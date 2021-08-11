Live updates, August 11: Perenara ‘seeking answers’ after racist comments by board member

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 11, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.50am: National MPs up in arms over removal of Winston Churchill portrait

National won’t demand a debate on whether or not a portrait of Winston Churchill should be hanging in parliament, instead criticising the Greens for choosing to have it removed.

Judith Collins tweeted a photo of the portrait being taken down, claiming the Greens “don’t like him” and said that the painting would find a new home in the National offices. Churchill was the “greatest anti-fascist leader” of the 20th century, said Collins.

Colleague Simeon Brown backed up Collins, accusing the Green Party of hating Churchill because he fought for things like democracy and freedom of speech. “Looking forward to welcoming Sir Winston Churchill to National’s offices,” wrote Brown, possibly unaware the wartime PM died in 1965.

The Green Party’s hatred of Sir Winston Churchill is born out of a hatred of the western values and freedoms that he fought for: Democracy, Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Religion, Freedom of Association. Looking fwd to welcoming Sir Winston Churchill to Nationals offices. https://t.co/CaAAw6vc7T — Simeon Brown (@SimeonBrownMP) August 10, 2021

National’s objection to the portrait being removed is reminiscent of a row over a bust of Churchill once displayed in the Oval Office.

9.30am: ‘Our supporters deserve better’ – Hurricanes player addresses racist comments by board member

Hurricanes player TJ Perenara is “seeking answers” after racist and “insulting” comments made by one of the team’s part owners.

Earlier this week, board member Troy Bowker accused Sir Ian Taylor of “sucking up to the left loving Māori agenda” in a post online.

On Twitter, Perenara has hit out at the “underlying racism” of Bowker’s comments and said he had started conversations with players and management.

“As with other franchises, Hurricanes players past and present have come from a range of different backgrounds. Our collective identities have long provided us with a source of strength and pride,” the player wrote.

“The mental, emotional, and cultural safety of our players is crucial and needs to be assured. Our supporters deserve better and should be able to back us without feeling conflicted.”

He added: “Right now I can’t see how these things can happen if the status quo is maintained, and am seeking answers as to what the next steps are. Tūngia te ururua kia tupu, whakaritorito te tupu o te harakeke. Mauri ora.”

Troy Bowker’s comments with their underlying racism are insulting. I’ve begun conversations with other players and management, and expect these conversations to continue over the coming days. — Tj Perenara (@Tj_Perenara) August 10, 2021

This isn’t the first time Perenara has been a vocal critic of issues within rugby, previously condemning homophobic comments made by Israel Folau.

8.10am: Experts in support of Skegg report, but warn of reopening too soon

Reaction to the release of the Skegg report into how New Zealand’s borders could reopen has so far been largely positive.

The report – as explained in this morning’s Bulletin – has argued for a phased reopening of the border once vaccination rates are high enough.

“We need to do more to further strengthen our borders and bolster our health defences, including through the vaccine rollout, before we can safely open the border further, and that will take a little more time to properly prepare,” said associate health minister Ayesha Verrall. The government will officially respond to the report tomorrow, but experts from the science community have already had a chance to gather their thoughts.

Shaun Hendy – a Covid-19 modeller from the University of Auckland – said waiting for the vaccine rollout to conclude before shifting our border settings was “sound advice”.

“Once the vaccine rollout is complete the risks of a large-scale Covid-19 outbreak in New Zealand will diminish and should be

able to be managed without the need for the stringent lockdowns that were needed last year,” he said, in comments published via the Science Media Centre.

“Until that point however, any relaxation of border controls would almost immediately require further lockdowns to manage the virus.”

Otago University’s Lesley Gray agreed and believed that the sluggish MIQ booking system needed an overhaul and rapid testing must be introduced. “The MIQ voucher system stands out as a major hurdle and inequitable barrier, presenting many challenges for people trying to get back to NZ,” Gray said.

Tourism expert Christian Schott from Victoria University said operators need to know what their future holds – but was pleased the report provided some clarity on the border’s reopening. “There are obviously no timelines but at least operators know that it will be staged, and based on a number of criteria that they can use in their planning. I think under the circumstances, it’s the best we can wish for.”

We’ll have live coverage from Wellington of tomorrow’s Reconnecting New Zealand forum where the government will outline its response to the report.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

A major new report came out this morning on how New Zealand’s borders might reopen, and whether the elimination strategy should continue. It came from a group chaired by Sir David Skegg, and included a range of economic and public health advisors. The report was commissioned by the government, and is intended to form the backdrop to discussions about the strategy from here. Here’s eight key points.

The report backed the use of elimination to date. Elimination had allowed much of cultural, economic and social life continue over the last eighteen months, in contrast to other countries that have bounced in and out.

It may not necessarily continue, though it is argued to be viable even with phased reopening of borders. To quote: “There are two reasons why it is timely to review the case for holding to an elimination strategy. One is the advent of safe vaccines that have been shown to have high efficacy (in clinical trials) and effectiveness (in national programmes). The other is that there are calls to start re-opening our borders to travellers other than citizens and residents, and to allow more quarantine-free entry.”

Continued elimination is encouraged to “keep our options open”. If Covid was allowed to take hold, the report authors see that as irreversible. They don’t see that as meaning no cases whatsoever – rather any clusters are quickly clamped down on. Even with vaccinations, the consequences of an outbreak like the one seen in New South Wales are regarded as severe. Something like that happening in New Zealand this year was considered possible.

The report recommended a new name for the strategy. Other countries have gone with “aggressive containment”. The report recommended a name for the strategy be taken from te reo Māori.

Vaccine data to date is showing promise. However, that is hindered by several factors. New Zealand’s rate of vaccination remains low, making an outbreak more dangerous. And new strains that test vaccine effectiveness are developing, particularly through natural selection of the virus in partially vaccinated populations.

International travel could resume, but only under bubble-like conditions. Those include being from approved countries, doing pre-departure tests, and tests on arrival. It’s not strongly different from the settings around Australia, though that bubble is burst for the foreseeable future. The report also sees “at least six months to prepare for reducing border restrictions, because considerable preparatory work is required.” It also recommends, at some hypothetical stage in the future, an opening for fully vaccinated New Zealanders going overseas on short trips without quarantine, under conditions.

But when would any of this actually start? Largely that hasn’t been firmly stated in the report, with a note near the end that “it is unrealistic for some commentators to be demanding firm plans for re-opening, long in advance.” That comes in a section called “Considerations for 2022”, if that helps date it. If the report is followed, the current border conditions will persist for many months to come.

What is the government’s view? A reminder – this report is the view of the authors, not necessarily the government. Their response will be given at the Reconnecting New Zealand forum, to be held on Thursday. It is fair to say the report has taken a generally cautious line on those questions, which could have implications for the response.