Live updates, May 27: The provincial growth fund is no more – $200m replacement unveiled

10.25am: Social media backlash after 60 Minutes trailer

An extraordinary trailer for an upcoming 60 Minutes investigation has prompted wide criticism from New Zealanders.

The trailer –which features an ominous voiceover, shots of Chinese president Xi Jinping… and Mike Hosking – teases an investigation into New Zealand’s links to the Chinese communist regime.

Just what are the Kiwis up to now? SUNDAY on #60Mins, we thought they were our best friends, but it looks like they’ve ditched us for a fast Chinese buck. pic.twitter.com/nb24IaudsO — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) May 26, 2021

9.30am: $200m PGF replacement unveiled

The short-lived $3 billion provincial growth fund – the passion project of Shane Jones – is officially no more, replaced with a much cheaper alternative.

$200 million will be invested into the new “regional strategic partnership fund”, an election promise of Labour able to implemented without the coalition shackles of New Zealand First.

Economic development minister Stuart Nash said the new fund formed a vital part of post-Covid recovery efforts.

“Over this parliamentary term the RSPF has three goals. It will work in local partnerships to enable economic and business development, accelerate Māori economic aspirations, and support sector transformation. Each region will help decide its own priorities,” said Nash.

“Central government will partner with local government, iwi, businesses, community organisations and other agencies to identify priorities and co-funding opportunities.”

When the policy was announced last year, prime minister Jacinda Ardern defended the decision to scrap the provincial growth fund.

“The PGF was only ever designed to be a $3 billion project over three years,” Ardern said. “Now that it’s coming to its completion our view is that going forward we need to keep investing in our regional economies. We need to do it in partnership with the regional economic development agencies.”

The Provincial Development Unit – renamed Kānoa – will have management and oversight of the new fund. “It has a track record of regional investment in loans, equity and grants, and manages $4.5 billion in eight separate funds which are contributing significantly to building our regional economies,” Nash said.

8.40am: Ministry to blame for ‘end of July’ vaccine date change – Hipkins

The Covid-19 response minister is blaming the Ministry of Health for a change in messaging regarding when people can expect their Pfizer jab.

The ministry’s vaccine website used to say that the general public – or group four – would be getting their vaccinations from July. It was quietly changed to “end of July” over the weekend.

After facing criticism from the opposition for the unannounced date change, Chris Hipkins today said the change in messaging was a little premature.

“Nothing actually has changed at this point, I think someone at the Ministry of Health has got a little bit carried away,” he told RNZ this morning.

“The reality here is that we don’t know yet what our delivery plans for July will be until we know how many vaccines we’re going to have.”

Hipkins said that Pfizer is contractually obliged to deliver enough vaccine doses for all New Zealanders between July and September. Pfizer usually notifies the government of deliveries around four weeks in advance.

Earlier this month the auditor-general told the ministry of health that it should improve its communications with the public around the vaccine rollout, specifically around the timing of groups getting a jab. A week after that recommendation, the ministry updated the timeline without any public notice. The change only became public after being spotted by reporters.

Hipkins said the plan for the group four roll-out is still from July – even if it ends up being the end of the month.

8.00am: Newstalk ZB’s Martin Devlin off-air again

Newstalk ZB’s sports host Martin Devlin is facing another investigation, following recent reports of workplace bullying.

Devlin returned to work over the weekend, less than two weeks after trying to punch a young journalist colleague.

He later confirmed the incident in a statement late last week where he also admitted sending unsolicited emails to female staff members.

Now, NZME – who owns Newstalk ZB and the NZ Herald – has confirmed new matters have come to light.

“In recent days NZME has been made aware of matters allegedly involving on-air host Martin Devlin that require further investigation,” read a statement published via the Herald.

“Martin will remain off-air while these matters are independently investigated and until they are appropriately resolved. Martin has said he will cooperate fully with the investigation.”

NZME faced social media criticism for allowing Devlin back on air following the May 10 incident. In a follow-up report for Stuff, the intended victim of Devlin’s punch raised concerns with NZME’s internal investigation into the incident.

We’ve all fallen off the wagon here, but it might be time to start taking preventative measures against Covid more seriously. A couple of pieces have highlighted how real the risk still is for New Zealand, with experts warning that winter could bring fresh outbreaks. Newsroom’s Marc Daalder has wrapped up a few recent international examples of elimination strategies collapsing, which have some similarities with New Zealand’s situation – except in some cases for the island borders. And as Stuff’s Bridie Witton reports, experts are warning that it could happen here too.

The trans-Tasman bubble presents an obvious risk, even if that risk is relatively low. There is deep concern over there about the Melbourne outbreak – writing in The Age, epidemiologist Hassan Vally said the next 24 hours will be critically important to understanding whether the spread is merely concerning, or potentially catastrophic. While a lockdown hasn’t happened yet, “we must prepare for the possible reintroduction of the type of restrictions we thought were long behind us,” writes Vally. Radio NZ reports that 10,000 people have flown in from Melbourne since May 11.

And if there was to be an outbreak, it might be a long while before contact tracers could complete their work. Scanning rates on the official government app have fallen off a cliff, and anecdotally speaking from being out and about, nobody is bothering to write their details on the paper forms that are also offered. Stuff’s Hannah Martin reports just over one in ten people were scanning daily two weeks ago, and it’s difficult to see any reason why that would have improved since. Speaking of the Covid app, there were some excellent pieces to mark a year of use: Dr Andrew Chen wrote about what had been learned and whether it represented some missed opportunities on Newsroom, and Henry Burrell of Business Desk analysed a year’s worth of scanning data.

Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout timeline has been clarified – or delayed, depending on whose word you take. Justin Giovannetti filed a report to our live updates which sorts out exactly what is now expected. It’ll be the end of July before the majority of New Zealanders can roll their sleeves up for the jab.

The hack attack on the Waikato DHB is now considered to be the largest cyberattack in the country’s history, reports the NZ Herald. In fact, it’s so serious that it has been escalated up to the Officials’ Committee for Domestic and External Security Co-ordination (I hadn’t heard of them before now either) who held an urgent response meeting yesterday afternoon. Medical records have apparently been leaked to media organisations, who say they will not publish details from them, but it shows the access the hackers have managed to gain. Meanwhile, the Volunteer Service Abroad organisation say they too have just been hit by a ransom attack, reports Radio NZ.

