of heavy lifting keeping Covid-19 out of the rest of the country. It’s astounding that the group, which is generally quite conservative when it comes to risk, finds Countdown to be riskier than 14 days in the Pullman.

Auckland council is headed to court over 600 trees. Over the past decade, the city has chosen not to add more trees to its protected register citing “resources”, and the Tree Council has had enough. These are tall, notable trees, the ones most people see value in protecting. Council is being brought to court and according to Stuff, the group warns 1000 trees are being felled weekly in urban Auckland.

This is part of The Bulletin, The Spinoff's must-read daily news wrap.