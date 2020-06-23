On the Rag: The murky world of wellness and influencers

Michèle A’Court, Alex Casey and Leonie Hayden are back for a second season of On the Rag, and where better to start than with the mysterious, exhausting world of wellness?

Dust off your jade eggs and crank the salt lamp, On the Rag is back for another season to talk all things wellness and self care. In all the chaos and uncertainty of 2020, it feels like looking after yourself is more important than ever. But is the four-trillion-dollar wellness industry there for the right reasons? And why does it nearly exclusively target women?

Join Michèle A’Court, Alex Casey and Leonie Hayden as they explore the tyranny of the morning routine, the myths and misinformation about what you should put inside your body and what “wellness” really means.

On the Rag is made with the support of NZ On Air

