Election Live, September 20: National seeks to fire the engines with virtual campaign launch

Election Live for September 20, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news.

7.15am: National Party to launch campaign, five weeks on

Judith Collins and the National Party were blowing the balloons and lacing the bunting for a big campaign launch when Covid-19 sneaked back into the country and ruined everything. The planned event, before a big crowd at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, got scratched, and in its place today, five weeks on, the party is holding a “virtual campaign launch” at the once-palatial Avalon Studios in the Hutt Valley.

Recent days have seen a bit of air open up between the two main parties, with National pulling a handbrake turn on tax on Friday and Labour yesterday pledging a boost in the minimum wage and a doubling of minimum sick leave. Today begins a critical few days for Collins, especially. Strong performances today and at the first leaders’ debate on Tuesday evening could spark a largely luckluster campaign into life.

Our political editor, Justin Giovannetti, will be at this afternoon’s launch, with the main event expected around 2pm. Stay tuned.

Elsewhere, Green leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw are in Auckland to make a policy announcement late morning, followed by a series of street corner meetings.

Act leader David Seymour is taking his road trip to the bright lights of Balclutha, Gore and Invercargill.

NZ First leader Winston Peters is somewhere between the Coromandel and Northland, perhaps stuck in a harbour bridge queue.

I’m not sure what Labour leader Jacinda Ardernis up to. Let me know if you see her.

In case you missed it, here’s the latest episode of Gone By Lunchtime:

7.00am: Yesterday’s headlines

There were two new Covid-19 cases, one a community case with its source under investigation.

Contact tracing concerns were raised over the buses that replaced some Auckland train services on Thursday.

The Electoral Commission released the final candidate numbers and the latest on enrolments.

Labour pledged to double workers’ sick leave entitlement from five days to 10 and raise the minimum wage to $20.

The first Auckland Central electorate poll showed Labour’s Helen White way out in front.