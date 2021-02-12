Live updates, February 12: Watch – Vaccination in NZ to begin in eight days

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for February 12. Get me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. You can help keep us ticking by donating here.

9.45am: Vaccine announcement puts us ahead of Australia

This morning’s announcement of a vaccination schedule beginning in eight days is likely to lead to pressure across the Tasman on Scott Morrison. “We are still on track to commence later this month,” the Australian prime minister said last week. “That puts us in a very good position, particularly with our sovereign vaccine production capability, ahead of many countries, like New Zealand, which won’t commence until April.” Morrison is yet to specify a timetable.

Discussions are continuing about New Zealand’s support for vaccination in the Pacific, which this country is committed to. Ardern said the distribution needs of the Pfizer vaccines in particular presented challenges.

The vaccine rollout doesn’t necessarily change considerations around the trans-Tasman bubble, said Ardern. That is because research is continuing into the impact of vaccines on transmission of Covid-19.

9.20am: First batch of Pfizer vaccines arriving next week, rollout beginning Feb 20

Updated

Jacinda Ardern has announced “good news”, revealing that the first batch of the Pfizer vaccine is set to arrive in the country next week.

Speaking at an immunisation event in Auckland, Ardern said vaccination of border workers will begin on Saturday February 20 – in just eight days time. The arrival of the vaccine next week is “well within our scheduled timeframe, and ahead of previous expectations,” Ardern said.

The prime minister thanked Pfizer for delivering ahead of schedule, and thanked them for their communication with the government. “The vaccine is important for protecting our health, our freedoms.” she said.

“Our first priority is our border workers, our first line of defence,” said Ardern. Approximately 12,000 people would be vaccinated within several weeks, with their families to follow, she said. Next in line would be health workers.

Vaccination of the wider public is expected to begin in the second half of the year.

Ardern made the announcement flanked by transport minister Michael Wood, Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins, health minister Andrew Little, and Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Minister Hipkins said the first batch of vaccines would number “in the low tens of thousands” of doses.

“I think it’s 226,000 by the end of March,” said Hipkins. “Our Pfizer deliver schedule has us receiving 750,000 courses (two doses) over the first three quarters of the year. It will certainly cover all our border workers, and I’m hoping it will cover all their families in a timely fashion.”

On arrival, the vaccine must be independently tested for quality assurance, which is another important safety check. “The doses will then be formally released to start the first phase of the vaccination programme,” Hipkins said.

Ardern added: “The arrival of our first batch of doses is an important milestone in our fight against Covid-19. We now anticipate further deliveries through quarter one from Pfizer.”

The rollout is complicated by the need for freezers, to keep the vaccines intact. Most of the country’s storage freezers are in Auckland, with facilities in Christchurch as well. Family members of border workers will be asked to head to specific locations to get their vaccinations.

If border workers were unwilling to get vaccinated, it is possible that they would be moved out of frontline positions, said Ardern, but she denied that would mean they would lose their jobs.

On other brands of vaccines, Ardern said Medsafe was still undertaking the process of approval. The AstraZenica vaccine is likely to be the next to hit our shores.

9.10am: Ardern teases ‘big day’, vaccine update expected

Jacinda Ardern has teased a “big day” on her Instagram account this morning, ahead of an announcement being made in Auckland this morning. It’s believed to be an update on the country’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy.

The prime minister will be joined by Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins, health minister Andrew Little and transport minister Michael Wood, along with director general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

It’s possible the PM could be unveiling the arrival of Pfizer vaccines ahead of the previously announced schedule of next month.

However, the presence of Wood may suggest a transport element (unless, of course, it’s actually Megan Woods – the minister of research, science and innovation.) A trans-Tasman bubble had previously been touted for the first quarter of this year, before the return of Covid-19 in Auckland and across the ditch.

We’ll have all the latest shortly and you can watch live below.

8.40am: MIQ cleaner speaks out over low pay, working conditions

A cleaner in a managed isolation facility has spoken out the low pay and tough working conditions involved with keeping Covid-19 out of the community.

The woman told RNZ that while her job has changed dramatically since the pandemic took hold, her pay has not – earning just over $19 an hour (slightly above minimum wage).

“It has had an impact on my whole life, it’s changed my routines and the way I go about things and how I interact with people,” the cleaner said. “I want to start going to the gym but I’m really afraid of bringing the virus outside of the gym and into the community.”

If a guest at the MIQ facilitiy tested positive for the coronavirus, cleaners were required to stay in the room until every surface was cleaned – and often missing breaks, she claimed.

Unite union’s national hotel organiser Shanna Reeder told RNZ it’s “just not fair”.

“These people are on the front line. They’re actually the ones that are protecting everyone, the whole country, from catching Covid by their really intense, stringent daily practices, and they’re just treated like any old other worker.”

8.00am: Magic Talk host shouts out anti-vax group

It’s not been long since Magic Talk’s Sean Plunket left the network and fill in host John Banks was dropped in a cloud of controversy. Now, morning host Peter Williams has been directing his listeners to the website of a group accused of sharing anti-vaccine and anti-mask information.

As Newsroom reported, Williams told his listeners the group – Voices for Freedom – were “asking questions similar to mine here yesterday, except they appear to know far more about the science”.

He said: “[Voices for Freedom] referred me to their website. And again, that’s asking questions similar to mine here yesterday, except they appear to know far more about the science, especially about something known as molecular mimicry. Anyway, if you want to find out more, they’re at voicesforfreedom.”

A MediaWorks spokesperson told Newsroom they weren’t concerned by Williams’ topic of conversation. “The show on Tuesday did cover discussions around Covid-19 vaccination. As mentioned on air yesterday morning, Peter hadn’t heard of the group before. He did not intend his comments to be a ‘shout-out’ to this particular group – he was purely sharing listener feedback. Peter would like to be clear he is not anti-vaccination.”

Voices for Freedom posted on their Facebook page, thanking Williams for the “shout out” and “championing these important topics.”

Read the full story here

7.45am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Last week we got a sense of the overall economic picture for the country, and today it’s worth taking a closer look at one particular place. Queenstown is something of a microcosm of the rough side of Covid-19’s economic effects. It was a hotspot of international tourism before all this, with almost a million people coming through each year, and the long term closure of the border is creating real fear for the future.

Two reports bouncing off concerns from the mayor hit the headlines this week. The ODT discussed how mayor Jim Boult fears that by the time the borders do reopen, Queenstown’s business scene won’t exist any more. “If things carry on the way they are going, we are going to have boarded-up shops, closed restaurants and inactive tourism businesses, and when tourists do finally come back, we are not going to have anything to sell them,” he said. Boult followed up with comments to Stuff, about specific businesses closing their doors. His message is to the government – that Queenstown contributed a lot to the country’s economy during the boom years, and now needs additional support to survive the bust.

But perhaps what Queenstown is going through isn’t so much a death, as a transition from one economic model to another. That comes from this fascinating report on Crux by journalist Isobel Ewing, who has covered the areas of the economy that are thriving. Among them – co-working spaces for entrepreneurs are booming, and companies that are well set up for remote working are seeing staff move there. Some tourism businesses are also getting through by recognising that their potential market has changed.A skydiving business cut their prices when the pandemic first hit, in a bid to entice domestic tourists. They’ve kept the prices down ever since, but the key point is that no staff have been laid off.

This paraphrase (not a direct quote) from the chair of the council’s recovery group gives an indication of where things might be heading – “like the region’s early gold mining sector, tourism could also be viewed as extractive, and a sustainable future relies on a move to a lower carbon economy and supporting regenerative initiatives.” It’s no secret that many people living in Queenstown came to feel tourism had gone too far – not to mention the whopping cost of living. The town may come out of Covid with a better quality of life than it had going in. But even if that better tomorrow comes, getting there will be incredibly difficult. The ODT reported this week on a survey that showed demand for mental health services has increased significantly in the region, which has been attributed in part to the economic hit.

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines



Parliament entered a new era, with ties no longer mandatory for male MPs

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in the community or MIQ, but one new historical case was recorded.

The government announced a “significant expansion” of its flexi-wage, promising to help up to 40,000 New Zealanders into work.

New rental rules aimed at giving tenants better protection officially came into effect.

Civil Defence issued and then later cancelled a tsunami warning following a severe earthquake off the coast of New Caledonia.

On day two of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, the US Senate watched graphic and unsettling security footage showing how close to calamity the Capitol came on January 6.

Read all the key stories in yesterday’s live updates