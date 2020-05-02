Covid-19 live updates, May 2: More support for tertiary students; US approves Covid drug

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level three – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

10.30am: Support for tertiary students to learn online

A $20 million fund has been announced by the government to help eligible tertiary students access digital devices and the internet to continue their study disrupted by Covid-19.

“The government wants to make sure that students in need can access support for distance learning so they can continue their studies. We moved swiftly to help cover extra costs, by increasing the student loan amount available for course-related costs for full-time students from $1,000 to $2,000, on a temporary basis,” said education minister Chris Hipkins.

“Now we have set up a fund that tertiary education organisations can access including Wānanga, the NZIST and its subsidiaries, universities, transitional industry training organisations and private training establishments.

“Tertiary providers are best placed to work with their learners to identify those who are most in need during this time. Learners should contact their tertiary provider to discuss what kind of support they require,” he said.

A recent survey by the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) and New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) showed at least 11,150 students didn’t have the right devices to engage in distance learning and at least 11,350 students didn’t have access to broadband internet at home.

10.10am: Winston Peters says trans-Tasman bubble could be “economic lifeline”

Today on Newshub Nation, foreign minister Winston Peters spoke further on the possibility of a trans-Tasman bubble with Australia, which he said could create an “economic lifeline” and a mutually beneficial tourist market for both countries.

“Because we are doing so well against Covid-19, it is possible for us in a mutual sense to have a shared border,” he said. “When it comes to tourism, 55% of the tourists coming to New Zealand have been Australians, and we are Australia’s second-biggest tourist numbers going to Australia.”

“For so many of our businesses, particularly small businesses, Australia is a big market and vice versa for Australia.”

While he said he had been looking at the arrangement with his Australian counterparts, borders would need to secure against Covid-19 in each country for any plans to go ahead.

Peters also mentioned the possibility of expanding the bubble to the Cook Islands and Samoa as well as South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore. He was, however, reluctant to include New Zealand’s largest trading partner in a possible bubble despite relatively few daily cases in China. Citing the recent fluctuations in cases and China being the origin of the pandemic, he said: “I do not think that we are capable at this point in time given our size of contemplating such an arrangement.”

With respect to New Zealand’s trade with China, Peters said previous administrations had made a terrible mistake and had “put all their eggs in one basket,” and the market needed to be broadened in order to reduce further economic exposure.

9.00am: US approves drug for emergency Covid-19 treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency approval for the drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients. Developed by Gilead Sciences, the company announced it would donate 1.5 million vials of the drug, with distribution to hospitals beginning on Monday.

Initially developed as a treatment for Ebola, remdesivir is an antiviral and works by attacking an enzyme that a virus needs in order to replicate inside our cells. Dr Anthony Fauci from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said its trial showed there was “a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery”, cutting the duration of coronavirus symptoms from 15 to 11 days.

However, a trial in China found remdesivir to be ineffective, although the trial was also cut short after it was unable to recruit enough patients due to the steep decline in cases in China.

8.15am: India’s contact tracing app made mandatory for millions

Aarogya Setu (Hindi for “a bridge to health”) started as a voluntary contact tracing app in India. Since launching three weeks ago, more than 75 million people had installed the app on their smartphones. Now the government has made the app mandatory for all office workers, both private and public, affecting millions of people in the world’s most populous country.

Like most contact tracing apps, Aarogya Setu uses Bluetooth and location data to keep track of citizens’ whereabouts, sparking a debate around privacy, especially in a country that doesn’t actually have a federal privacy law. There have also been concerning reports that the government had asked smartphone makers to preinstall the app on devices and that Indians may soon need to have the app to board public transport and take flights.

Among India’s 1.3 billion people, there are currently more than 35,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,000 deaths, although many believe the numbers are far higher than what’s being reported. India’s lockdown – which began in March and was set to conclude next week – has now been extended for another two weeks as cases continue to go up.

7.40am: WHO defends its response after attacks from Trump

The World Health Organisation says it “didn’t waste time” responding to the Covid-19 outbreak. Its director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus defended the organisation’s approach which declared Covid-19 a public health emergency on January 30. He said doing so gave “enough time for the rest of the world to respond”, adding that the WHO was already looking into the virus before then which involved a visit to China to learn more about the Covid-19 at its origin. At the time, there were less than 100 cases outside China and no deaths.

In April, US president Donald Trump said the WHO “really blew” its response and accused it of bias towards China. He also accused it of “severely mismanaging and covering up” the threat and announced he would halt US funding for the WHO, the organisation’s largest single donor.

6.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand yesterday, and no further deaths

This brought the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 1,479. 85% of these cases are now recorded as recovered

Finance minister Grant Robertson announced a new interest-free loan scheme of up to $100,000 for small businesses

A leaked internal poll conducted for Labour during level four showed Labour surging at 55% with National languishing under 30%

Victoria University backtracked on its unpopular decision to charge students accommodation fees for rooms they were unable to occupy under lockdown

Several fast food restaurants around the country were forced to close after running out of food, while staff at others raised concerns that safe physical distancing measures were not being observed

Read all the key stories in yesterday’s live updates

