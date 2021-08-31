Live updates, August 31: Kumeū records second wettest day on record; parliament to resume under level four

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 31, with Stewart Sowman-Lund. Send any tips, thoughts or memes to stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Want to help support our Covid-19 coverage? Click here to learn how you can back The Spinoff today.

The day ahead

1pm: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will provide an update on any new Covid-19 cases ahead of the shift down to alert level three for those south of Auckland. The PM will also likely comment on the evacuations in Auckland following overnight floods.

Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will provide an update on any new Covid-19 cases ahead of the shift down to alert level three for those south of Auckland. The PM will also likely comment on the evacuations in Auckland following overnight floods. 2pm: Parliament resumes. Following push-back from the opposition, this will take place physically in Wellington although the Greens and the Māori Party have chosen to boycott while Wellington remains in level four.

11.55am: Flooding in west Auckland – the numbers

West Aucklanders are recovering this morning after torrential rain caused flooding, evacuations and closed Covid-19 vaccination centres.

Now, the full extent of the downfall has been revealed.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll, in comments to the Science Media Centre, said Kumeū had experienced its second wettest day on record.

Furthermore, he said:

208.2 mm of rain fell from 9am Monday to 9am Tuesday;

201 mm of that fell in 14-hours from Monday night-Tuesday morning; and

149% of the August monthly normal rainfall fell in a single day.

“With climate change, we expect downpours will become more intense,” said Noll. “More intense downpours make flash floods more likely.”

11.30am: How are the alert level three rules different from alert level four?

As the country (south of Auckland) prepares to move to alert level three tonight, Toby Manhire explains: what are the rules for level three, and for travelling between levels?

When does Auckland get to move to level three?

No sooner than 11.59pm on Tuesday September 14. Cabinet will make a call on September 13.

So for the soon-to-be-level-three, is this really ‘level four with takeaways’?

For some it might amount to that, yes. But it’s a fair bit more going on. The most substantial change concerns which workplaces can operate.

Go on then. Which workplaces can operate under level three?

Think about it like this: if the work can be done from home, do it from home.

If your workplace can’t operate according to the distancing and safety rules, stay closed.

What are the distancing and safety rules?

In a nutshell: physical distancing of at least a metre between people, hygiene measures, fully contactless options for ordering, pick-up, delivery and payment. That means no customers on the premises, with a few exceptions.

Read the full explainer here

11.00am: Public engagement on Auckland light rail to close

Public engagement to decide whether Auckland goes ahead with light rail closes today after being forced to go online due to the level four lockdown.

The government’s Auckland Light Rail Unit had, before lockdown, been hosting events around the super city to garner feedback on different possible plans for rapid transit. Since the move into level four, engagement has moved entirely online.

“Face-to-face engagement is no longer appropriate during lockdown,” ALR chief executive Tommy Parker told Stuff earlier this month.

Light rail was one of the first policies announced by Jacinda Ardern when she took over leadership of Labour back in 2017, but so far no shovels have even got close to going into the ground.

Aucklanders interested in having their say on the project can head to lightrail.co.nz/your-views.

10.00am: Bumper year for TVNZ raises questions about government support

TVNZ staff will each be awarded a $2000 bonus after the company pulled in a net profit of $59.2 million over the past year.

That’s a significant increase from the previous year’s $25 million loss, caused in part by an investment in online content for the TVNZ OnDemand service.

“The last financial year has been quite remarkable for TVNZ,” said CEO Kevin Kenrick. “The scale of audiences combined with strong demand for video advertising has enabled the business to recover from the prior year’s financial challenges much faster than forecast. This positive momentum puts TVNZ in a position to accelerate its digital transformation and reimagine its future in the rapidly changing media market,” he said.

Other figures of note:

Total revenue: $340.0 million – an increase of $29.2 million.

Costs: $253.3 million – a decrease of $67.3 million.

The Spinoff’s Duncan Greive, moonlighting as a media commentator, called the results “one of the most extraordinary profit turnarounds in recent media history”.

“[It] further cements TVNZ’s position as the media company best-placed to manage its transition from legacy to digital. It is largely driven by a massive drop in programming costs, but a big bump in ad revenue also helped.

“It does raise some awkward questions for both TVNZ and government though. For TVNZ, redundancies made last year look almost cruel, with hindsight, and while the bonus is great for existing staff, some reckoning with that cull is probably due. For the government, it raises questions about its public interest journalism fund, which is set to dispense $50m over three years to fund at-risk journalism.

“Given that Sky, NZME and TVNZ have all now posted impressive earnings, even if this is likely a Covid-related blip, there will be legitimate questions raised as to whether media is in as dire a state as when it was initially proposed. Likewise, the need to merge RNZ and TVNZ was to some degree predicated on their decline. What does this result do to that case?”

9.35am: Human Rights Commission wants political opinion excluded from hate speech laws

The Human Rights Commission has argued that political opinion should be excluded from the government’s proposed hate speech legislation.

While the commission has largely been onboard with the plan to overhaul our hate speech laws, it has some concerns with the overlap between freedom of expression and political views.

“Laws governing hate speech need to achieve a balance between protecting people from speech that incites discrimination and hatred and the right to freedom of expression,” said chief commissioner Paul Hunt. “Hate speech laws are not intended to protect people from offence or to suppress ideas. Rather they are used to help protect vulnerable groups of people from speech – or other forms of communication – that is intended to encourage hatred and discrimination by others.”

9.00am: Virtual parliament would have been ‘better option’ for all, says PM

The prime minister is unhappy with the return to parliament, saying an online option would actually have allowed for more government scrutiny.

After a virtual alternative was rejected by National and Act, MPs will physically gather in small numbers today at parliament. Both the Greens and the Māori Party have chosen not to return while Wellington sits in alert level four.

Speaking to RNZ, Jacinda Ardern said the virtual parliament would have allowed for all ministers to be available for questions, just a handful will now be able to attend in Wellington.

“We only have five in total that we will be providing from the government, it means unfortunately the opposition won’t actually have access to all ministers – only those who have been here for the duration of alert level four will be present,” said Ardern.

MPs were deemed “essential workers” so could travel to Wellington legally, she said, but it was unnecessary. “We tried to provide a level four way to [allow scrutiny of the government]. In my view it provided a better option than what we’ll be providing today,” she said.

8.40am: From The Bulletin

Some of today’s top stories from The Bulletin, our daily news wrap:

New Zealand’s first death linked to the Pfizer vaccine has been reported. The independent vaccine monitoring panel concluded yesterday a woman died of inflammation of the heart muscle, known as myocarditis, after getting a dose of the vaccine. It’s a rare but known side effect that is usually mild, according to Reuters.

While it’s concerning, James Ussher explains what happened in commentary provided through the Science Media Centre. He’s an expert in microbiology and immunology from the University of Otago. He said this is one of the first deaths in the world from myocarditis following vaccination:

Myocarditis has been identified as a rare side effect following vaccination with the mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. An Israeli study that has just been published reported that myocarditis occurred in 2.7 per 100,000 persons vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. Of note, the same study found that the risk of myocarditis with Covid-19 was four times higher.

The Canterbury DHB’s efforts to cut shortfall fails. The board’s deficit is nearly $30-million higher than anticipated, according to Stuff. The health ministry sent a monitor to try to get the board’s finances in order in 2019, but a programme of proposed cuts led to widespread resignations at the top. The board now says it’ll need a bailout from the government, after it had to ask for $180 million last year to keep hospitals open.

NSW outbreak worsens but premier promises freedom. New South Wales hit another daily record yesterday with 1,290 cases and four deaths, but the government is set on reducing restrictions in October, reports ABC. About 70% of the eligible population is expected to be vaccinated that month. Not so coincidentally, the premier is also warning that October will be the worst month yet for the state’s health care system as ICU beds fill with Covid cases.

8.00am: Flood-stricken Aucklanders reminded that evacuations trump Covid-19 alert rules

Updated

Aucklanders forced to leave their homes due to severe flooding are being reminded that personal safety trumps the Covid-19 alert level rules.

Up to 180mm of rain fell in parts of west Auckland last night, with Kumeū, Waitakere and Henderson bearing the brunt. At least 50 homes have been evacuated so far.

Speaking to Newshub, prime minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed that if people need to evacuate, the civil defence rules are the most important to follow. “National emergencies override those Covid rules so it’s all about making sure people are immediately safe,” said Ardern. “If people are able to keep up those simple things then [like mask use], yes, keep that up.”

She added: “If people do need to be evacuated, we understand that may lead to breaches in people’s bubbles.”

Since Monday evening, numerous locations in the Auckland region have recorded significant rainfall, with localised amounts of an incredible 140-180+ mm observed in western parts of the region. This has resulted in areas of flooding. Follow advice of local emergency officials. pic.twitter.com/EiTuR6wGHF — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 30, 2021

In a tweet, Auckland Civil Defence reminded people to avoid driving through floodwaters. “If your life or property is at risk, dial 111. Emergency services have been out and about checking those areas most affected,” they said.

Meanwhile, the floods are disrupting the fight against the plague. The Henderson vaccination centre has been flooded, meaning it won’t open till 11am, Auckland mayor Phil Goff has told RNZ. He also revealed he has been lobbying associate health minister Ayesha Verrall to focus limited vaccine supplies on vulnerable parts of Auckland while the region is in level four. “Put the priority where the need is greatest, he said.

An emergency evacuation shelter has been opened at 6 Henderson Valley Road, Goff said, for people who need to leave their homes. “We don’t know yet what the state of damage is going to be … I imagine there will be some people that need accommodation.”

No state of emergency has been declared at this stage, added Goff. “If we had to do it we would do it.”

At this stage, state highway 16 through Kumeū has closed and people are asked to avoid the area where possible.

This is Kumeu, they’ve got 3 horses in the second story they are trying to get out pic.twitter.com/gNv2h3U6nI — Ella (@ellashepston) August 30, 2021

This is too much rain at once. I would assume some rainfall records broken out West. 😔 Dams went up about 2 Billion litres in just a few hours. So can’t imagine what the streets are like? Potentially over 100ml of rain in Waitākere and Kumeu/Riverhead. I hope everyone’s safe. — Richard Hills (@richardhills777) August 30, 2021

