Election Live, October 18: Highest turnout since 1999 as Ardern assembles government

All the news and reaction as NZ wakes to a Labour landslide. You can reach us at info@thespinoff.co.nz

7.00am: Highest turnout for 20 years

A press release from the Electoral Commission this morning puts the turnout in the 2020 election at an estimated 82.5%. If confirmed that would make it the highest turnout since the 1999 election. Last election the turnout was 79.8%.

Special votes are thought to number around 480,000, or 17% of the total vote. The total estimated vote overall is estimated at 2,877,117.

The other details, for the nerds: “By 6pm on Friday 16 October, 3,487,654 people were enrolled, or 92.5% of eligible voters. The final enrolment rate in 2017 was 92.4%. 1,976,996 people are estimated to have voted in advance, which is estimated to be 69% of total votes cast. In 2017, 47% of votes were cast in advance.”

6.30am: The day after the night before

If you were sleeping or off-grid, read Justin Giovannetti’s summary of election night here.

In short, the 120 seats in the NZ parliament look like this:

Labour: 64

National: 35

Act: 10

Greens: 10

Māori Party: 1