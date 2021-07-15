Live updates, July 15: No decision yet on whether to shut off Melbourne travel bubble 

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 15, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.00am: Good riddance

we're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff we're sorry or you're welcome — Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021

9.35am: Dawn Raids apology rescheduled

The apology for the Dawn Raids has been rescheduled.

The event was meant to take place late last month but was postponed due to the rise in alert levels in Wellington.

It will now be held at the Auckland Town Hall on the afternoon of August 1.

9.15am: Top 20 Shortlist for APRA Silver Scroll Award 2021 Revealed

Sam Brooks writes:

The top 20 shortlist has been revealed for this year’s edition of the APRA Silver Scroll, along with the shortlist for the APRA Maioha Award, which recognises contemporary Māori songwriters and honours composers telling stories in the reo.

The judging panel included Anti Sami (She’s So Rad), Finn Andrews (The Veils), Hollie Fullbrook (Tiny Ruins), Marika Hodgson, Natalia Sheppard (MC Tali), Phil Bell (DJ Sir-Very), Sarena Close (Mousey), Sean Donnelly (SJD), Tom Scott (Avantdale Bowling Club) and Tyna Keelan.

The Maioha Award judges were Matai Smith, Nadia Marsh, Ngatapa Black and Pere Wihongi.

The shortlists are as follows:

Both awards will be presented at a ceremony at Spark Arena on Thursday 14th October, which will also feature presentations of SOUNZ Contemporary Award Te Tohu Auaha, APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award, APRA Best Original Music in a Series Award and 2021’s NZ Music Hall of Fame Induction.

8.00am: No decision yet on whether to shut off Melbourne travel bubble

No decision has been made on whether to pause quarantine-free travel with Victoria.

The state yesterday recorded a handful of new Covid-19 cases, with links to the delta variant spreading across New South Wales. In a statement last night, the Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins issued a warning to New Zealanders holidaying in Melbourne: “get home as soon as possible”.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning, Hipkins added the government had not yet decided whether to shut off the travel link with Melbourne.

“We keep the evidence under review so we’re getting updates every couple of hours from our Melbourne counterparts,” he said.

At this stage, it was entirely possible the bubble would continue. “A pause is possible… but we don’t have enough information to say if it’s probable,” added Hipkins.

People who are currently in New South Wales could be forced to wait there for “months” before being able to secure a flight home.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The Reserve Bank has left the official cash rate unchanged, but quite a bit happened at yesterday’s announcement that is worth unpacking. Specifically, it now seems overwhelmingly likely that we will see the OCR go up before the end of the year. And as the NZ Herald reports, the “money-printing” stimulus (or Large Scale Asset Purchase programme) will come to an end. With the overall settings, there is seen to be a big risk of inflation cranking up beyond the Reserve Bank’s targets – some figures on the cost of living are due out on Friday, and will be closely watched.

What are we to make of the reaction? There was a useful analysis piece by Interest’s David Hargreaves, who noted both the RBNZ and bank economists are swinging to a more “hawkish” position – i.e, that rates will be raised sooner than previously forecast. “What you can say is that the RBNZ has not just cleared the table for a rise, but has sent the cutlery flying with the speed it has whisked the table cloth off.” In a curious bit of timing, before the announcement both ASB and Kiwibank lifted their term deposit rates, with ASB also lifting their mortgage rate. These aren’t directly tied as such to the OCR, but are strongly influenced by it, so it acts as another signal the banks expect the OCR to go up.

On the LSAP programme, a major criticism of it has been that it heavily juiced asset prices, particularly in the housing market. And the effects of that may be being seen in how homeowners are feeling right now. As Business Desk’s (paywalled) Dan Brunskill reports, they’ve told a Kiwi Wealth survey they’re feeling rather wealthy and economically confident right now. That’s good for them, but given we also know price inflation is hitting those with less harder, it won’t be a nationwide sentiment.

Words matter a lot in foreign policy, and in a major speech yesterday PM Ardern used the sort of wording that more closely aligns NZ with the US. Stuff reports the specific term that jumped out was “Indo-Pacific”, to describe the general region of the world we’re at the southern end of, though Ardern stressed that it wasn’t intended to be understood as exclusionary of China. Politik (paywalled) also noted a speech to the conference by senior US diplomat Kurt Campbell, describing the vibe that came out of it as a close friendship between the US and NZ, rather than an alliance.